Jordan Johnson continues to pile up the points for Elkhorn Area High’s boys basketball team.

The junior guard, who leads the Southern Lakes Conference in scoring at 23.4 points per game, had 21 Friday to lead Elkhorn to a 67-54 nonconference win over Greenfield.

Elkhorn (5-2) led by eight at half and pulled away in the second half behind 12 points from Johnson.

Mason Stebnitz added 18 points for the Elks. Nick Brown chipped in 15.

ELKHORN 67, GREENFIELD 54Greenfield (54)—Lopez 2-0-4; Jones 2-0-4; Jimenez 0-2-2; Carter 3-0-8; Ferguson 9-3-22; Graf 2-2-6; Thomas 3-0-6; Krueger 1-0-2. Totals: 22-7-54

Elkhorn (67)—Johnson 6-7-21; Bestul 1-0-3; Van Dyke 1-0-2; Davey 3-0-8; Stebnitz 8-2-18; Brown 6-2-15. Totals: 25-11-67

Greenfield 27 27—54

Elkhorn 35 32—67

3-point goals—Greenfield 3 (Carter 2, Ferguson), Elkhorn 6 (Johnson 2, Davey 2, Brown, Bestul). Free throws missed—Greenfield 4, Elkhorn 9. Total fouls—Greenfield 13, Elkhorn 9.

Brodhead 68, Parkview 45—Owen Leifker scored 15 points and the visiting Cardinals improved to 4-2.

Connor Green added 12 points and Cade Walker 11 for Brodhead, which led by 14 points by halftime.

Connor Simonson had 17 points to pace the Vikings (3-5).

BRODHEAD 68, PARKVIEW 45Brodhead (68)—Walker 5-0-11, Green 4-1-12, Malcook 1-0-2, Knuth 3-0-6, Engen 1-0-2, Leifker 7-0-15, Weeden 1-0-3, Anderson 3-2-9, Malkow 3-2-8. Totals: 28-5-68.

Parkview (45)—Unseth 0-1-1, Barlass 1-0-2, Oswald 3-1-7, Simonson 7-2-17, Kundert 4-0-8, A. Crane 1-0-2, Flood-Elyefi 1-0-2, Klitzman 1-0-2, N. Crane 2-0-4. Totals: 20-4-45.

Brodhead 34 34—68

Orfordville Parkview 20 25—45

3-point goals—B 7 (Green 3, Walker, Leifker, Weeden, Anderson), P 1 (Simonson). Free throws missed—B 6, P 7. Total fouls—B 15, P 14.

Lake Mills 74, Badger 40—A 25-0 run in the second half propelled the L-Cats over the Badgers in the opening game of the Lakeside Holiday Classic.

Junior Drew Stoddard scored nine points to fuel the run, while Charlie Bender added four of his game-high 23 as Lake Mills (6-1) turned a 34-20 halftime lead into a 59-24 advantage.

Ty McGreevy led Badger (1-6) with 11.

LAKE MILLS 74, BADGER 40Badger (40)—McGreevy 5 1 11; Giovingo 1 0 2; DuMez 4 1 11; Anderson 2 0 4; Bishop 0-1-1; Nickel 1 0 2; Slayton 2 0 4; Deering 2 0 4; Totals—17-3 40.

Lake Mills (74)—Herrington 2 1 5; Stoddard 5 4 15; Retrum 2 0 4; Moen 3 0 7; Bender 8 5 23; Johnson 6 0 17; Foster 2 1 5. Total—2811-74

Lake Geneva Badger 20 20—40

Lake Mills 34 40—74

3-point goals—Badger 3 (DuMez 2, McGreevy), Lake Mills 9 (Johnson 5, Bender 2, Stoddard, Moen). Total fouls—Badger 15, Lake Mills 9.

Cudahy 47, Delavan-Darien 38—The visiting Comets led 19-17 at the break but could not keep the lead in the second half.

Eric Cesarz led Delavan-Darien (1-5) with a dozen points.

CUDAHY 47, DELAVAN-DARIEN 38Delavan-Darien (38)—Freitag 2-0-5, Hetzel 1-0-3, Greenwald 1-0-2, Morales 3-1-7, E. Cesarz 5-2-12, J. Cesarz 3-3-9. Totals: 14-6-38.

Cudahy (47)—Y. Horozewski 3-0-8, Mungon 2-2-6, J. Horozewski 1-1-3, Hawkins 2-6-10, Bility 1-0-2, Christjohn 6-0-16, Iwanowski 1-0-2. Totals: 16-9-47.

Delavan-Darien 19 19—38

Cudahy 17 30—47

3-point goals—DD 2 (Freitag, Hetzel), C 6 (Christjohn 4, Y. Horozewski 2). Free throws missed—DD 3, C 3. Total fouls—DD 13, C 16.

Girls

Clinton 85, Waterloo 54—Clinton made quick work of Waterloo.

Addyson Ciochon led four players in double figures for Clinton with 19 points, while Jayden Nortier added 16.

Liz Kalk and Hanna Welte had 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Cougars.

CLINTON 85, WATERLOO 54Waterloo (54)—Schneider 3-0-6; Powers 5-1-12; Jaehnke 1-0-2; Asik 8-0-21; Mosher 2-2-6; Wolff 3-1-7. Totals: 22-4-54

Clinton (85)—El. Teubert 3-2-8; F. Teubert 1-0-2; Kalk 4-2-11; Nortier 6-4-16; Welte 5-0-10; Pope 2-2-6; Ciochon 8-2-19; Roehl 4-0-8; Birkholz 2-0-5. Totals: 35-12-85

Waterloo 28 26—54

Clinton 44 41—85

3-point goals—Waterloo 6 (Asik 5, Powers), Clinton 3 Kalk, Ciochon, Birkholz). Free throws missed—Waterloo 4, Clinton 5. Total fouls—Waterloo 13, Clinton 8

Turner 50, Delavan-Darien 25—Jenn Njoo made five 3-pointers on the way to 18 points, and the host Trojans defeated the Comets.

Njoo had four 3s in the first half as Turner (5-3) built a 27-13 lead and never looked back.

Kailea Timmerman had 16 points for Delavan-Darien (2-7).

TURNER 50, DELAVAN-DARIEN 25Delavan-Darien (25)—Timmerman 4-8-16, Peralta 1-0-2, Crull 2-1-5, Gonzalez 1-0-2. Totals: 8-9-25.

Turner (50)—Pulco 1-3-5, Pr. Hasse 1-0-2, Young 1-1-3, Windsor 1-1-3, Njoo 6-1-18, Tinder 3-3-9, Wilson 1-2-4, Pe. Hasse 2-0-4, Schildgen 1-0-2. Totals: 17-11-50.

Delavan-Darien 13 12—25

Beloit Turner 27 23—50

3-point goals—DD 0, T 5 (Njoo 5). Free throws missed—DD 6, T 9. Total fouls—DD 18, T 18. Fouled out—Peralta.