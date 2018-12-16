Janesville Parker defeated Janesville Craig 89-81 in their Big Eight Conference dual meet Friday night at Parker. Above: Parker’s Nathan Warda swims to a first-place finish in the 200 yard freestyle in 2:00.16. Below: Parker’s Cameron Odegaard shakes hand with Craig’s Kiel Wolff after he won the 500 freestyle in 5:16.74. Wolff was second in 5:20.35.