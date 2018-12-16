Five notable high school performances and five events to watch in the week to come of high school sports:
Notable performances
Nathan Warda and Cameron Odegaard, Janesville Parker boys swim—Warda and Odegaard helped the Vikings edge Janesville Craig in their crosstown rivalry meet Friday night. They were both part of the 400 freestyle relay team that secured the win at the end of the night, and each of them had two event wins, as well.
Davonte McAlister, Evansville boys basketball—The Blue Devils junior has played in just three of the team’s six games, but he’s made his presence felt. McAlister scored 34 points Thursday as Evansville went on the road and knocked off McFarland 73-66.
Olivia Rebout, Janesville Craig gymnastics—Rebout took the all-around title Tuesday night in helping the Cougars beat Parker in the crosstown rivalry gymnastics meet. Rebout was particularly impressive on uneven bars, posting a score of 8.75, the highest score of any gymnast on any apparatus on the night.
Josey Rinehart, Evansville girls basketball—It’s hard to single out just one Blue Devils girls player after a week when they knocked off both Whitewater and East Troy. Rinehart had 14 points in Friday night’s road win over first-place East Troy. Paige Banks and Abby Eftemoff combined for 38 in the victory Tuesday over the Whippets.
Jackson Hauri, Brodhead/Juda wrestling—The Cardinals senior, ranked No. 2 in the state Division 2 rankings at 152 pounds, cruised to the title at the Raider Scrambler last Saturday. Hauri had three pins and a technical fall before beating Cuba City’s Shaedyn Lane by an 8-2 decision in the final.
What to watch for
Janesville Craig at Janesville Parker, wrestling, 7 p.m., Thursday—The city teams renew their crosstown rivalry with the Kaster-Cramer Cup on the line. The Cougars have won 10 straight dual meets against the Vikings, including 69-11 a year ago.
Whitewater at Big Foot, girls basketball, 7:15 p.m., Thursday—Four teams are tied atop the Rock Valley Conference standings at 5-2 as this week begins, and these are two of them. The Whippets have three players capable of scoring in double figures every night, while the Chiefs are led by Reagan Courier, the league’s leading scorer.
Metro Lynx at Rock County Fury, girls hockey, 7 p.m., Tuesday—The Fury and one of their main rivals, Cap City, played to a scoreless tie this past week. Now they’ll host their other chief rival, the co-op out of Middleton, in a Badger Conference game at the Janesville Ice Arena.
Edgerton at Evansville, boys basketball, 7:15 p.m., Tuesday—Four teams all have one Rock Valley loss in the race to keep pace behind unbeaten East Troy. The Crimson Tide (2-1) and the Blue Devils (3-1) are both part of that mix.
Janesville Bluebirds at Beloit Memorial, boys hockey, 7 p.m., Thursday—Both teams would likely tell you they would rather be out to better starts this season, but this rivalry series always leads to entertaining matchups.
