Edgerton’s hot start to the season continued Thursday night.
Clayton Jenny scored 25 points, Drew Hanson made four of the team’s eight 3-pointers and the Crimson Tide rolled to a 79-35 victory over visiting Jefferson a high school boys basketball game.
Edgerton is now 4-0 on the season and 3-0 against Rock Valley opponents.
The Tide scored 46 points in the first half and never looked back.
Jenny made 10 baskets, including one 3, and made four free throws as part of the team’s 13-of-13 performance from the stripe.
EDGERTON 79, JEFFERSON 35Jefferson (35)—Miller 4-0-11, McGraw 3-0-7, Jones 1-0-2, Neitzel 0-2-2, Hoffman 1-0-3, Steies 2-0-4, Devine 3-0-6. Totals: 14-2-35.
Edgerton (79)—Knauf 1-4-6, Jenny 10-4-25, D. Hanson 5-0-14, Coombs 6-3-12, A. Hanson 1-3-5, McKillips 1-0-3, Schuman 1-0-3, Krause 2-0-5, Fox 2-2-6. Totals: 29-13-79.
Jefferson 18 17—35
Edgerton 46 33-79
3-point goals—J 5 (Miller 3, McGraw, Hoffman), E 8 (D. Hanson 4, Jenny, Schuman, Krause, McKillips). Free throws missed—J 4, E 0. Total fouls—J 13, E 13.
Brodhead 74, Albany 30—The host Cardinals made 12 3-pointers to the Comets’ zero as they raced away to a nonconference victory.
Connor Green made five 3-pointers for Brodhead on the way to a game-high 15 points, while Owen Leifker finished with 14.
BRODHEAD 74, ALBANY 30Albany (30)—Bakken 2-1-5, Hulbert 4-1-9, Schroeder 3-0-6, Brower 0-1-1, Gertsch 1-2-4, Anderson 2-1-5. Totals: 12-6-30.
Brodhead (74)—Harnack 2-2-7, Green 5-0-15, Knuth 0-1-1, Engen 4-2-11, Leifker 6-0-14, Weeden 2-0-5, Anderson 2-0-6, Boegli 3-0-7, Malkow 4-0-8. Totals: 27-5-74.
Albany 17 13—30
Brodhead 45 29—74
3-point goals—A 0, B 12 (Green 5, Leifker 2, Anderson 2, Harnack, Engen, Weeden). Free throws missed—A 5, B 4. Total fouls—A 9, B 11.
Girls
Big Foot 46, Williams Bay 35—The visiting Chiefs picked up their first victory of the season, moving to 1-1.
A full box score was not provided.