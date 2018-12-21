Five notable area high school performances from this past week and five events to watch for over the next two weeks:
NOTABLE PERFORMANCES
Janesville Craig's upper-weight wrestlers--Thursday's Big Eight Conference wrestling match between crosstown rivals Craig and Parker began at 182 pounds, and the Cougars set the tone. Joe Smith, Mitchell Schumann, Brady Schenk and Keeanu Benton each earned pins to open up a 24-0 lead, and Craig eventually won 63-12.
Shelby Mack-Honold, Milton girls basketball--The Red Hawks have won three of their past four games, with the only loss coming to state-ranked Monona Grove. On Friday, Mack-Honold scored 20 points in a nonconference victory over visiting Jefferson. The Gazette misspelled Mack-Honold's name, and we regret the error.
Craig 3-point shooters--Between the girls basketball game at Craig on Thursday and the boys game on Friday, the Cougars made a whopping 21 3-pointers. The boys made 11 3-pointers against Oconomowoc, none bigger than Jack Huml's shot at the buzzer to give Craig an 80-78 victory. On Thursday Emily Pierson made six of the team's 10 3s on her way to 25 points in a 61-48 win over Badger.
Sulley Geske, Evansville boys basketball--The senior kept the Blue Devils right on East Troy's heels near the top of the Rock Valley standings. Geske had 21 points in a runaway victory over Edgerton on Tuesday and scored a career-high 28 in cruising past Whitewater on Friday.
Fury's "Green County" line--The Rock County Fury have a five-game unbeaten streak after two victories this week. The "Green County" line of Anika Einbeck (Monroe) and Haley and Alyssa Knauf (Albany) accounted for four goals and six assists between a 4-1 win over the Metro Lynx and a 2-0 shutout of the Lakeshore Lightning.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
Craig basketball tripleheader, Thursday, beginning 2:15 p.m.--Bob Suter Court will be busy Thursday. The Craig girls host the first day of the Optimist Tournament, with Evansville facing Milton at 2:15 and Craig playing Kenosha Tremper at 4. Then, Craig's boys team hosts Madison East in a Big Eight game at 6 p.m.
East Troy at Evansville, boys basketball, 7:15 p.m., Jan. 3--After the holiday break, jump right back into the Rock Valley Conference boys basketball fray with a battle between these two teams that are duking it out near the top of the standings.
Big Foot at Evansville, girls basketball, 7:15 p.m., Jan. 4--The RVC girls basketball race is up for grabs. Evansville has fought its way back into the mix, and things will be even tighter if the Blue Devils can find a way to beat Big Foot, which will enter the 2019 portion of the slate in a three-way tie for first with East Troy and McFarland.
Elkhorn vs. Racine St. Cat's, boys basketball, 6:15 p.m., Jan. 5, at Milwaukee Pius--The Elks could potentially be 9-1 when they play in this Hank Raymonds Classic tournament game against Racine St. Cat's, currently ranked No. 3 in the state in Division 3.
Rock County Challenge, boys swim, 5:30 p.m., Jan. 3, at Beloit--Beloit Memorial hosts Janesville Parker, Janesville Craig and Milton in what is always a fun all-county showdown.
