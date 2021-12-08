Sorry, an error occurred.
Milton High’s boys basketball team continues to impress.
The Red Hawks, behind 17 points each from Jack Campion and Matthew Kirk, pulled away in the second half for a 69-57 nonconference win over Madison Edgewood on Tuesday.
Milton (4-1) also got 15 points from Ayden Goll in winning a Badger Crossover game between the East (Milton) and the West (Edgewood).
The Red Hawks led 30-25 at half and got 10 points in the second half from their standout point guard Campion.
Milton plays host to Whitnall in a nonconference game Saturday.
MILTON 69, EDGEWOOD 57Edgewood (57)—Lamb 1-2-5; Krantz 1-2-4; Vanlandenberg 0-2-2; Jimenez 4-3-13; Dornesey 1-0-3; Cose 3-0-8; Menter 0-2-2; Deang 4-2-11; Shenk 3-2-9. Totals: 17-15-57.
Milton (69)—Goll 5-4-15; Opdahl 0-1-1; Campion 6-3-17; McIntyre 3-1-7; Kirk 5-6-17; Kavanaugh 3-0-7; Ratzburg 2-1-5. Totals: 24-16-69.
Halftime—Milton 30, Edgewood 25. Free throws missed—Edgewood 2, Milton 8. Total fouls—Edgewood 17, Milton 15.
