Janesville Craig's varsity boys basketball team has been forced to pause play.
The School District of Janesville on Monday confirmed that a Cougars player has tested positive, and all games and practices have been called off until Jan. 18.
Craig was scheduled to play Monday at Beloit Turner.
"A player on CHS varsity team tested positive, and after contact tracing, the entire team was deemed a close contact," said Patrick Gasper, public information officer for the district.
The pause is the fourth known stoppage for varsity teams between Janesville's two high schools since the winter season began competition Dec. 1.
The Janesville Bluebirds co-op boys hockey team did not start its season until Dec. 15 due to COVID issues.
The Parker girls basketball team was forced to pause due to a presumptive test Dec. 17. Because Parker had hosted Craig on Dec. 12, the Cougars were also forced to pause. Both programs resumed practice Dec. 28 and returned to competition a few days later.
Gasper said the Craig boys' pause is shorter due to the recommended quarantine period by the Rock County Health Department.
"I believe that the RCPHD recently shortened the quarantine time from 10 days to 8 and to continue to monitor for symptoms after that," Gasper said.
- Edgerton 68, Turner 61--When Craig was forced to call off its game with Turner and Edgerton's game with Madison Edgewood fell through, the two teams made do by moving up a game that was to be played on a future date.
So on Monday, the host Crimson Tide improved to 13-0 by beating the Trojans.
Four players scored at least a dozen points for Edgerton, which led 36-29 at the break and held on from there.
Clayton Jenny led all players with 21 points, while Drew Hanson had 15, Connor Coombs 13 and Konner Knauf 12.
Danny Burrows led Turner with 17 points.
Edgerton had beaten Turner 77-45 in the teams' first meeting Dec. 4.
EDGERTON 68, TURNER 61
Turner (61)--Revels 2-0-4, Burrows 7-0-17, Heldt 3-0-7, Jacobs 4-3-12, Giddley 4-2-12, Cain 3-0-7, Diehl 1-0-2. Totals: 24-5-61.
Edgerton (68)--Knauf 5-1-12, Jenny 4-13-21, D. Hanson 4-5-15, Coombs 4-3-13, Krause 0-1-1, Fox 2-2-6. Totals: 18-25-68.
Beloit Turner;29;32--61
Edgerton;36;32--68
3-point goals--T 8 (Burrows 3, Giddley 2, Heldt, Cain, Jacobs), E 5 (Coombs 2, Hanson 2, Knauf). Free throws missed--T 0, E 10. Total fouls--T 20, E 10. Fouled out--Jacobs, Cain.
- Brodhead 70, Palmyra-Eagle 63--Cade Walker and Owen Leifker each made four first-half 3-pointers to help the host Cardinals build a 16-point lead by halftime, and they held on from there for a nonconference victory.
Leifker finished with five 3s and 25 points, while Walker finished with five 3s and 20 points as Brodhead improved to 6-5.
Aiden Calderon scored a game-high 33 points for Palmyra-Eagle (3-7).
BRODHEAD 70, PALMYRA-EAGLE 63
Palmyra-Eagle (63)--Joyner 3-2-9, Harris 2-0-5, Webber 1-0-3, Carpenter 5-1-13, Calderon 12-8-33. Totals: 23-11-63.
Brodhead (70)--Walker 7-1-20, Green 2-2-8, Engen 1-0-2, Leifker 7-6-25, Anderson 1-0-3, Boegli 1-3-5, Malkow 2-3-7. Totals: 21-15-70.
Palmyra-Eagle;29;34--63
Brodhead;45;25--70
3-point goals--PE 6 (Carpenter 2, Joyner, Harris, Webber, Calderon), B 11 (Walker 5, Leifker 5, Anderson). Free throws missed--PE 2, B 6. Total fouls--PE 17, B 16.
- Whitewater 53, Big Foot 52--Jake Martin scored 21 points for the host Whippets, who won their first game of the season to get to 1-5.
A full box score was not made available.
GIRLS
- DeForest 73, Milton 52--The Norskies raced out to a 44-31 lead at halftime and didn't look back.
Saige Radke led the Red Hawks (0-3) with 14 points, while Kelly Hanauska had 10.
DEFOREST 73, MILTON 52
DeForest (73)--Rauls 1-3-5, Compe 3-0-6, Roth 6-0-14, M. Pickhardt 2-2-6, Kelliher 3-2-10, Szepigniel 1-0-2, Derlein 5-0-13, Schaeffer 1-3-5, Bartels 2-0-4, Oberg 3-0-6, Hahn 1-0-2. Totals: 28-10-73.
Milton (52)--Hanauska 2-6-10, Jaecks 1-0-2, Shaw 4-1-9, Quade 0-1-1, Radke 3-8-14, Kanable 3-3-9, Ferguson 2-0-6, LaCoursier 0-1-1. Totals: 15-20-52.
DeForest;44;29--73
Milton;31;21--52
3-point goals--D 7 (Derlein 3, Roth 2, Kelliher 2), M 2 (Ferguson 2). Free throws missed--D 6, M 8. Total fouls--D 23, M 19.
- Parkview 62, Juda 37--The host Vikings improved to 3-7.
A full box score was not made available.