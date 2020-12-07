East Troy's hot first-half shooting performance was too much for Janesville Craig to overcome Monday night.
The Trojans made seven of their 11 3-pointers in the opening 18 minutes to build a big early lead and race to an 81-67 victory in a nonconference boys basketball game.
Four different players made at least one 3 in the first half, when East Troy built a 43-25 lead by the break.
Ryan Nixon led the Trojans with 25 points, while Chase Cummings added 21, including three 3s.
Angelo Rizzo led the Cougars (0-2) with 17 points.
Craig plays at Beaver Dam on Tuesday night.
EAST TROY 81, CRAIG 67
Craig (67)--Clark 1-0-3, DeValk 6-1-13, Harriel 3-3-9, Brown 3-0-7, Bertagnoli 2-0-5, DeGraaf 2-0-6, Rizzo 8-0-17, Currie 2-1-5, Wier 0-2-2. Totals: 27-7-67.
East Troy (81)--Desart 1-3-5, Schaefer 3-5-13, Nixon 9-7-25, Terpstra 3-1-10, Lindow 3-0-9, Cummings 7-4-21. Totals: 26-20-81.
Janesville Craig;25;42--67
East Troy;43;38--81
3-point goals--Craig 6 (DeGraaf 2, Clark, Bertagnoli, Brown, Rizzo), East Troy 11 (Terpstra 3, Lindow 3, Cummings 3, Schaefer 2). Free throws missed--Craig 4, East Troy 12. Total fouls--Craig 25, East Troy 20. Fouled out--Harriel, Lindow.