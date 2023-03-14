Janesville Craig’s Carson McCormick scores on a layup in the second half of the Cougars’ game against crosstown rival Janesville Parker at Parker High School in January. McCormick led the team with 23 points that night and averaged 13.1 points per game on the season.
Great team chemistry and reliable 3-point shooting fueled Janesville Craig's boys basketball team during its 14-12 season, which included a postseason road victory.
Carson McCormick, Jackson Bertagnoli, Keagan Clark, Devon Becker and Denver Hughes played the biggest parts for the Cougars.
McCormick led the team with 13.1 points per game, while Bertagnoli (11.3) and Hughes (10.5) also boasted double-digit scoring averages.
As a team, the Cougars assisted on 68% of their field goals (454 assists on 664 made shots) and hit 34% of their 3-point attempts.
"That's really special," Craig coach Ben McCormick said. "That's tremendous, the way they share the ball and get each other open looks. It's one of the most fun teams I've coached. They're extremely unselfish, know how to play basketball, and they moved the ball well."
Craig's style of play contributed to many competitive and entertaining games this season. The Cougars lost by double digits just five times all season and swept every Big Eight opponent that finished lower than them in the final standings. They also were able to steal a game against Madison Memorial in January.
"That's what makes it so fun when you're playing in the league each night," McCormick said. "There's no guarantees, and you've got to prepare yourself and get ready to play. I think we did a pretty good job of that throughout the year. The outcome didn't always come out in our favor, but it was extremely entertaining basketball watch."
Craig's offensive efficiency grew throughout the year, and so did the players' on-court trust of one another.
"That's what we're looking for," McCormick said. "We give our guys a lot of autonomy with how they play. We don't call a lot of sets and we just let them play. We coach hard in practice and run different types of actions."
The Cougars turned in one of their best performances of the season in a regional semifinal at Racine Case. In that game against the Eagles, Craig shot the ball better than they had all year.
McCormick's team knocked down 11 3-pointers and shot a 91.7% effective field goal percentage (a percentage that accounts for the differing point values of shots) in the first half of its 98-72 victory. In the contest, 12 Cougars scored.
"We shot the ball extremely well," McCormick said. "It was just a tremendous game. Guys understand their roles and they played really well together. I thought they were extremely unselfish."
Craig ended its season with a 62-55 loss to Franklin in a regional final matchup. While the score wasn't in their favor, the Cougars again shot the ball well against a talented team that fell just one game short of a state tournament berth.
While the Cougars are losing three of their top scorers from this season, the team's unselfish culture and chemistry will likely lead to more entertaining play next season.
