Janesville Craig’s girls basketball team was not at its best Thursday night, but it was good enough for a win.
Kate Huml scored 22 points and Lily Campbell added 16 to help the Cougars pull away from Baraboo for a 62-43 nonconference win on Bob Suter Court.
Leading by one in the second half, Craig (7-6) went on a 12-3 run to take control. Baraboo slipped to 2-14 with the loss.
“We’ve got to clean up our turnovers, and we missed a lot of easy shots,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. “Fortunately, we made the shots when we had to the second half, and Kate got hot.
“And Lily is just a spark plug for us. She gets a lot of loose balls and offensive rebounds, and we needed that tonight. We’ll take the win and get ready for Milton on Saturday.”
Craig led 34-25 at half thanks to Campbell’s strong play. The freshman had 11 points in the first half, including seven of her team’s first nine points.
Baraboo sliced a nine-point deficit down to one with 13:18 to play, but Huml then took over. The junior guard buried five 3-pointers in the second half and finished with six for the game.
Her 3 with 4:51 left pushed the lead to double digits at 50-38, and she hit back-to-back 3s to extend the lead to 18 with 2:25 remaining.
Huml admitted the Cougars didn’t play their best early on but picked up the intensity in the second half.
“The first half we just weren’t locked in mentally,” Huml said. “We had energy and the effort was there, but mentally we made a lot of mistakes.
“The second half we were much better, especially defensively. And the reason I got all my points was because my teammates found me.”
Maya White Eagle, a transfer from Madison Memorial, led the Thunderbirds and all scorers with 28 points. She scored 20 in the first half, but the Cougars clamped down on her the second and she was a non-factor.
Craig was coming off a double-overtime loss to state-ranked Marshall on Tuesday, and Storbakken was worried about a letdown from his team. He saw that the first 20 minutes of the game but then watched the Cougars and Huml pour it on down the stretch.
“The mark of a good team is how you respond to a little adversity, and I thought the girls did a nice job of that in the second half when they (Baraboo) cut it to one,” Storbakken said.
CRAIG 62, BARABOO 43
Baraboo (43)—Ross 2-2-7; White Eagle 10-4-28; Pfaff 2-0-6; Frank 0-2-2. Totals: 14-8-43
Craig (62)—Huml 8-0-22; Magestro-Kennedy 2-0-4; Fieiras 1-1-3; Nicholson 3-0-6; Alderman 4-0-8; Campbell 7-2-16; McBride 1-0-3. Totals: 26-3-62
Baraboo 25 18—43
Janesville Craig 34 28—62
3-point goals—Baraboo 7 (White Eagle 4, Pfaff 2, Ross), Craig 7 (Huml 6, McBride). Free throws missed—Baraboo 3, Craig 5. Total fouls—Baraboo 9, Craig 13