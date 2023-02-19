Janesville Craig started a weekend back-to-back with a 91-71 conference boys basketball win over Sun Prairie East.
It took the Cougars (12-9, 10-7) over a half of the game to put out any hopes of a Cardinals' victory.
Up 36-32 after halftime, the Cougars (12-9, 10-7 Big Eight) stepped up on both ends of the court after halftime to put the game out of reach. On defense, the Cougars were able to force East (6-16, 4-14) into turnovers that made for easy buckets in transition.
"The difference in the second half was being able to get some stops, which led to some transition buckets for us on the other end," said Craig coach Ben McCormick.
On the defensive end, Craig gave up 16 first-half points to Cardinals' guard Kacy Tesch. In the second half, he was held scoreless. Craig's Dylan Tyler was pivotal to its defense.
"Dylan Tyler continues to do a lot of the little things defensively that don’t always show up in the scorebook, but make a huge difference," McCormick said.
Devon Becker led the way for the Cougars on offense and led the team with 22 points. He made four 3-pointers in the contest.
Carson McCormick chipped in 18, Evan Lawton added 12 and Denver Hughes scored 10 points. As a team, Craig hit 12 3-point shots.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 91, SUN PRAIRIE EAST 71
Janesville Craig (91)—Clark 3-0-6, McCormick 6-2-18, Lawton 5-0-12, Bertagnoli 3-0-6, Becker 8-2-22, Thomas 2-0-5, Chrostowski 1-0-3, Currie 1-0-2, Tyler 2-3-7, Hughes 5-0-10. Totals 36-7-91.
Sun Prairie East (71)—Lythjohan 2-1-5, Stegall 2-1-5, Glusick 6-2-15, Fry 4-0-10, Tesch 7-2-16, Van Wie 0-2-2, Raimer 5-2-14, Garner 1-0-2, Stolte 0-2-2. Totals 25-12-71.
Halftime—JC 36-32. 3-point goals—JC 12 (McCormick 4, Lawton 2, Becker 4, Thomas, Chrostowski), SPE 5 (Glusick, Fry 2, Raimer 2). Missed free throws—JC 4, SPE 3. Team fouls—JC 13, SPE 9.
- Wauwatosa East 67, Janesville Craig 58—After winning Friday, the Cougars fell in a nonconference matchup Saturday. Craig struggled to defend the perimeter as the Red Raiders (3-17, 1-14 Greater Metro Conference) hit 14 3-point goals in the game.
"We didn’t feel like we played our best game today in a number of different ways, but give Wauwatosa East credit as they made several hustle plays that really made the difference," McCormick said. "Obviously the 14 3-pointers they made was a big difference in the game, too."
Jackson Bertagnoli led the ways for the Cougars this time and he scored 20 points. McCormcik scored 14 points in the game.
On Tuesday, the Cougars will travel to Madison East.
"We have three conference games remaining on our schedule and need to focus on getting better as we enter tournament play in a couple of weeks," McCormick said.
WAUWATOSA EAST 67, JANESVILLE CRAIG 58
Wauwatosa East (67)—Tucker 3-0-6, Cominciali 6-0-18, Norman 4-1-11, Saferitz 4-0-11, Freeman 2-0-5, Colbert 2-0-5, Williams 1-0-2, Golatke 3-0-7. Totals 25-1-67.
Janesville Craig (58)—Clark 2-0-6, McCormick 5-1-14, Bertagnoli 8-1-20, Becker 3-0-6, Chrostowski 2-0-4, Tyler 1-0-2, Hughes 3-0-6. Totals 24-2-58.
Halftime—WE 31-23. 3-point goals—WE 14 (Cominciali 6, Norman 2, Saferitz 3, Freeman, Colbert, Williams, Golatke), JC 8 (Clark 2, McCormick 3, Bertagnoli 3). Missed free throws—WE 2, JC 5. Team fouls—WE 11, JC 9.