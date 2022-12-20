Janesville Craig can't overcome Sun Prairie West's shooting in boys basketball loss By GAZETTE STAFF Dec 20, 2022 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Janesville Craig couldn't overcome Sun Prairie West's 3-point shooting in a game against the Big Eight Conference's newest member Tuesday night.Tyler Haney made four of the Wolves' nine 3-pointers in their 81-64 victory over the Cougars.Four Sun Prairie West (4-2 overall, 4-2 Big Eight Conference) players scored in double digits. In addition to Haney's 20 points, Darius Chestnut scored 19 for the Wolves.Denver Hughes led the Cougars with 14 points. Keegan Clark scored 11. Craig (2-3, 2-2) made four of its own 3-pointers in the game.Craig will play at home Wednesday against Oconomowoc.SUN PRAIRIE WEST 81, JANESVILLE CRAIG 64Sun Prairie West (81)–Crawford 1-1-3, Davis Jr. 6-1-14, Worrell 2-1-6, Wambach 1-1-3, Haney 8-0-20, Rhoades 1-0-2, Chestnut 8-0-19, Bello 2-0-4, Ackley 5-0-10. Totals 34-4-81.Craig (64)–Clark 4-3-11, Anderson-Mendes 1-0-3, Stried 2-3-7, McCormick 1-2-5, Claas 1-0-2, Bertognoli 2-3-8, Thomas 1-0-2, Zink 0-3-3, Tyler 3-3-9, Hughes 6-1-14. Totals 21-18-64.Halftime—SPW 42, Craig 30. 3-point goals—SPW 9 (Davis Jr., Worrell, Haney 4, Chestnut 3), Craig 4 (Anderson-Mendes, McCormick, Bertognoli, Hughes). Missed free throws—SPW 3, Craig 6. Total fouls—SPW 19, Craig 9. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form