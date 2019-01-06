Five notable performances from the past week in area high school sports, and five events to watch out for over the next seven days:
Top performances
Logan Eischeid, Big Foot boys basketball—The senior returned from injury in a big way Thursday night. Eischeid scored 10 points to help the Chiefs hold off Edgerton, 66-63, in a Rock Valley game. In doing so, he became the third player in program history to eclipse 1,000 career points.
Abby Eftemoff, Evansville girls basketball—The Blue Devils’ defense smothered visiting Big Foot on Friday night. Eftemoff was part of that defensive effort as well as a beneficiary, scoring 21 points—many of them on run-out layups off turnovers. Eftemoff was 8 of 10 from the field and finished one point shy of matching her career high.
Walker Kulas, Janesville Bluebirds hockey—The Janesville Craig sophomore has scored in back-to-back games for the city’s boys co-op hockey team, which has posted two straight victories. Kulas’ goal Thursday night came in overtime, giving the Bluebirds a 5-4 nonconference victory over Marquette.
Daniel Stilling, Elkhorn wrestling—The Elks senior continues to be the No. 1-ranked D1 wrestler at 145 pounds. He cruised to the Mid-States title at Whitewater last weekend with three first-period pins. He also won by fall Thursday night as Elkhorn held off Union Grove by three points.
Brooke Graesslin, Janesville Parker girls basketball—The senior guard has made a conscious effort to attack the basket in recent weeks, and it paid off Thursday when she scored a career-high 21 points to help the Vikings get their first victory of the year.
What to watch for
Badger girls hoops trying to keep pace—The Badgers enter the week 4-1 in the Southern Lakes, behind only unbeaten Waterford. Trying to hang on to second place by the conference season’s midway point, Badger hosts Wilmot (4-1) on Tuesday and travels to Union Grove (3-2) on Friday.
Janesville girls basketball teams home all week—It’s a rare week where neither Parker nor Craig need to leave town despite playing four Big Eight games. Parker hosts Beloit Memorial on Tuesday and Verona on Friday. Craig hosts Madison Memorial and Beloit Memorial on the same nights.
Rock Valley Conference dual-meet tournament—Will the dual championship match come down to Evansville/Albany and Edgerton (teams ranked No. 11 and 12, respectively, in D2)? If so, they’ll be set for a rematch during regular-season action just six days later.
Turner boys get their chance—Beloit Turner, Evansville, McFarland and Jefferson are all tied for second place in the Rock Valley boys basketball race, behind unbeaten East Troy. Turner has a difficult week, playing at East Troy on Tuesday and hosting McFarland on Friday.
Busy week for Fury—The Rock County Fury play three Badger Conference games in five days. After playing at Badger Lightning on Tuesday and hosting Stoughton co-op Thursday, they play at rival Metro Lynx (Middleton) on Saturday as they try to stay at least tied atop the standings with the Cap City Cougars.
