Janesville Craig’s Keagan Clark was selected as a captain for the Cougars in the upcoming 2022-23 basketball season.

 Anthony Wahl

After an eighth-place finish in the Big Eight last season, Janesville Craig boys basketball coach Ben McCormick says his team has a lot of unknowns ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season, but he thinks his Cougars can be competitive with their shot-making ability.

“We’re not overly tall at the 5-11 and 6-foot range,” McCormick said. “I think the strength of our team (is) we shoot the ball pretty well and we share the ball well. We have experience back (from) last year, we’re pretty young and we played a lot of sophomores and juniors (last) year. Hopefully, that experience will help them in the Big Eight this year.”

