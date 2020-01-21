Edgerton High’s boys basketball team remained in sole possession of third place in the Rock Valley by holding off McFarland on Tuesday night.
Nick Spang scored 15 points and Skylar Gullickson added 14 as the visiting Crimson Tide won 63-56.
Clayton Jenny added 11 for Edgerton (9-3, 7-2), which outscored McFarland (7-4, 5-3) 19-3 at the free-throw line.
The Crimson Tide led 27-23 at half.
East Troy beat Jefferson to remain unbeaten in RVC play, while Beloit Turner has just one loss.
EDGERTON 63, McFARLAND 56Edgerton (63)—Jenny 2-6-11; Hanson 3-1-9; Coombs 1-0-2; Rusch 2-3-8; Gullickson 5-4-14; Fox 1-2-4; Spang 6-3-15. Totals: 20-19-63
McFarland (56)—Nichols 3-0-7; Pavelec 3-0-6; Miller 3-0-8; Werwinski 3-2-9; Kes 6-1-13; Larson 3-0-7; Hanson 3-0-6. Totals: 24-3-56
Edgerton 27 36—63
McFarland 23 33—56
3-point goals—Edgerton 4 (Hanson 2, Jenny Rusch), McFarland 5 (Miller 2, Nichols, Larson, Wersinski). Free throws missed—Edgerton 12, McFarland 2. Total fouls—Edgerton 15, McFarland 23. Fouled out—Rusch, Kes
Whitewater 61, Clinton 12—The Whippets surrendered just four field goals in an RVC home win.
Whitewater (5-7, 3-6) held Clinton (0-11, 0-9) to just six points each half.
Brock Grosinske led the way for the Whippets on offense with 25 points, including three 3-pointers.
WHITEWATER 61, CLINTON 12Clinton (12)—Dominy 1-0-2, Amador 0-2-2, Peterson 1-0-2, Klein 2-2-6. Totals: 4-4-12
Whitewater (61)—Martin 2-1-5, Frye 1-2-5, Grosinske 9-4-25, Pease 2-0-4, Zimdars 3-0-6, Aron 1-0-2, Hintz 1-0-3, Brown 1-1-3, Nickels 2-1-6, Wence 0-2-2. Totals: 22-11-61
Clinton 6 6—12
Whitewater 30 31—61
3-point goals—Whitewater 6 (Grosinske 3, Frye, Hintz, Nickels). Free throws missed—Clinton 1, Whitewater 4. Total fouls—Clinton 15, Whitewater 7
East Troy 87, Jefferson 41—Rock Valley Conference scoring leader AJ Vukovich scored 21 points to lead the visiting Trojans to the win.
EAST TROY 87, JEFFERSON 41East Troy (87)—Schafer 1-0-3; Nixon 7-0-14; Terpstra 4-2-13; Rosin 1-5-7; Hart 3-0-7; Lottig 4-0-9; Vukovich 10-1-21; Cummings 4-0-11; Calderson 1-0-2. Totals: 35-8-87
Jefferson (41)—(Martin 1-0-2; Woods 1-0-2; Fetherston 1-0-3; Stelse 0-2-2; Monogue 6-3-15; Vogel 8-1-17. Totals: 17-6-41
East Troy 45 42—87
Jefferson 20 21—41
3-point goals—East Troy 9 (Cummings 3, Terpstra 3, Lottig, Hart, Schafer), Jefferson 1 (Fetherston). Free throws missed—East Troy 2, Jefferson 10. Total fouls—East Troy 18, Jefferson 9
Evansville 59, Big Foot 38—The host Blue Devils cruised to the Rock Valley win.
Seth Maag had 16 points to lead Evansville (10-4, 7-3), while Aaron Anderson added 10.
Jack Gillingham and Gus Foster had 10 points each for Big Foot (2-10, 1-9).
EVANSVILLE 59, BIG FOOT 38Big Foot (38)—Greco 3-2-9; Gillingham 5-0-10; Foster 4-2-10; Wilson 4-1-9. Totals: 16-5-38
Evansville (59)—Borchardt 2-0-4; Bisch 1-0-3; Louis 2-1-5; Maag 7-2-16; Mielke 3-0-9; Anderson 4-2-10; Kopecky 2-0-4; Thompson 3-1-8. Totals: 24-6-59
Walworth Big Foot 26 12—38
Evansville 26 33—59
3-point goals—Big Foot 1 (Greco), Evansville 5 (Mielke 3, Bisch, Thompson. Free throws missed—Big Foot 1, Evansville 4. Total fouls—Big Foot 15, Evansville 9.
Turner 91, Brodhead 69—Jordan Majeed poured in 39 points to lead the Trojans to an RVC home win.
Majeed had eight 3-pointers, and the two teams combined for 19.
DJ Wash added 14 points and Kenny Draeving 10 for Turner.
Owen Leifker had four of Brodhead’s nine 3s on the way to 18 points.
TURNER 91, BRODHEAD 69Brodhead (69)—Walker 4-2-12, Harnack 1-4-6, Green 3-2-11, Malcook 2-4-8, Leifker 5-4-18, Anderson 1-0-2, Boegli 0-1-1, Malkow 3-3-9. Totals: 19-20—67.
