JANESVILLE
The summer AAU basketball season begins in earnest this weekend in Janesville.
Janesville Parker is hosting a 24-team tournament on Saturday, with games being played at Parker and at Janesville Craig. The first session of games will be held at Craig on Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with games then switching to Parker from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Billed as a fundraiser for the Parker boys basketball program, teams from the Madison and Milwaukee metro areas will be represented along with area participants Parker, Craig, Edgerton, Milton, Walworth Big Foot, Delavan-Darien and Evansville.
"It will be a great day of hoops," Parker boys basketball coach and tournament director Matt Bredesen said. "You've got the best Madison-area and suburban Milwaukee teams coming to play, along with some very good area teams.
"Many of the Division III colleges from the state will be here to watch some of the state's best talent play, You won't see a better collection of teams playing at the same tournament in the state all summer than what you'll see Saturday."
Bredesen said the fundraiser is being held to raise money to purchase new varsity jerseys, among other things.
"It's more than just the new jerseys," Bredesen said. "I hope with the entry fee and concession sales to raise about $2,500, which would help pay for team meals, team building activities, coach buses, new accessories like team bags, shooting shirts, travel gear, stuff like that that the kids really enjoy.
"And for people that just love the game of basketball, especially at the high school level, it's a chance to see some really good teams and really good players."
Other teams scheduled to play are Middleton, Verona, Sun Prairie, Madison West, Brookfield East, Brookfield Central, Kettle Moraine, Germantown, Sussex Hamilton and Franklin.
Craig's first game is at 9 a.m. against Milton in the main gym at Craig. Parker's first game is scheduled for 1 p.m. against Burlington in the main gym at Parker.
All teams will play four games.
JANESVILLE AAU TOURNAMENT
SCHEDULE
Craig main gym—Craig vs. Milton, 9 a.m.; Edgewood vs. Mukwonago, 10 a.m.; Brookfield East vs. Craig, 11 a.m.; Mukwonago vs. Craig, noon; Milton vs. Mukwonago, 1 p.m.
Craig fieldhouse 1—Craig vs. Milton JV, 9 a.m.; Middleton vs. Craig JV, 10 a.m.; Milton vs. Middleton JV, 11 a.m.; Big Foot vs. Edgerton, noon; Parker vs. Middleton JV, 1 p.m.
Craig fieldhouse 2—Edgerton vs. Evansville, 9 a.m.; Poynette vs. Edgerton, 10 a.m.; Milton vs. Edgewood, 11 a.m.; Germantown vs. Madison Wes, noon t; Brookfield Central vs. Oconomowoc, 1 p.m.
Craig fieldhouse 3—Big Foot vs. Delavan-Darien, 9 a.m.; Big Foot vs. Evansville, 10 a.m.; Poynette vs. Delavan-Darien, 11 a.m.; Delavan-Darien vs. Evansville, noon; Big Foot vs. Poynette, 1 p.m.
Craig fieldhouse 4—Parker vs. Poynette JV, 9 a.m.; Parker vs. Muskego JV, 10 a.m.; Poynette vs. Muskego JC, 11 a.m.; Craig vs. Muskego JV, noon; Milton vs. Poynette JV, 1 p.m.
Parker main gym—Parker vs. Burlington, 1 p.m.; Burlington vs. Germantown, 2 p.m.; Milton vs. Brookfield East, 3 p.m.; Parker vs. Oconomowoc, 4 p.m.; Middleton vs. Brookfield Central, 5 p.m.; Franklin vs. Middleton, 6 p.m.
Parker fieldhouse 1—Stoughton vs. West Allis Hale, 1 p.m.; Craig vs. Turner, 2 p.m.; Oconomowoc vs. Burlington, 3 p.m.; Brookfield Central vs. Germantown, 4 p.m.; Poynette vs. Waterloo, 5 p.m.; Muskego vs. Burlington, 6 p.m.
Parker fieldhouse 2—Middleton vs. Brookfield East, 1 p.m.; Franklin vs. Edgewood, 2 p.m.; Madison West vs. West Allis Hale, 3 p.m.; Mukwonago vs. Brookfield East, 4 p.m.; Franklin vs. Germantown, 5 p.m.; Oconomowoc vs. West Allis Hale, 6 p.m.
Parker fieldhouse 3—Muskego vs. Edgewood, 1 p.m.; Middleton vs. Muskego, 2 p.m.; Franklin vs. Stoughton, 3 p.m.; Madison West vs Waterloo, 4 p.m.; Stoughton vs. Parker, 5 p.m.; Parker vs. Brookfield Central, 6 p.m.
Parker fieldhouse 4—Waterloo vs. Turner, 1 p.m.; Delavan-Darien vs. Edgerton, 2 p.m.; Turner vs. Muskego, 3 p.m.; West Allis Hale vs. Evansville, 4 p.m.; Turner vs. Madison West, 5 p.m.; Stoughton vs. Waterloo, 6 p.m.