There was a lot to like about the recently-completed high school boys basketball season.

Along the way, there were a host of memorable efforts and statistics produced—both by individuals and teams.

Any attempt at summing it all up has to begin with the local teams that went on deep postseason runs.

Elkhorn advanced to state for the first time since 1987, Parkview won its first regional title in more than 50 years and Beloit Turner and Edgerton squared off in an electric Division 3 sectional semifinal at Janesville Craig.

The area’s scoring title race came down to the final few games, with Turner’s Jordan Majeed (17.9 ppg) edging Evansville’s Sulley Geske (17.7) thanks to some monster postseason performances. More on Majeed in a bit.

So here we go, 25 interesting stats from the 2018-19 boys basketball season (based on reported and available statistics):

.400—

The combined winning percentage (134-201) of the 14 teams in The Gazette’s coverage area.

19,150—

Points scored by the 14 teams in The Gazette’s coverage area.

1,860—3-pointers made by the 14 teams in our coverage area. Janesville Craig led the way with 195.

The state-qualifying Elks deserve a section all to themselves.

80.3—The percentage of Elkhorn’s field goals that were assisted this season. Just for comparison, the Golden State Warriors lead the NBA at 66.8 percent.

8—Elkhorn players that scored 10 points in a game.

4—Elkhorn players that averaged at least 10 points per game. Luke Umnus led the team at 12.1 points per game.

49.4—Elkhorn’s points allowed per game—the best mark in the area.

20—Elkhorn’s combined margin of victory during its four playoff games prior to the state tournament.

And a couple of stats on the area’s scoring champion, Turner’s Majeed.

43—Points Majeed scored against McFarland on Jan. 11—the area’s single-game high this season.

78.6—Majeed’s shooting percentage (11 of 14) in Turner’s 57-53 sectional semifinal win over Edgerton. Majeed scored 30 points to lead the Trojans to their first sectional victory in program history.

And here’s the rest of the stats I promised.