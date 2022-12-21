Janesville Craig’s Devon Becher only scored three points in the second half against Oconomowoc on Wednesday—and they happened to be the most important three points of the contest.
With the Cougars down two to the Raccoons in the game’s final minute, Becher grabbed an offensive rebound, got fouled on his follow-up basket and converted the three-point play to put his team ahead.
Craig (3-3 overall, 2-2 Big Eight Conference) held on from there for a 51-47 win a night after suffering a 17-point defeat to Sun Prairie West in Big Eight play.
“We thought our guys battled tonight in a grind-it-out game,” Cougars coach Ben McCormick said. “We were proud of how they made plays down the stretch and got a couple key defensive stops when we needed them.”
Oconomowoc (4-4, 2-3 Classic Eight) held a slim 28-27 lead at halftime, and McCormick said his players limited their turnovers after the break and made a couple of crucial shots when they needed to.
Becher finished the game with 11 points, while Keagan Clark led the Cougars with 16 points. Jackson Bertagnoli had 12, including a 5-of-6 night from the free-throw line.
Senior forward Jackson Voigt led the Raccoons with 18 points.
The Cougars are scheduled to return to Big Eight action next Wednesday when they host Verona at 7:15 p.m.