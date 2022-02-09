The Janesville Craig boys basketball team had no answer for Gavyn Hurley on Tuesday night.
The Middleton junior scored 30 points, including 22 in the first half, to lead the Cardinals to a 69-61 Big Eight Conference victory over the Cougars on Bob Suter Court.
Craig (7-12 overall, 5-9 Big Eight Conference) trailed by 14 points at halftime but cut the deficit to four late. However, Middleton (13-6, 11-3) kept control behind a 3-point play from Easton Zempel with 25 seconds left.
The Cougars finished with 11 3-pointers but could not contain Hurley in the first half. The 6-foot-5 forward helped stretch the lead to as many as 16 points in the early going.
“Hurley really hurt us,” Craig coach Ben McCormick said. “And they shot the ball really well the first half. They had eight 3s, and we didn’t expect them to shoot the ball that well.
“But our kids really battled. They’re a really good team, but our transition defense was not where it needed to be. We did a good job 95 percent of the time defending the post against a much bigger team, but we have to do a better job of getting back defensively, too. That hurt us, especially the first half.”
Da’Marcus DeValk led Craig with 20 points and his fourth 3 of the game with 32 seconds left cut the deficit to four.
Carson McCormick added 12 points for the Cougars.
Craig plays host to crosstown rival Janesville Parker on Thursday.
“Not everything is terrible in a loss, and not everything is great in a win,” McCormick said. “And that was the case tonight. I thought we did some good things against a good team.
“It’s a short turnaround to Parker, so we have to get our minds straight and get ready for what should be a great game in a great atmosphere.”