A strong second half helped Elkhorn’s girls basketball team extend its winning streak Friday night.
The Elks were tied with visiting Burlington at halftime but pulled away to a 59-39 Southern Lakes Conference victory.
Elkhorn’s fourth victory in a row helped it improve to 7-4 overall and 3-3 and tied for fourth place in conference.
Haley Remington poured in 23 points for the Elks, including 13 after the break.
Dillyn Ivey added 10 points and Morgan Hunter nine for Elkhorn.
Claire Walby made six 3-pointers on the way to 18 points for the Demons.
Elkhorn plays a nonconference game at Waukesha West on Tuesday.
ELKHORN 58, BURLINGTON 38Burlington (38)—Krause 0-1-1, Preusker 1-0-2, Anderson 1-7-9, Harris 1-0-2, Clapp 2-1-6, Walby 6-0-18. Totals: 11-9-38.
Elkhorn (58)—Hunter 4-0-9, Remington 9-4-23, Brooks 2-0-4, D. Ivey 4-1-10, Harlan 1-0-2, Grochowski 2-0-4, Koss 2-0-6. Totals: 24-5-58.
Burlington 19 19—38
Elkhorn 19 39—58
3-point goals—B 7 (Walby 6, Clapp), E 5 (Koss 2, Hunter, Remington, D. Ivey). Free throws missed—B 11, E 2. Total fouls—B 11, E 14. Fouled out—Grochowski.
Badger 57, Westosha 36—The visiting Badgers built a double-digit lead by halftime and extended it from there to improve to 8-3 overall and 4-2 and tied for second in the SLC.
Macie Todd scored 28 points to lead the way for the Badgers, who travel to Wilmot next Friday.
BADGER 57, WETOSHA 36Badger (57)—Todd 10-8-28, Welch 3-2-9, Pollard 0-2-2, DeVries 2-0-5, Wright 1-0-3, Schulz 2-0-6, Johnston 2-0-4. Totals:2 0-12-57.
Westosha (36)—Witt 1-0-2, Reynolds 3-0-7, Hinze 1-1-3, Viirre 1-0-2, Adams 0-2-2, Kimpler 1-1-3, Rynberg 3-0-6, Anderson 0-1-1, Spencer 2-0-4, Frahm 3-0-6. Totals: 15-5-36.
Lake Geneva Badger 33 24—57
Westosha Central 22 14—36
3-point goals—B 5 (Schulz 2, Welch, DeVries, Wright), W 1 (Reynolds). Free throws missed—B 18, W 5. Total fouls—B 16, W 20. Fouled out—Kimpler.
Badger South
Watertown 46, Milton 31—The host Goslings used a 31-13 second half to pull away from visiting Milton.
The Red Hawks led 18-15 at halftime, but the Goslings took over from there.
“We had some tough shooting in the second half,” Milton coach Stacy Skemp said in an e-mail. “We were getting good looks just not falling.”
Watertown’s Teya Maas scored 22 points and Avalon Uecke added 13.
“We let Maas take over for a span of two minutes,” Skemp said. “The girls played hard until the end.”
Shelby Mack-Honold led the Red Hawks with eight points.
WATERTOWN 46, MILTON 31Milton (31)—Mack-Honold, 2-4-8; Jaecks, 1-0-2; Ferguson, 1-0-3; Quade, 0-2-2; Radke, 0-2-2; Campion, 2-3-7; Rodenberg, 2-1-5. Totals: 18-13-31.
Watertown (46)—Quinn, 1-0-2; Schmutzler, 1-0-2; Gifford, 3-1-7; Maas, 9-4-22; Uecke, 2-9-13. Totals: 16-13-46.
Milton 18 13—31
Watertown 15 31—46
3-point goals—M 1 (Ferguson), W 1 (Gifford). Free throws missed—M 8, W 12. Total fouls—M 22, W 19. Fouled out—Rodenberg.
Nonconference
Dodgeland 35, Parkview 25—The visiting Vikings suffered from a 12-for-34 night from the free-throw line in falling to 2-9.
Malerie Saglie scored nine points for Parkview.
DODGELAND 35, PARKVIEW 25
Parkview (25)—C. Burrell 1-3-5, T. Burrell 1-0-2, Mielke 1-0-2, Olin 1-3-6, Saglie 2-5-9, Marcellus 0-1-1. Totals: 6-12-25.
Dodgeland (35)—Blom 1-1-3, Schreier 1-0-2, Knueppel 1-1-3, Firari 2-1-5, Cramer 1-1-4, Kjornes 0-3-3, Badger 6-2-14. Totals: 12-10-35.
Orfordville Parkview 13 12—25
Dodgeland 19 16—35
3-point goals—P 1 (Olin), D 1 (Cramer). Free throws missed—P 22, D 20. Total fouls—P 26, D 26. Fouled out—C. Burrell, T. Burrell, Schreier, Bader.
Trailways South boys
Parkview 75, Williams Bay 65—The visiting Vikings built a 19-point halftime lead and held on from there.
Connor Simonson buried five of his six 3-pointers in the first half on the way to 24 points for Parkview, which made nine 3s overall.
Maverick Kundert added 15 for the Vikings, who improved to 5-6 overall and 3-2 in league play.
PARKVIEW 75, WILLIAMS BAY 65
Parkview (75)—Unseth 2-2-7, Barlass 4-1-9, Oswald 4-0-9, Simonson 9-0-24, Kundert 5-5-15, Schwartzlow 1-02, Klitzman 4-0-9. Totals: 29-8-75.
Williams Bay (65)—Randall 2-0-5, Norton 1-4-6, Mannelli 3-3-9, Ellington 7-3-18, Venteicher 10-7-27. Totals: 23-17-65.
Parkview 42 33—75
Williams Bay 23 42—65
3-point goals—P 9 (Simonson 6, Unseth, Oswald, Klitzman), WB 2 (Randall, Ellington). Free throws missed—P 5, WB 13. Total fouls—P 25, WB 19. Fouled out—Unseth, N. Crane (P).