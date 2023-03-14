JVG_230315_CRAIG03

Janesville Craig's Denver Hughes scores against Janesville Parker during the second half of a Big Eight Conference game at Craig High School in Janesville in December.

 Kayla Wolf/Special to The Gazette

Great team chemistry and reliable 3-point shooting fueled Janesville Craig's boys basketball team during its 14-12 season, which included a postseason road victory. 

Carson McCormick, Jackson Bertagnoli, Keagan Clark, Devon Becker and Denver Hughes played the biggest parts for the Cougars.

Janesville Craig’s Jackson Bertagnoli scores a fast break layup during its home game against Sun Prairie East in January.
Janesville Craig’s Carson McCormick scores on a layup in the second half of the Cougars’ game against crosstown rival Janesville Parker at Parker High School in January. McCormick led the team with 23 points that night and averaged 13.1 points per game on the season.
Janesville Craig’s Keagan Clark finds room for a left-handed layup during a game against Madison Edgewood at Craig High School in Janesville in November.
