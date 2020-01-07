Whitewater came from behind to snag a Rock Valley Conference boys basketball road win Tuesday night.

Jake Martin scored 33 points, and the Whippets rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to beat host Brodhead 76-72.

Martin scored 17 of his points in the second half, where teammate Peter Zimdars scored all of his nine. And Carter Brown added 15 for Whitewater, which improved to 4-4 overall and 2-4 in the RVC.

Connor Green and Owen Leifker each had 14 points for the Cardinals, who had four players in double figures but fell to 4-5 and 2-4.

Brodhead hosts first-place East Troy on Friday, when Whitewater hosts second-place Edgerton.

WHITEWATER 76, BRODHEAD 72

Whitewater (76)—Martin 14-5-33, Frye 1-0-3, Grosmore 3-0-8, Pease 3-1-7, Zimdars 3-3-9, Brown 4-6-15, Nickels 0-1-1. Totals: 28-16-76.

Brodhead (72)—Walker 3-1-8, Harnack 1-1-4, Green 3-7-14, Malcook 3-7-13, Engen 3-0-6, Leifker 4-4-14, Anderson 1-1-3, Malkow 5-0-10. Totals: 23-21-72.

Whitewater 32 44—76

Brodhead 40 32—72

3-point goals—W 4 (Grosmore 2, Frye, Brown), B 5 (Leifker 2, Walker, Harnack, Green). Free throws missed—W 12, B 10. Total fouls—W 25, B 25. Fouled out—Green, Malkow.

Turner 69, Clinton 15—

The Trojans got 14 points from Jackson Carter and 12 from Dai’Vontrelle Strong, and they led 45-6 at halftime.

The Trojans remained a game back of first-place East Troy.

TURNER 69, CLINTON 15

Turner (69)—Hoppe 2-0-4, Hanson 2-4-8, Wash Jr. 0-2-2, Strong 5-2-12, Majeed 2-0-5, Draeving 2-0-4, M. Burrows 0-1-1, D. Burrows 1-0-3, Heldt 1-0-2, Carter 5-0-14, Howard 0-1-1, Tinder 1-0-3, Diehl 2-0-4, Marquardt 2-1-6. Totals: 25-11-69.

Clinton (15)—Dominy 3-0-7, Espinoza 0-1-1, Howard 1-2-4, Rangel 1-1-3. Totals: 5-4-15.

Beloit Turner 45 24—69

Clinton 6 9—15

3-point goals—T 8 (Carter 4, Majeed, Burrows, Marquardt, Tinder), C 1 (Dominy). Free throws missed—T 6, C 3. Total fouls—T 15, C 15.

Jefferson 60, Big Foot 50—

James Monogue scored 22 points to help the Eagles to a home win.

The Chiefs, who got 17 points from Gus Foster, trailed by just three points at halftime and led by two in the middle of the second half.

JEFFERSON 60, BIG FOOT 50

Big Foot (50)—Bennett 0-2-2, Demco 2-0-5, Greco 2-0-4, Peterson 1-0-2, Gillingham 7-0-15, Foster 8-1-17, Wilton 2-3-7. Totals: 21-6-50.

Jefferson (60)—Miller 2-1-7, Rechlin 1-0-2, Fetherston 1-2-5, Stelse 4-1-9, Monogue 7-6-22, Vogel 5-5-15. Totals: 19-15-60.

Walworth Big Foot 24 26—50

Jefferson 27 33—60

3-point goals—BF 2 (Greco, Gillingham), J 5 (Miller 2, Monogue 2, Fetherston). Free throws missed—BF 6, J 7. Total fouls—BF 15, J 14.

East Troy 85, McFarland 73—

The visiting Trojans made 13 3-pointers to remain unbeaten in the Rock Valley.

EAST TROY 85, McFARLAND 73

East Troy (85)—Rosin 7-0-19, Nixon 3-7-13, Lottig 2-2-7, Vukovich 8-3-19, Cummings 7-1-21, Hart 2-1-6. Totals: 29-14-85.

McFarland (73)—Nichols 2-0-5, Pavelec 3-3-10, Miller 2-0-5, Wersinski 2-0-4, Kes 11-6-29, Larson 1-0-3, Hanson 6-4-17. Totals: 27-13-73.

East Troy 44 41—85

McFarland 39 34—73

3-point goals—ET 13 (Cummings 6, Rosin 5, Hart, Lottig), M 6 (Nichols, Pavelec, Miller, Kes, Larson, Hanson). Free throws missed—ET 11, M 4. Total fouls—ET 18, M 21.

Trailways South

Parkview 54, Johnson Creek 51—Connor Simonson scored 14 of his game-high 19 points in the first half to help the visiting Vikings pick up a Trailways South road win.

Tyler Oswald added 15 points for Parkview, (4-6 overall, 2-2).

PARKVIEW 54, JOHNSON CREEK 51Parkview (54)—Unseth 3-1-8, Barlass 2-0-4, Oswald 6-0-15, Simonson 8-2-19, Kundert 2-2-6, N. Crane 1-0-2. Totals: 22-5-54.

Johnson Creek (51)—Garza 5-3-13, Swanson 5-2-13, Sullivan 1-1-3, Walling 5-2-12, Anton-Pernat 1-0-2, Brares 1-0-2, Garsky 2-2-6. Totals: 20-10-51.

Orfordville Parkview 29 25—54

Johnson Creek 25 26—51

3-point goals—P 6 (Oswald 3, Unseth 2, Simonson), JC 1 (Swanson). Free throws missed-P 3, JC 10. Total fouls—P 18, JC 9.