Turner (91)—Wash 7-0-14, Majeed 14-3-39, Draeving 5-0-10, D. Burrows 0-2-2, Hledt 2-2-6, Carter 3-1-8, Revels 1-0-3, Luckett 1-1-3, Hoppe 3-0-6. Totals: 36-9-91.
Brodhead 36 33—69
Beloit Turner 47 42—91
3-point goals—Bro 9 (Leifker 4, Green 3, Walker 2), BT 10 (Majeed 8, Revels, Carter). Free throws missed—Bro 8, BT 3.
Southern Lakes boys
Waterford 59, Badger 42—The visiting Wolverines led by just one at halftime but outscored the Badgers 35-19 after the break.
Hunter Karpinski led all scorers with 20 points for Waterford.
Grant DuMez had 16 and Ty McGreevy 14 for Badger.
WATERFORD 59, BADGER 42Waterford (59)—Riska 3-0-8, Glembin 4-3-13, Roegner 1-0-2, Grissmeyer 0-2-2, Johnson 1-0-3, Karpinski 9-1-20, Chart 1-2-4, Brekke 1-0-3, Graham 1-2-4. Totals: 21-10-59.
Badger (42)—McGreevy 5-1-14, Giovingo 3-0-7, DuMez 6-2-16, Bishop 1-0-2, Deleskiewicz 1-1-3. Totals: 16-4-42.
Waterford 24 35—59
Lake Geneva Badger 23 19—42
3-point goals—W 7 (Riska 2, Glembin 2, Johnson, Karpinski, Brekke), B 6 (McGreevy 3, DuMez 2, Giovingo). Free throws missed—W 3, B 2. Total fouls—W 9, B 14.
Nonconference boys
Elkhorn 64, Richmond-Burton (Ill.) 42—The Elks outscored their Illinois hosts 20-7 in the first quarter and never looked back to improve to 9-3.
Devon Davey led four Elkhorn players in double figures with 16 points, while Jordan Johnson had 15 and Nick Brown 10.
ELKHORN 64, RICHMOND-BURTON (ILL.) 42Elkhorn (64)—Johnson 6-2-15, Brahm 1-0-3, Franz 2-2-8, VanDyke 1-0-2, Davey 7-1-16, Buelow 2-0-5, Stebnitz 2-1-5, Brown 5-0-10. Totals: 26-6-64.
Richmond (42)—Schmidt 1-0-3, Hutson 3-1-7, Griffin 1-0-2, May 0-1-1, Lindholm 0-1-1, Anderson 3-0-7, Legnaoli 3-0-7, Abate 2-1-5, Barthel 2-0-4, Turner 2-0-5. Totals: 17-4-42.
Elkhorn 20 12 18 14—64
Richmond-Burton 7 15 9 11—42
3-point goals—E 6 (Franz 2, Johnson, Brahm, Davey, Buelow), RB 4 (Schmidt, Anderson, Legnaioli, Turner). Free throws missed—E 5, RB 5. Total fouls—E 13, RB 9.
Trailways South
Parkview 46, Country Day 22—Jenna Olin scored 17 points and Taylor Burrell added 14 to help the host Vikings cruise in a Trailways South girls game.
Parkview won for the second straight night to get to 4-9 overall and 2-4 in the Trailways South.
PARKVIEW 46, COUNTRY DAY 22Country Day (22)—White 0-1-1, Donoso 1-0-2, Nall 2-0-6, Stephenson 1-0-2, Lauten 5-0-11. Totals: 9-1-22.
Parkview (46)—C. Burrell 1-0-2, Kopp 1-0-2, T. Burrell 7-0-14, Meyers 1-2-4, Kloften 1-1-3, Ballmer 1-0-2, Olin 7-2-17, Saglie 1-0-2. Totals: 20-5-46.
Madison Country Day 13 9—22
Orfordville Parkview 25 21—46
3-point goals—CD 4 (Nall 2, Lauten), P 1 (Olin). Free throws missed—CD 3, P 5. Total fouls—CD 18, P 8.
Parkview 68, Country Day 26—The Vikings boys made it a sweep of Country Day in the nightcap.
They were up 34-17 by halftime.
Tyler Oswald made six 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 30 points for Parkview, which also got 17 from Carter Simonson.
PARKVIEW 68, COUNTRY DAY 26Country Day (26)—Bosber 1-0-3, Canavan 0-1-1, Kurth 1-1-3, Caceanov 0-4-4, Young 4-1-9, Bosben 1-0-2, Wagner 2-0-4. Totals: 9-7-26.
Parkview (68)—Unseth 1-1-3, Barlass 2-0-4, Oswald 11-1-30, Simonson 8-0-17, A. Crane 1-0-2, Schwartzlow 1-2-4, Klitzman 2-0-4, N. Crane 2-0-4. Totals: 28-4-68.
Madison Country Day 17 9—26
Orfordville Parkview 34 34—68
3-point goals—CD 1 (Bosben), P 7 (Oswald 6, Simonson). Free throws missed—CD 4, P 6. Total fouls—CD 9, P 9.