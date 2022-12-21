01STOCK_CRAIG_COUGAR

Janesville Craig’s Devon Becher only scored three points in the second half against Oconomowoc on Wednesday—and they happened to be the most important three points of the contest.

With the Cougars down two to the Raccoons in the game’s final minute, Becher grabbed an offensive rebound, got fouled on his follow-up basket and converted the three-point play to put his team ahead.

