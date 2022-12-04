JANESVILLE—What better time for a team to pick up its first win of the season than in front of a packed home gym against its cross-town rival?

Janesville Craig and its fans enjoyed every bit of those circumstances Saturday night with its 74-58 victory over Janesville Parker.

Janesville Craig's Denver Hughes scores against Janesville Parker during the second half of Saturday's Big Eight Conference game at Craig High School in Janesville.
The Janesville Parker Viking mascot holds his head in his hands as Janesville Craig takes the lead during the first half of a Big Eight Conference game at Craig High School in Janesville on Saturday.
Janesville Parker's Tre Miller looks for an angle past Janesville Craig's Lance Thomas during the second half of a Big Eight Conference game Saturday night at Craig High School in Janesville.
