Walworth Big Foot’s boys basketball team opened the new year with a wire-to-wire victory Thursday night.
The Chiefs built an eight-point lead by halftime on visiting Edgerton and fended the Crimson Tide off late in a 66-63 Rock Valley Conference victory.
Big Foot got back to .500 at 4-4 overall and is 3-4 in league play. Edgerton is 4-4 and 3-3.
The Chiefs led by a game-high nine points with a little more than 11 minutes left. The Crimson Tide cut their deficit to two points in the final minutes.
An Edgerton 3-pointer made it a one-point game with eight seconds left, before the Chiefs’ Logan Eischeid made a pair of free throws. The Tide’s 3-point attempt to tie the game at the buzzer came up short.
Big Foot went 7 of 8 from the free-throw line in the final 90 seconds to preserve the victory.
Eischeid finished with 10 points and became the third player in program history to score 1,000 points. AJ Courier and Aidan Greco each had a dozen points for the Chiefs.
Clayton Jenny led all scorers with 22 for Edgerton.
BIG FOOT 66, EDGERTON 63
Edgerton (63)—Jenny 9-3-22, Hanson 1-0-3, Rusch 3-0-9, P. Fox 1-0-3, E. Norland 2-0-4, Wille 3-2-11, Spang 2-7-11. Totals: 21-12-63.
Big Foot (66)—Hildebrandt 3-0-9, Karabas 1-0-3, Schoenbeck 3-0-8, Greco 4-4-12, Eischeid 3-4-10, Foster 1-3-6, Courier 6-0-12, Gillingham 3-0-6. Totals: 24-11-66.
Edgerton 23 40—63
Walworth Big Foot 31 35—66
3-point goals—E 9 (Rusch 3, Wille 3, Jenny, Hanson, Fox), BF 7 (Hildebrandt 3, Schoenbeck 2, Karabas, Foster). Free throws missed—E 5, BF 6. Total fouls—E 16, BF 13. Fouled out—Courier.
Brodhead 71, Whitewater 61—Cade Walker and Cody Malcook combined for 51 points as the host Cardinals picked up a conference victory.
Walker scored 21 of his 30 points in the second half for Brodhead, which led 29-23 at the break. Malcook finished with 21.
Jake Martin and Dylan Pease each had 13 points for the Whippets.
BRODHEAD 71, WHITEWATER 61
Whitewater (61)—Martin 5-3-13, C. Pease 0-2-2, Brown 1-0-3, Kohl 3-2-8, D. Pease 4-2-13, Stoll 4-0-10, H. Martin 5-2-12. Totals: 22-11-61.
Brodhead (71)—Walker 9-7-30, Green 1-6-8, Baker 1-0-2, Van Whye 1-0-2, Malcook 6-9-21, Knuth 1-0-2, McGinity 2-0-6. Totals: 21-22-71.
Whitewater 23 38—61
Brodhead 29 42—71
3-point goals—W 6 (D. Pease 3, Stoll 2, Brown), B 8 (Walker 5, McGinty 2, Malcook). Free throws missed—W 8, B 10. Total fouls—W 25, B 15. Fouled out—C. Pease, Kohl, McGinty.
Jefferson 64, Turner 61—Cory Kaiser scored 22 points, and the host Eagles held off a second-half comeback by the Trojans.
Jefferson led by 10 points at halftime but had to hang on late.
Steve Dillard made six 3-pointers and had 25 points for Turner.
JEFFERSON 64, TURNER 61
Turner (61)—Majeed 4-2-11, Wash 1-0-3, Draeving 4-2-10, Tinder 3-0-7, Dillard 9-1-25, Hoppe 0-2-2, Carter 1-0-3. Totals: 22-7-61.
Jefferson (64)—Sukow 2-0-4, Kaiser 8-2-22, Brost 8-0-17, Stelse 5-0-11, Monogue 0-5-5, Vogel 2-0-5. Totals: 25-7-64.
Beloit Turner 22 39—61
Jefferson 32 32—64
3-point goals—Turner 10 (Dillard 6, Majeed, Wash, Tinder, Carter), Jefferson 7 (Kaiser 4, Brost, Stelse, Vogel). Free throws missed—Turner 6, Jefferson 10. Total fouls—Turner 17, Jefferson 14.
McFarland 85, Clinton 25—The visiting Spartans scored 55 first-half points and never looked back.
Tyler Dominy scored 10 points for the Cougars.
McFARLAND 85, CLINTON 25
McFarland (85)—Schwarting, Price-Johnson 14, Pavelec 7, Witter 10, Werwinski 4, Toennies 22, Hanson 2, Chislom 18. Totals: 31-15-85.
Clinton (25)—Anastasi 6, Dominy 10, Howard 2, Wellnitz 2, Mueller 3, n/a 2. Totals: 10-2-25.
McFarland 55 30—85
Clinton 19 6—25
3-point goals—McFarland 7 (Price-Johnson 2, Pavlik, Whitter, Toeniies 4), Clinton 3 (dominy 2, Mueller. Free throws missed—McFarland 7, Clinton 11.
Southern Lakes
Elkhorn 80, Delavan-Darien 38—Jordan Johnson scored 15 points to lead four Elks players in double figures, and they cruised to a Southern Lakes Conference victory.
Elkhorn is 8-2 overall and 3-1 in the SLC. Delavan-Darien fell to 0-9 and 0-5.
ELKHORN 80, DELAVAN-DARIEN 38
Elkhorn (80)—Johnson 7-0-15, Lauderdale 0-2-2, Stebnitz 2-0-4, Larson 6-0-13, Van Dyke 2-0-4, L. Umnus 4-0-10, Davey 4-2-11, White 1-0-3, V. Umnus 2-0-5, Hergott 2-2-6, Braun 3-1-7. Totals: 33-7-80.
Delavan-Darien (38)—Greenwald 2-0-6, Hembrooke 1-0-3, Freitag 4-1-12, Hetzel 1-1-3, Terpstra 0-2-2, Morales 2-0-4, Crull 1-2-5, Winkle 1-0-2, Cesarz 0-2-2. Totals: 12-8-38.
Elkhorn 38 42—80
Delavan-Darien 17 21—38
3-point goals—E 7 (V. Umnus 2, Johnson, Larson, Davey, White, V. Umnus), DD 6 (Freitag 3, Greenwald 2, Hembrook). Free throws missed—E 3, DD 8. Total fouls—E 16, DD 14. Fouled out—V. Umnus, Morales.
Badger South
Edgewood 64, Milton 53—No report.
