Monroe High pulled away from a pesky Milton team in the final 10 minutes to register an 82-71 Badger South Conference boys basketball victory Thursday night on the Cheesemakers’ court.
Cade Meyer scored 17 points, Logan Lenzinger had 16 and Max Golembieski added 13 as the Cheesemakers improved to 5-2 in the Badger South and 6-6 overall.
Monroe built a 37-26 lead by halftime, but Milton stayed with the host squad. The Cheesemakers got to within 49-45 with 11:05 left, and trailed 52-47 with about eight minutes left before Monroe pulled away.
Jared Brown and Kyle Wecker each had 16 points to lead the Red Hawks. Jack Campion scored 12 points and Ryder Radke added 10 points.
Brown had five of the Red Hawks’ 11 3-pointers.
Milton is 1-10 overall and 0-6 in the league.
MONROE 82, MILTON 71
Milton (71)—Campion 5-1-12; Bowditch 3-0-7; Radke 4-0-10; Austin 2-2-7; Brown 5-0-16; Burdette 1-0-2; Wecker 5-5-16; Hammer 1-0-2. Totals: 26-8-71.
Monroe (82)—Golembieski 4-2-13; Ziolkowski, 1-3-5; Lange 2-4-9; Meyer 6-3-17; Schumacher 2-4-9; King 4-1-9; Leuzinger 3-9-16; Seagreaves, 1-2-4. Totals: 23-28-82.
Milton 26 45 —71
Monroe 37 45 —82
3-point goals—Milton 11 (Campion, Bowditch, Radtke 2, Austin, Brown 5, Wecker), Monroe 8 (Golembieski 3, Lange, Meyer 2, Schumacher, Leuzinger). Free throws missed—Milton 3, Monroe 8. Total fouls—Milton 23, Monroe 14. Fouled out—Radke.
Trailways South
Parkview 62, Johnson Creek 60—Jarrett Brown hit a deep 3-pointer with less than 15 seconds left to help the Vikings spring the road victory in a Trailways South Conference game.
Parkview trailed by a point at halftime and by as many as eight in the second half before rallying.
Aydon Campbell led all scorers with 22 points for the Vikings, while Justin Balch added 18.
Parkview is 6-4 overall and 3-1 in the Trailways South.
PARKVIEW 62, JOHNSON CREEK 60
Parkview (62)—Brown 2-0-6, Oswald 1-0-2, Campbell 10-2-22, Hoscheit 3-1-7, Balch 7-2-19, Unseth 0-2-2, Burns 2-0-4. Totals: 25-7-62.
Johnson Creek (60)—Duckison 5-1-13, Henningsen 2-0-4, Swanson 4-1-9, Richards 8-1-18, Johnson 2-1-5, Garza 3-3-11. Totals: 24-7-60.
Parkview 29 33—62
Johnson Creek 30 30—60
3-point goals—P 5 (Balch 3, Brown 2), JC 5 (Duckison 2, Garza 2, Richards). Free throws missed—P 3, JC 6. Total fouls—P 10, JC 9.
