JANESVILLE—What better time for a team to pick up its first win of the season than in front of a packed home gym against its cross-town rival?
Janesville Craig and its fans enjoyed every bit of those circumstances Saturday night with its 74-58 victory over Janesville Parker.
The Cougars (1-2 overall, 1-1 Big Eight) used a balanced offensive attack and efficient 3-point shooting to pull away in the second half.
“It’s a crazy atmosphere,” said Craig forward Denver Hughes. “It was probably the most fun game I've ever played.”
Hughes and the rest of his Craig teammates played tenaciously on defense throughout the night. The Cougars challenged Vikings drivers and battled Big Eight rebounding leader J.J. Douglas on every missed shot.
And after Tre Miller scored 37 points Thursday against Verona for Parker (1-2, 1-1), Craig limited him to just 15 points on Saturday.
“I think our coaches did a great job to come up with that game plan,” Craig coach Ben McCormick said. “We did play a little bit differently than we normally do. There'll be times we fronted posts. We also played behind and we tried to mix it up a little bit. I thought our guys with one day of preparation did a good job with that.”
Craig’s balanced offense was important in its first victory of the season. Not only was the team wearing Parker down on the defensive side of the ball, but the Cougars passing on offense and speed in transition was on full display. The Cougars’ deep roster also proved vital in withstanding the game's fast tempo.
“There's a lot of guys who have the ability to play varsity basketball, and on a given night, some guys are doing some really good things,” McCormick said. “We are a deep team and I thought, from top to bottom, our lineup played pretty well.”
Nine different Cougars scored in the game, and the team hit 11 3-pointers. Hughes led the team with 17 points, including two 3-point goals.
“I felt good shooting, and that’s a lot of open looks just because of my teammates,” Hughes said. “It was such a fun game.”
Kyle Chrostowski added 15 points and hit three 3-pointers. Jackson Bertagnoli scored 10 points.
After its thrilling victory, Craig will head Beloit Memorial on Tuesday.
Parker fights foul trouble
The Vikings kept the score close for the majority of the game, but with players falling into foul trouble, they couldn't keep up the pressure against Craig's offense.
Sam Bess committed two fouls early in the contest, and Miller had three in the first half.
“I thought that the way the game was played favored Craig in that it got more physical in the paint underneath,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “It wasn't allowed to get physical on top at all. For us to be as good as we can be, we have to be able to get some stuff going on the inside. We got a little bit going on at times, but it wasn't at the level that we needed to in order for us to be successful.”
With Craig’s ability to shoot and its deep roster, the team was running the floor all night. This caused issues for the Vikings' transition defense, Bredesen said.
“In the second half, we lost shooters right away, and credit Craig because they made shots," he said. "We’ve got to go back to the drawing board and figure out how we're gonna stop transition defense because it was disappointing to give up that many good looks when we know that's Craig's strong suit to shoot 3s.”
Miller led Parker in scoring with 15 points. Bess added 13 and Douglas scored 12 points. The team will travel to Madison Memorial on Tuesday.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 74, JANESVILLE PARKER 58
Janesville Craig (74)–K. Clark 1-3-6, C. McCormick 4-0-9, E. Lawton 1-2-4, J. Bertagnoli 4-1-10, D. Becher 3-0-9, L. Thomas 1-0-2, K. Chrostowski 5-2-15, D. Tyler 1-0-2, D. Hughes 7-1-17. Totals 27-9-74.
Janesville Parker (58)–K. Babbitt 1-0-2, P. Kim 1-0-3, G. Bowers 1-0-2, T. Miller 5-3-15, G. Novak 2-2-6, J. Douglas 5-2-12, S. Bess 6-0-13, K. Skzrypchak 2-0-5. Totals 23-7-58.
Halftime–Craig 32, Parker 28. 3-point goals–Craig 11 (Clark, McCormick, Bertagndi, Becher 3, Chrostowski 3, Hughes 2), Parker 5 (Kim, Miller 2, Bess, Skzrypchak). Missed free throws–Craig 9, Parker 5. Team fouls–Craig 16, Parker 21.