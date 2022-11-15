After an eighth-place finish in the Big Eight last season, Janesville Craig boys basketball coach Ben McCormick says his team has a lot of unknowns ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season, but he thinks his Cougars can be competitive with their shot-making ability.
“We’re not overly tall at the 5-11 and 6-foot range,” McCormick said. “I think the strength of our team (is) we shoot the ball pretty well and we share the ball well. We have experience back (from) last year, we’re pretty young and we played a lot of sophomores and juniors (last) year. Hopefully, that experience will help them in the Big Eight this year.”
After losing just a few seniors from last season, there will be familiar faces helping Craig try to improve on its 6-12 conference record.
The team picked guard Keagan Clark as captain to lead the Cougars in the backcourt this season.
“Keagan Clark is a kid who played a lot of minutes for us last year and started in games last year for us,” McCormick said. “And he’s really working his game, and I think he can be one of our senior leaders. He (was) voted captain by his teammates and has really had a great offseason and summer. He’s really stuck with his game.”
In order to win games this season and capitalize on their returning experience, Craig will need to get through the perennially tough Big Eight.
“Literally, anybody can beat anybody in our league,” McCormick said. “I truly believe that. And so I think our guys understand that. There’s just a lot of unknowns for us. We’re going to be outside almost every game. We understand that going in, (and) we have to a great job of rebounding, keeping guys out of the paint. Those are the two things for us I would say that will determine how we do this year.”
The Cougars will open their season at home against Madison Edgewood on Friday, Nov. 25. They begin their conference slate with a home game against Madison La Follette on Thursday, Dec. 1.
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.