Five notable performances from area high school athletes in the past week, and five events to watch for over the next seven days:
Top performances
Blake Krueger, Jakob Williams, Ian Ramirez, Luke Pleiss and Nathan White, Janesville Parker wrestling—It’s pretty difficult to pare the Vikings’ performance Thursday down to one or two—or even five—but we’ll just give a shoutout to those who won by pinfall. Parker trailed Sun Prairie 30-6 but rallied all the way back for a 39-30 victory and a spot in the Big Eight Showcase championship match against Middleton.
Jordan Majeed, Turner boys basketball—Majeed went 14 of 17 from the free-throw line and made 14 baskets on the way to 43 points, helping the Trojans to a Rock Valley Conference victory over McFarland on Friday night. Majeed’s 43 points ranks in the top 20 single-game performances in the state this season, according to stats compiled by WisSports.net.
Liz Kalk, Clinton girls basketball—The Cougars have won five of their past six games. Kalk had 12 points and eight assists in Thursday night’s victory over Evansville. She also had a team-high 14 points in a nonconference win over Delavan-Darien on Tuesday.
Nick Brown, Elkhorn boys basketball—The Elks seem to have no problem finding their big man. Brown went 10 of 15 from the field on the way to 23 points and nine rebounds in a narrow win over Racine St. Cat’s last Saturday. He was 8-for-9 for 17 points Tuesday in beating Union Grove, and he was 4 of 5 for 12 points in Friday’s critical victory over Wilmot.
Kiel Wolff, Janesville Craig boys swimming—Wolff won the 200 and 500 freestyle and was part of the Cougars’ winning 200 free relay and 400 free relay relays against Madison La Follette on Friday night.
What to watch for
Janesville Craig at Janesville Parker, boys basketball, 7:15 p.m., Friday—The Cougars won the first crosstown rivalry game 68-56. The host Vikings will look to end a seven-game losing streak in the city series.
Janesville Craig at Janesville Parker, girls basketball, 7:15 p.m., Thursday—Craig won the first meeting between the teams 54-45, a game in which Parker standout Julia Hartwig played through injury before being ruled out for the season. Claudia Fieiras leads Craig in scoring at 13.6 ppg.
Big Eight Showcase, wrestling, 6:30 p.m., Friday, at Madison East—Parker will face Middleton in the first-place Showcase dual. Craig will wrestle against Sun Prairie.
Evansville/Albany at Edgerton, wrestling, 7 p.m., Tuesday—The visiting Blue Devils are No. 9 in the Division 2 state team rankings, while the Crimson Tide are receiving honorable-mention status.
Parkview at Palmyra-Eagle, boys basketball, 7:15 p.m., Friday—The visiting Vikings sit at 3-1 in the Trailways South, tied with Deerfield. Palmyra-Eagle is unbeaten in league play.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse