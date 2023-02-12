Janesville Craig 93, Madison West 68 Janesville Craig boys put up highest point total of season in win over Madison West GAZETTE STAFF Feb 12, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Janesville Craig’s boys basketball team ran an offensive clinic Saturday afternoon against Madison West in Big Eight Conference play.The Cougars scored 51 first-half points and made 12 3-pointers in their 93-68 victory. They also had a dozen players get on the score sheet against the Regents.Carson McCormick was the main catalyst for the Craig offense, knocking down half the team’s shots from beyond the arc and making both his free throws for 20 points.Devon Becher scored 13, and Keagan Clark and Denver Hughes both chipped in 10.The 93 points was the highest single-game output for Craig on the season, and the win was its fourth in its last five games.Craig is set to host Madison Memorial at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday night and then play at Sun Prairie East at the same time Friday.JANESVILLE CRAIG 93, MADISON WEST 68Madison West (68)—Mosley 2-1-5, Simonson 4-0-9, Dom 0-1-1, Stouffez 1-0-3, Wilson 6-7-20, Liggon 5-1-12, Gavins 1-0-2, Nicholas 2-2-6, Carr 3-0-6, Daniels 1-0-2, Matthews Na 1-0-2. Totals 26-12-68.Janesville Craig (93)—Clark 4-1-10, Anderson-Mendes 1-0-3, McCormick 6-2-20, Claas 1-0-2, Lawton 3-0-6, Bertagnoli 4-0-8, Becher 5-0-13, Thomas 2-2-6, Chrostowski 3-2-9, Currie 1-0-2, Tyler 1-2-4, Hughes 5-0-10. Totals 36-9-93.Halftime—JC 51-31. 3-point goals—JC 12 (McCormick 6, Becher 3, Clark, Anderson-Mendes, Chrostowski), MW 4 (Simonson, Stouffez, Wilson, Liggon). Missed free throws—JC 5, MW 5. Total fouls—JC 19, MW 17. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form