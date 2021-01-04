JANESVILLE
A Janesville Parker team loaded with nine seniors was simply too much for the still-developing Beloit Turner Trojans on Monday night at Parker.
The improved Vikings took advantage of superior size and strength inside, knocked down 11 3-pointers and took down the Trojans 65-51 to improve to 9-3 on the season.
Parker controlled the game from the outset, though a couple of spirited Turner rallies threatened to leave the outcome in doubt.
“Tonight we didn’t move the ball as well as it has in the past,” Parker coach Matt Bredsen said. “With some really tough games coming up, the ball is going to have to move more fluidly. The good news was that we hit enough shots to compensate for it.”
The Vikings jumped to a 22-9 lead before the Trojans fought back, cutting the deficit to 30-20 at halftime.
Despite a strong stretch by Danny Burrows, the Trojans wouldn’t get closer than 10 in the second half and fell to 1-4 on the season.
The Vikings got Turner sophomore Donavhan Cain in foul trouble, and the explosive underclassman was held to two points.
While the game didn’t swing in Turner’s favor, it was a far cry from the first matchup, when the Trojans fell 72-46.
Turner coach Ken Watkins was pleased with his team’s effort.
“I was really proud of this performance,” Watkins said. “The first time, we lost by almost 30. And we came here tonight after taking winter break and only having three practices and played well. We made some really good runs in there, and Parker is a really good team.”
David Heldt led the Trojans with 14 points, while Burrows had all seven of his points in the second half.
“I think this game just showed how much we’ve improved,” Burrows said. “The biggest thing this team does is support each other. Especially with nobody in the stands, we have to create our own energy out there and make sure everyone is playing hard and for each other.”
The Vikings were led by Brenden Weis, with 21 points. Robert DeLong added 18 .
Parker will play at Franklin Saturday. The Trojans will be right back in action tonight when they host Clinton.
PARKER 65, TURNER 51Turner (51)—Karich 2 0-0 4, Revels 1 1-1 3, Combs 1 3-4 5, Howard 1 0-0 2, Burrows 3 0-0 7, Heldt 6 2-4 14, Jacobs 3 0-0 6, Lauterbach 1 2-2 4, Giddley 1 0-0 2, Cain 1 0-0 2, Diehl 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 8-11 51.
Parker (65)—Youderin 1 0-0 3, Vernon 0 1-2 1, Thompson 2 1-2 7, DeLong 6 2-5 18, Connors 3 0-0 8, O’Leary 0 1-2 1, Hartwig 1 0-0 2, Naber 1 0-0 2, Weis 6 7-7 21, Curry 0 1-2 1. Totals: 20 13-21 64.
Beloit Turner 20 31—51
Janesville Parker 30 35—65
3-pointers: Turner 1 (Burrows), Parker 11 (Youderin, Thompson 2, Weis 2, DeLong 4, Connors 2). Total fouls: Turner 18, Parker 11.