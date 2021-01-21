Delavan-Darien's boys basketball team gave host Elkhorn all it could handle Thursday night.
The Comets stayed within striking distance throughout and had the Southern Lakes Conference game tied in the final minute, but the Elks prevailed, finding a way to win 59-57.
Matt Franz led Elkhorn with 14 points, including nine in the second half to help hang on. Austin Bestul provided 13 points and Jordan Johnson added 12--all in the first half.
Elkhorn (5-6) was up 56-51 with about four minutes left, but the Comets forged a 57-57 tie with 47 seconds left.
R.J. Jordan led the Comets with 15 points, while Luke Freitag had 12 and Calvin Lumkes and Erik Cesarz had 10 each.
It was the first game for the Comets (1-3) since Jan. 5 and just their second game since Dec. 22.
ELKHORN 59, DELAVAN-DARIEN 57
Delavan-Darien;30;27--57
Elkhorn;36;23--59
DELAVAN-DARIEN (fg ft-fta pts)--McCann 2 0-0 4, Freitag 5 5-6 12, Mortlock 1 0-0 3, Cerros 1 0-0 3, Jordan 5 3-4 15, Lumkes 5 0-0 10, Cesarz 4 2-4 10. Totals: 23 10-14 57.
ELKHORN--Johnson 2 7-9 12, Davey 4 0-0 9, Bestul 5 1-3 13, Hall 0 2-2 2, Ettem 2 1-2 5, Christiansen 2 0-0 4, Franz 5 2-3 14. Totals: 20 13-19 59.
3-point goals--DD 7 (Freitag 3, Jordan 2, Mortlock, Cerros), E 6 (Bestul 2, Franz 2, Johnson, Davey). Total fouls--DD 16, E 10. Fouled out--Freitag.
- Waterloo 61, Parkview 58--The Vikings fell just short on the road in Waterloo, losing by three points with the help of a late technical foul assessed against them.
Parkview was led by Connor Simonson's 18 points. Tyler Oswald added 15, while Trey Oswald finished with 10. The game was all tied at 33 at halftime and was a back-and-forth affair throughout the second half.
WATERLOO 61, PARKVIEW 58
Parkview;33;25--58
Waterloo;33;28--61
PARKVIEW: Trey Oswald 4 2-2 10, Tyler Oswald 6 1-3 15, Simonson 7 2-2 18, Flood-Eyafi 2 1-1 5, Crane 2 0-0 6, Klitzman 1 0-0 2, Brown 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 6-10 58.
WATERLOO: Hager 3 0-2 6, Huebner 2 0-0 4, Unzueta 1 0-0 2, Tschanz 2 3-5 9, Wolff 8 7-9 24, Christensen 1 2-2 5, Ritter 0 2-2 2, Wollin 0 2-2 2, Marshall 3 0-1 7. Totals: 20 16-23 61.
3-pointers: Parkview 6 (Crane 2, Ty Oswald 2, Simonson 2). Waterloo 5 (Marshall, Tschanz 2, Wolff, Christensen). Total fouls: Waterloo 11, Parkview 11.
GIRLS
- Clinton 68, McFarland 66--Elli Teubert’s final three points of the night carried the host Cougars to victory. Teubert, who scored 19, made a 3-pointer with 5.1 seconds left to put Clinton up 67-66.
Olivia Roehl led the Cougars (4-8) with 24 points, including 14 in the first half. Jayden Nortier scored 23, including making four 3-pointers.
Teagan Mallegni led all scorers in the back-and-forth game with 26 for McFarland (3-3).
CLINTON 68, MCFARLAND 66
McFarland;31;35--66
Clinton;34;34--68
MCFARLAND--Fortune 2 1-2 5, Butler 1 0-2 2, B. Kirch 0 2-2 2, A. Kirch 2 2-3 7, Lonigro 2 0-2 5, Hildebrandt 8 2-3 19, Mallegni 9 5-6 26. Totals: 24 12-20 66.
