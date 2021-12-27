Time off between the holidays?
Not for many of the area’s high school athletic programs.
Starting today, area boys and girls basketball teams and wrestlers will spend the days leading up to New Year’s Eve participating in tournaments big and small, and near and far.
A recap of some of the week’s upcoming multiteam events:
Boys basketball
Today: Brodhead will play in the New Glarus Holiday Tournament at 5:30 p.m., with the 5-2 Cardinals taking on 6-1 Monroe. The championship game (against New Glarus or Deerfield) is set for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, preceded by the consolation game at 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Janesville Craig (3-5) will meet Waunakee at 5:30 p.m. in a first-round game of the Ab Nicholas Waunakee tournament. The Cougars will next play on Wednesday, against Muskego or Whitefish Bay, at 6:45 p.m. (consolation) or 8:30 p.m. (championship).
The Cambridge Hall of Fame Tournament will take place on Tuesday, with all four teams playing two games on the same day. Clinton (1-6) will take on Hustisford (6-0) at noon, with a second game to follow against Horicon or Cambridge at 3:30 p.m. (consolation) or 6:30 p.m. (championship).
Also, Milton (7-2) will take on West Allis Central (3-2) at 6 p.m. in the New Berlin West Viking Holiday Classic.
Wednesday: In the opening games of the Evansville Holiday Classic, Turner (3-2) will take on Marshall (8-0) at 3 p.m., and the host Blue Devils (3-4) will meet Delavan-Darien (1-7) at 7 p.m. On Thursday, Marshall will meet Delavan-Darien at noon and Lodi will take on Evansville at 4 p.m.
Girls basketball
Tuesday: The big event in Janesville will be the 18th annual Optimist Tournament at Janesville Craig. It kicks off with Oconomowoc (4-4) meeting Racine Case (7-3) at 2 p.m., and Craig (5-4) taking on Milton (5-5) at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday’s games are set for 2 p.m. (consolation) and 3:30 p.m. (championship).
The single-day, four-game Cambridge Hall of Honor Tournament will take place, with Clinton (4-5) meeting Mount Horeb (4-4) at 1 p.m. and then meeting Cambridge or Cuba City at 5 p.m. (consolation) or 8 p.m. (championship).
Wednesday: Union Grove (8-2) will meet Parker (1-8) at 2:30 p.m. in the Go Sports America Tournament at Carthage College in Kenosha.
The Evansville Holiday Classic will open with unbeaten Brodhead (10-0) matching up with Belleville (8-1) at 1 p.m., and Mineral Point (9-0) meeting Evansville (3-5) at 5 p.m. On Thursday, Point will meet Brodhead at 2 p.m. and Belleville will meet Evansville at 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Monday-Tuesday: The Midwest Invitational will take place Monday and Tuesday at UW-Whitewater, with a 37-team field of Wisconsin and Illinois teams that includes Craig, Parker, Badger, Clinton, Delavan-Darien, Edgerton, Parkview, Turner and Whitewater.
Wednesday-Thursday: Elkhorn will join 41 other teams at UW-River Falls in the Northern Badger Invitational.
At the La Crosse Center, Evansville will be one of 49 teams taking part in the Bi-State Invitational.
Boys hockey
Tuesday-Thursday: The Janesville Bluebirds will compete in the eight-team Joe Raymond Tournament at Naga-Waukee Ice Arena in Delafield. The Bluebirds (5-2-0) open at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, taking on the Fox Cities Stars (1-8-0).
Girls hockey
Tuesday-Wednesday: The Rock County Fury co-operative team will visit the Chippewa Falls Ice Arena to compete in the Chippewa Falls Holiday Tournament. The Fury opens at 11 a.m. Tuesday against the Eau Claire Stars co-op.
Boys swimming
Tuesday: Milton will be one of nine teams taking part in the Sauk Prairie Invitational, starting at 4 p.m.
Also, Elkhorn will travel to Rockford, Illinois, to swim in the Boylan Invitational, starting at 10 a.m.