JANESVILLE
Janesville Craig’s boys basketball players have embraced the game’s trends.
More and more teams, especially in the professional and college ranks, strive to play faster and aren’t afraid to hoist 3-pointers.
The Cougars attempted about 21 3-pointers per game last season in going 11-12 overall and finishing 9-9 in the Big Eight Conference.
Despite losing four starters and its top three leading scorers, Craig may be poised to play faster and shoot even more from outside during this season, which begins Friday with a nonconference game at Madison Edgewood.
“Hopefully we’ll be fun to watch. It’s a fun style to play, but we’ll need to be able to get some defensive stops,” Craig second-year coach Ben McCormick said. “We’ll look to push the ball and take the first good shot we get. Hopefully we’ll average a few more points this year, and hopefully our defense keeps up.”
The Cougars scored 65 points per game last year, but returning players averaged just 14.2.
McCormick said those players got enough experience that they will be ready to step into bigger roles this season.
“We have nine seniors, so we have some older guys but not a ton of experience in terms of playing time,” he said. “Some of these guys played three minutes in one game last year, but they’d play 23 minutes in another game. It was just about the flow of the game and that type of thing.
“Now they’ll get a chance to work their way through it a little bit. I don’t think we have a clear-cut five starters (as of the middle of last week), and I think that’s a good thing, because guys know they’re competing for time.”
Senior Seve Bertagnolli is the team’s lone returning starter and the leading returning scorer at 5.7 points per game. At 6-foot-1, he can play guard or forward, and he also averaged 4.2 rebounds.
Fellow seniors Jack Huml and Aaron Leverson are coming off successful summer campaigns, McCormick said, and should give the Cougars a solid 1-2 punch at the guard spots.
“Last year, Aaron really made some strides,” McCormick said of the 5-foot-11 state cross country and track qualifier who averaged 5.6 points in 17 games played. “And Jack really improved his game in the offseason.”
Brandon Ronde and Jacob Lynch are juniors who played in nearly every game last year, with Ronde often turned to as a defensive stalwart.
Jake Fieiras, Tegan Christiansen and Sam Smith are all seniors who are coming off football seasons where they were named first-team all-Big Eight Conference performers.
“We love having those guys, with the success they had in football and bringing that to the basketball court,” McCormick said. “We think all those guys are going to be contributors for us.”
Jake McGrath rounds out the large senior class.
Juniors Caleb Schoville and Connor Clark and sophomore Angelo Rizzo are non-seniors that the Cougars will likely lean on early.
Juniors Cuame Harriel, Ross Fitzgerald and Robby Welsh give McCormick a deep bench.
“Out of our top 11 (players), 10.5 guys can shoot the 3,” McCormick said. “That’s the thing that will put pressure on defenses. You have to come out and defend the 3-point line.”
Conversely, the bigger teams around the Big Eight will likely pose a challenge to the Cougars.
At 6-foot-3, Fieiras is the team’s biggest option in the post.
Still, McCormick hopes his group can at least clog the lane and force opponents to play from the outside.
“We’re going to contest shots and bring ball pressure,” he said. “The goal is to not allow layups—try to keep teams out of the paint and then try to rebound.
“The biggest things will be playing at the defensive end and can we rebound? We don’t have a ton of size, so we’ll need to be disciplined.”
Despite the lack of size and the need for many players to step into larger roles, the Cougars believe they have what it takes to compete in what should once again be a closely contest Big Eight race.
“Everybody is always optimistic at the start of the year, but I do think these guys have big goals. They feel they can compete with anybody, and if we play like we are capable, we can,” McCormick said. “If we play well, we can beat anybody in our league. But we can lose to anybody in our league if we don’t bring it every single night.”
