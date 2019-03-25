There was a lot to like about the recently-completed high school boys basketball season.
Along the way, there were a host of memorable efforts and statistics produced—both by individuals and teams.
Any attempt at summing it all up has to begin with the local teams that went on deep postseason runs.
Elkhorn advanced to state for the first time since 1987, Parkview won its first regional title in more than 50 years and Beloit Turner and Edgerton squared off in an electric Division 3 sectional semifinal at Janesville Craig.
The area’s scoring title race came down to the final few games, with Turner’s Jordan Majeed (17.9 ppg) edging Evansville’s Sulley Geske (17.7) thanks to some monster postseason performances. More on Majeed in a bit.
So here we go, 25 interesting stats from the 2018-19 boys basketball season (based on reported and available statistics):
- .400—
- The combined winning percentage (134-201) of the 14 teams in The Gazette’s coverage area.
- 19,150—
- Points scored by the 14 teams in The Gazette’s coverage area.
- 1,860—3-pointers made by the 14 teams in our coverage area. Janesville Craig led the way with 195.
The state-qualifying Elks deserve a section all to themselves.
- 80.3—The percentage of Elkhorn’s field goals that were assisted this season. Just for comparison, the Golden State Warriors lead the NBA at 66.8 percent.
- 8—Elkhorn players that scored 10 points in a game.
- 4—Elkhorn players that averaged at least 10 points per game. Luke Umnus led the team at 12.1 points per game.
- 49.4—Elkhorn’s points allowed per game—the best mark in the area.
- 20—Elkhorn’s combined margin of victory during its four playoff games prior to the state tournament.
And a couple of stats on the area’s scoring champion, Turner’s Majeed.
- 43—Points Majeed scored against McFarland on Jan. 11—the area’s single-game high this season.
- 78.6—Majeed’s shooting percentage (11 of 14) in Turner’s 57-53 sectional semifinal win over Edgerton. Majeed scored 30 points to lead the Trojans to their first sectional victory in program history.
And here’s the rest of the stats I promised.
- 41.7—Tremar Curry’s 3-point percentage. The Parker senior hit 35 of 84 shots from beyond the arc and led the team at 14.3 points per game.
- 64.8—Points allowed per game by Parker—an improvement of 10.9 percent from the 2017-18 season (72.7 points allowed per game).
- 31—Free throws made, in 38 attempts, by Edgerton in a regional final win over Prairie du Chien on March 2. The Crimson Tide made 10 field goals.
- 1—Free throw attempted by Evansville in its win over Edgerton on Dec. 18. The Blue Devils averaged 18.4 free-throw attempts in their other 23 games.
- 68.5—Janesville Craig’s free-throw shooting percentage—best in the area.
- 8.1—3-pointers per game for Craig—most in the area.
- 5—The number of times Parkview scored more than 80 points in a game.
- 52—Combined points and rebounds for Parkview’s Aydon Campbell in an 88-86 loss to Marshall on Feb. 5. Campbell, a 6-foot-5 senior, totaled 35 points, on 14-of-18 shooting, and 17 rebounds.
- 53—Years between regional titles for Parkview. The Vikings beat Deerfield 68-64 on March 2 to lift a regional plaque for the first time since 1966.
- 12.9—Jack Campion’s scoring average—highest among area freshmen. The Milton guard was at his best in late February, averaging 16.5 points per game over the Red Hawks’ final six contests.
- 7-2—Edgerton’s record in February. The Crimson Tide were 9-7 in all other months.
- 10—Wins for Big Foot—the program’s highest total since the 2009-10 season.
- 19—Players that scored for Clinton this season—most in the area.
- 1—The number of Clinton players who averaged more than 5 points per game—senior Riley Anastasi (11.9).
- 810—Points scored by Whitewater players with the last name Martin or Pease (there were two pairs of brothers). Senior Jake Martin led the team at 14.4 points per game.
