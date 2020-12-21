Evansville's boys basketball team is making up for lost time.
The Blue Devils were one of the last area teams to be allowed to start their winter season, but they have now won three of their first four games.
Ryan Thompson scored 13 points Monday night to lead Evansville to a 56-42 victory over visiting Rock Valley Conference rival Jefferson.
It was Evansville's third consecutive victory after losing its season opener against Belleville.
Mason Miller added nine points for the Blue Devils, whose balanced attack led to 10 different players scoring at least two points.
Jefferson's Braden McGraw led all scorers with 14 points in the loss.
EVANSVILLE 56, JEFFERSON 42
Jefferson--McGraw 6 0-0 14; Martin 3 0-0 6; Phillips 1 0-0 2; Hoffman 2 0-0 6; Steies 1 0-0 2; Butina 0 2-2 2. Totals 13 2-5 42.
Evansville—Maves 1 0-0 3; Bahrs 1 0-0 2; Geske 1 2-4 5; Miller 3 2-5 9; Bisch 2 0-0 6; Stencel 4 0-0 8; Heinzelman 1 0-0 2; Howlett 1 0-0 2; Severson 2 2-2 6; Thompson 5 3-4 13. Totals 20 9-17 56.
Jefferson;26;16—42
Evansville;33;23—56
3-point goals: J 4 (McGraw, Hoffman), E 5 (Maves, Geske, Miller, Bosch 2). Total fouls: J 16, E 15.
- Edgerton 97, Whitewater 69--Clayton Jenny scored 32 points and Connor Coombs scored 25 as the visiting Crimson Tide ran their season-opening winning streak to eight games.
Coombs had four of his six 3-pointers in the first half, when Edgerton raced out to a 49-31 lead.
Carter Brown led the Whippets with 18 points.
EDGERTON 97, WHITEWATER 69
Edgerton (97)--Knauf 4-4-12, Jenny 11-7-32, D. Hanson 2-4-10, Coombs 8-3-25, A. Hanson 1-3-5, McKillips 2-2-7, Fox 2-2-6. Totals: 30-25-97.
Whitewater (69)--Martin 6-2-14, Hintz 1-0-2, Grosinske 2-0-4, Tillman 2-2-6, Zimdars 2-0-4, Aron 5-0-10, Brown 7-1-18, S. Brown 3-0-6, Wence 1-0-3, Nickels 0-2-2. Totals: 29-7-69.
Edgerton;49;48--97
Whitewater;31;38--69
3-point goals--E 12 (Coombs 6, Jenny 3, D. Hanson 2, McKillips), W 4 (C. Brown 3, Wence). Free throws missed--E 4, W 6. Total fouls--E 16, W 29. Fouled out--Martin.
- East Troy 100, Brodhead 47--Colin Terpstra scored 36 points, including making half of the Trojans' 12 3-pointers, to down the visiting Cardinals.
Cade Walker led Brodhead with 15 points.
EAST TROY 100, BRODHEAD 47
Brodhead (47)--Walker 6-0-15, Harnack 2-0-6, Green 2-3-7 Engen 1-0-2, Leifker 3-2-10, Anderson 1-2-5, Boegli 1-0-2. Totals: 16-7-47.
East Troy (100)--Dessart 2-0-4, Schafer 3-0-8, Nixon 8-8-24, Terpstra 11-2-36, Lindow 3-0-8, Aleckson 1-2-4, Guyse 1-0-2, Cummings 8-2-20. Totals: 37-14-100.
Brodhead;18;29--47
East Troy;55;45--100
3-point goals--B 8 (Walker 2, Harnack 2, Leifker 2, Anderson), ET 12. Free throws missed--B 3, ET 2. Total fouls--B 14, ET 12.
- Racine St. Cat's 68, Elkhorn 32--The No. 1-ranked team in the state in Division 3 looked the part, outscoring the Elks 38-14 after halftime to pull away.
Jordan Johnson scored 19 points in the loss for Elkhorn.
ST. CAT'S 68, ELKHORN 32
St. Cat's (68)--McGee 6-4-16, Barker 5-3-13, Thomas 1-0-2, Hunter 12-2-26, Daniels 1-2-5, Pitts 1-2-4, Tyler 1-0-2. Totals: 27-13-68.
Elkhorn (32)--Johnson 7-3-19, Bestul 1-0-2, Stebnitz 0-2-2, Nickelsen 2-2-7. Truesdale 0-2-2. Totals: 10-7-32.
Racine St. Cat's;30;38--68
Elkhorn;18;14--32
3-point goals--SC 1 (Daniels), E 3 (Johnson 2, Nickelsen). Free throws missed--SC 3, E 3. Total fouls--SC 11, E 14.
Burlington 67, Badger 40--Ethan Safer led three Demons players in double figures with 15 points and Burlington raced out to a 35-16 lead to win this Southern Lakes Conference game.
Cody McCarron led the Badgers with 10 points.
BURLINGTON 67, BADGER 40
Badger (40)--McGreevy 3-0-7, Giovingo 3-0-8, McCarron 4-2-10, Zukowski 2-1-6, Huber 0-2-2, Slayton 1-3-5, Buntrock 1-0-2. Totals: 14-8-40.
Burlington (67)--Koehnke 0-2-2, Berezowitz 2-0-5, Lukenbill 5-1-13, Dietz 2-0-5, Hackbarth 2-1-5, Safer 7-1-15, Kornely 2-0-5, Roffers 2-0-5, Kniep 4-0-11, Skiles 0-1-1. Totals: 26-6-67.
Lake Geneva Badger;16;24--40
Burlington;35;32--67
3-point goals--Bad 4 (Giovingo 2, McGreevy, Zukowski), Bur 9 (Kniep 3, Lukenbill 2, Berezowitz, Dietz, Kornely, Roffers). Free throws missed--Bad 3, Bur 6.