The Janesville Craig boys basketball team did more than open its season Saturday afternoon.
The Cougars also provided an up-close glimpse of their future potential.
Sure, it’s true that after Craig started the game with a 3-point basket, Madison Edgewood never trailed again on its way to a 71-61 victory over Craig in nonconference play.
But the revelation for Craig fans was the way the young team—featuring six sophomores and six juniors—battled back from early deficits of 22-8 and 37-20 to forge a 52-52 tie with 7 minutes, 25 seconds to play.
Craig even had a couple of possessions where it could have taken the lead, but Edgewood finished with a 16-7 scoring run to extinguish the Cougars’ comeback bid.
“We’re still trying to figure some things out … trying to figure out our rotations, for one thing,” Cougars coach Ben McCormick said. “These kids like each other and want to put in the work, so I’m looking forward to seeing what unfolds.”
As could be expected from a young team in its first varsity game, the Cougars showed inconsistency in several areas of the game. But then, optimists will see that as good news—because many of the problems that plagued Craig could be correctable with work, teaching and the familiarity that comes with increased playing time.
“We’re going to play really good team basketball. We’ll move the ball, we’ll shoot better,” said Craig sophomore Carson McCormick, who scored all 11 of his points in the first half. “It’ll come for us.”
But some of the inconsistencies were glaring on Saturday:
X After junior Owen Shucha nailed a 3-point basket in the first minute, the Cougars allowed Edgewood to score the next 12 points in what became a scoring drought of nearly five minutes.
• Craig made only three of its final 15 attempts from 3-point range for the rest of the half, leaving lots of rebounds out there for the Crusaders to latch onto.
• The Cougars shot only 4-for-10 from the free-throw line, on their way to a 5-for-12 performance overall.
• While Carson McCormick scored 11 in the first half, he didn’t score in the second. And the opposite was true for sophomore Jackson Bertagnoli, who scored all 12 of his team-leading points after halftime.
McCormick also pointed out that the Cougars seemed to have trouble with some of their defensive rotations, sometimes opening a lane for driving Edgewood players or giving outside shooters open looks.
Edgewood junior Teo Jimenez took the most advantage of those open looks, hitting six 3-point baskets in an 18-point performance. Sophomore Gavin Meister was the only other Edgewood player in double figures, scoring 12 points.
Cold shooting and turnovers inside the lane proved most problematic as Edgewood took leads of 12-3, 15-5 and 22-8 over the first nine minutes of the opening half. The Edgewood margin grew to 37-20 on a 3-point basket by junior Al Deang with 2:12 before halftime.
But the Cougars finished the half with an 8-0 run, fueled by two baskets and a free throw from McCormick. And they opened the second half with a 6-1 run to make it 38-34, and eventually tied the score on a 3-point basket by Bertagnoli with 7:25 to play.
Jimenez pulled the plug on that rally, though, with a pair of 3-point baskets from the right corner—followed by a pair of driving baskets by Meister. Craig scored only five points over the game’s final four minutes, while Edgewood pushed in 13.
“The nerves will go away once we get more comfortable,” Carson McCormick said. “We know we could have played better. We’ll definitely surprise some people.”
MADISON EDGEWOOD 71,
JANESVILLE CRAIG 61
CRAIG (0-1)
Keagan Clark 2 3-4 7, Da’Marcus DeValk 1 1-4 3, Jackson Bertagnoli 5 0-0 12, Carson McCormick 4 1-3 11, Owen Shucha 3 0-1 8, Luke DeGraaf 3 0-0 6, Hayden Halverson 1 0-0 2, Devon Becker 2 0-0 6, Dylan Tyler 2 0-0 4, Denver Hughes 2 0-0 2. Totals 25 5-12 61.
EDGEWOOD (1-0)
Rex Lamb 2 0-1 6, Clay Krantz 1 4-8 6, Donovan Nedelcoff 1 4-4 7, Teo Jimenez 6 2-2 18, Hunter Dusensky 2 1-3 7, Lucas Case 1 1-2 3, Gavin Meister 5 0-1 12, Al Deang 3 0-1 7, Will Schenk 2 2-2 6. Totals 23 12-24 71.
Halftime—Edgewood 37, Craig 28. 3-point goals—Craig 8 (Bertagnoli 2, McCormick 2, Shucha 2, Becker 2); Edgewood 13 (Jimenez 6, Lamb 2, Dusensky 2, Nedelcoff, Meister, Deang). Total fouls—Craig 22, Edgewood 14.