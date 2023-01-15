Janesville Craig’s boys basketball team won another close battle Saturday in its Martin Luther King Jr. Showcase game in Middleton.
The Cougars drained 11 3-pointers in a 69-62 conference victory over Madison East at Middleton High.
“This is a great win for our kids and our program,” said Craig coach Ben McCormick. “Madison East is a good basketball team, and both teams battled to the very end.”
Carson McCormick led the Cougars (7-4 overall, 6-3 Big Eight) with 18 points and hit four 3-point shots. Keagan Clark chipped in 10 points.
“Keagan Clark did a nice job of running the point against pressure, and Carson hit some big shots and free throws in the second half,” McCormick said. “It was a really great atmosphere, and the locker room is always fun after a win.”
Craig’s Denver Hughes was a factor in transition and grabbing rebounds and scored 12 points against the Purgolders (6-5, 6-3).
“We had a number of kids step in and give us quality minutes,” McCormick said. “Denver Hughes battled again on the boards and did a great job of running the floor in transition.”
It was not only another victory for Craig but a good atmosphere at Middleton for the showcase games played there Saturday. The Big Eight played a handful of games there and several more at Madison College. Janesville will host the tournament next year at both the city’s high schools.
“Middleton High School did a great job hosting the MLK tournament and we’re excited to host all 20 boys and girls teams next year in Janesville at both Craig and Parker high schools,” McCormick said.
After winning four in a row, Craig will host Middleton at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 69, MADISON EAST 62
Craig (69)—Clark 4-0-10, McCormick 5-4-18, Bertagnoli 2-1-6, Becker 3-1-9, Chrostowski 3-0-8, Tyler 3-0-6, Hughes 5-2-12. Totals 25-8-69.
East (62)—Demond 3-1-5, Henderson 5-1-11, Easton 6-1-14, Rogers 1-0-3, Tuinstra 1-0-2, Tucker 1-0-2, Smith Jr. 1-0-2, Mayes 3-0-7, Alibu-Ball 4-2-10. Totals 25-5-62.
Halftime—Craig 38, East 32. 3-point goals—Craig 11 (Clark 2, McCormick 4, Bertagnoli, Becker 2, Chrostowski 2), East 4 (Demond, Easton, Rogers, Mayes). Missed free throws—Craig 8, East 7. Teams fouls—Craig 12, East 14.
