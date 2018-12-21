JANESVILLE
Trailing by one point with five seconds remaining, Janesville Craig called a timeout to draw up a baseline inbounds play it runs every day in practice.
When Oconomowoc called a timeout of its own after seeing the initial setup, the Cougars simply stuck with their original plan.
The result was a second career buzzer-beating shot for senior guard Jack Huml and an end to Craig’s three-game losing streak. Huml’s 3-pointer from the corner drew nothing but net, and Craig won 80-78 in a nonconference game to boost its record to 5-3.
“I knew on that play that I was going to be open, because it was a one-point game and they were going to go right to the block on Lynch,” Huml said. “Aaron gave me a perfect pass, and I knew it was going in.
“That was a huge game for us. We needed that. That ended our three-game losing streak, and I think it’s really just going to bring us together as a team.”
Lynch, who scored 14 of his 18 points during an impressive second half, said the play seems to work the same way when the Cougars run it in practice.
“The play is a lob to me, but when we run it in practice, the guy who sets the screen for me is always open,” Lynch said. “So that was Huml. And he made the shot and was wide open, just like we do it in practice.”
The exciting final play put a stamp on a thrilling back-and-forth affair.
Craig trailed 15-2 just over four minutes into the game. Slow starts plagued the Cougars during their recent skid, but this time they recovered.
Leverson scored 13 of his 18 points in the first half. Senior Jake Fieiras had eight of his 10 points during an opening 18 minutes where he provided a slew of valuable rebounds. And Seve Bertagnoli provided eight late points, including a jumper with 32 seconds left that tied the game, 38-38, at the halftime break.
“I’m really proud of how our guys competed and found a way to win,” Craig coach Ben McCormick said. “What’s nice about this team is it doesn’t have to be one guy.”
That mantra carried over to the second half, where the Cougars led for about the first six minutes. The Raccoons went on an 11-0 run, however, and were up 57-50 midway through the half.
Sophomore Angelo Rizzo helped Craig stem the tide, hitting a 3-pointer and then grabbing a steal and going coast-to-coast for a layup. Senior Brandon Ronde took the baton from there, scoring seven straight points for Craig to take a 65-63 lead with 5:44 remaining.
And then it was Lynch’s turn. He had a pair of three-point plays with under four minutes to go and made a 3 with 2:13 left to go up 76-74.
Up 77-76 with a minute left, the Cougars stumbled through back-to-back turnovers to give the lead back to Oconomowoc, all setting up Huml’s heroic shot at the buzzer.
“We’ve got a lot of players that can do a lot of damage,” Huml said. “And hard work never loses.”
Craig finished with 11 made 3-pointers, and every player that scored hit at least one shot from beyond the arc. Five players finished in double figures, as Huml had 11 and Ronde 10.
Nate Platter led the Raccoons with 26 points.
The Cougars return to the court Thursday night for a Big Eight Conference game against Madison East, the opponent Huml defeated on a buzzer-beating 3 last December.
CRAIG 80, OCONOMOWOC 78
Oconomowoc (78)—Platter 9-6-26, Galloway 5-2-13, Lestina 3-2-8, Enright 3-0-9, Perrine 0-1-1, Flaten-Moore 5-0-10, Fisher 3-2-9, Kunde 1-0-2. Totals: 29-13-78
Craig (80)—Huml 4-0-11, Bertagnoli 3-0-8, Rizzo 2-0-5, Fieiras 4-1-10, Leverson 4-9-18, Lynch 7-3-18, Ronde 3-2-10. Totals: 27-15-80.
Oconomowoc;38;40—78
Janesville Craig;38;42—80
3-point goals—Oconomowoc 7 (Enright 3, Platter 2, Galloway, Fisher), Craig 11 (Huml 3, Bertagnoli 2, Ronde 2, Rizzo, Fieiras, Leverson, Lynch). Free throws missed—Oconomowoc 9, Craig 3. Total fouls—Oconomowoc 19, Craig 22.