CLINTON--E. Teubert 8 1-1 19, F. Teubert 1 0-0 2, Nortier 8 3-4 23, Mullooly 0 0-2 0, Roehl 10 4-6 24. Totals: 27 8-13 68.
3-point goals: M 6 (Mallegni 3, A. Kirch, Lonigro, Hildebrandt), C 6 (Nortier 4, E. Teuber 2). Total fouls: M 16, C 17.
Evansville 61, Whitewater 58--Blue Devils freshman Ava Brandenburg scored a career-high 28 points, and Evansville rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit.
Brandenburg scored 16 of her points in the first half to keep her team in the game.
Maria Messling scored nine of her 11 and Sydney Hazard had all of her nine during the Blue Devils’ second-half rally.
Evansville (5-9) needed just about every single one of those points as Whitewater senior Kacie Carollo poured in 31.
Carollo, who will play for UW-Whitewater, scored 21 in the second half, and Danielle DePorter added 11 for the Whippets (5-10).
EVANSVILLE 61, WHITEWATER 58
Whitewater;33;25--58
Evansville;25;36--61
WHITEWATER--Skindingsrude 1 0-0 3, Kilar 1 6-8 9, Carollo 10 8-10 31, DePorter 4 0-0 11, Kopecky 1 0-0 2, Truesdale 1 0-2 2. Totals: 18 14-20 58.
EVANSVILLE--Hazard 3 3-7 9, Hermanson 1 0-0 2, Tofte 3 0-0 6, Dobbs 2 0-0 5, Brandenburg 11 2-2 28, Messling 3 5-8 11. Totals: 23 10-17 61.
3-point goals: W 8 (Carollo 3, DePorter 3, Skindingsrude, Kilar), E 5 (Brandenburg 4, Dobbs). Total fouls: W 17, E 14. Fouled out--Skindingsrude.
- Jefferson 49, Brodhead 33--Ainsley Howard scored 22 points, including making four 3-pointers, and the Eagles improved to 14-1 with the home victory.
Aidyn Messmann added 11 points for Jefferson, which led by eight by the break and pulled further away from there.
Madisyn Kail scored 15 points to lead Brodhead (9-3), which lost for the third time in four games.
JEFFERSON 49, BRODHEAD 33
Brodhead;19;14--33
Jefferson;27;22--49
BRODHEAD (fg ft-fta pts)--Yates 0 1-2 1, McNeece 1 0-0 3, Schwartzlow 0 0-2 0, Oliver 0 3-4 3, Kail 4 6-9 15, Moe 2 0-0 5, Hoesly 1 0-0 2, Dix 1 2-4 4. Totals: 9 12-21 33.
JEFFERSON--Messmann 3 5-5 11, Howard 8 2-6 22, Dearborn 0 2-2 2, Helmink 1 0-0 3, Johnson 3 0-1 6, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Magner 0 1-2 1, Fox 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 10-16 49.
3-point goals: B 3 (McNeece, Kail, Moe), J 5 (Howard 4, Helmink). Total fouls: B 16, J 16. Fouled out: Kammerer.
- Waunakee 70, Milton 24--The Warriors raced out to a 46-8 lead by halftime.
WAUNAKEE 70, MILTON 24
Waunakee;46;24--70
Milton;8;16--24
WAUNAKEE--Valk 1 2-2 4, Meeker 8 1-3 18, Bryan 1 3-8 5, K. Saleh 2 0-4 4, A. Saleh 4 2-4 10, Harrison 4 0-0 12, Savola 1 0-0 2, Sawicki 6 3-7 15. Totals: 27 11-18 70.
MILTON--Hanauska 2 1-2 5, Jaecks 2 1-2 5, Shaw 1 1-3 3, Quade 1 3-4 5, Radke 0 2-2 2, Olson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 8 8-17 24.
3-point goals: W 5 (Harrison 4, Meeker), M 0. Total fouls: W 16, M 21.