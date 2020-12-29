A 10-second call and a surrendered layup cost the Clinton Cougars on Tuesday afternoon.
The Cougars fell to visiting Whitewater, 52-51, when Kindyl Kilar hit a layup with 2.9 seconds left. When Clinton's inbounds pass was stolen, the Cougars lost for the third time in four games.
Prior to the game-winning shot in the lane by Kilar, the Cougars had a one-point lead thanks to a pair of free throws by Ellie Teubert. Clinton forced a Whitewater miss then grabbed the rebound with just under 17 seconds remaining.
Less than eight seconds after that, they were whistled for a 10-second violation, giving the ball to Whitewater and setting up the game-winner.
The Cougars again struggled with taking care of the ball, turning it over 25 times, including 14 in a first half in which they entered the locker room trailing 27-26.
Kacie Carollo, one of the Rock Valley Conference's top players, was terrific again Tuesday afternoon, leading the Whippets with 22 points while Kilar had 17. Neelah Bobolz added 12 for the Cougars.
WHITEWATER 52, CLINTON 51
Whitewater (52)--Kilar 3 11-15 17, Carollo 8 3-6 22, Pope 1 0-0 2, DePorter 2 4-6 8, Kopecky 1 0-0 3. Totals: 15 18-27 52.
Clinton (51)--E. Teubert 2 2-2 6, Nortier 9 3-5 23, Blue 1 0-0 3, Bobolz 5 1-3 12, Roehl 3 2-3 7. Totals: 20 8-12 51.
Whitewater;27;25--52
Clinton;26;25--51
3-pointers: Clinton 4 (Nortier 2, Blue, Bobolz). Whitewater 4 (Carollo 3, Kopecky). Total fouls: Clinton 20, Whitewater 11.
- Evansville 36, Big Foot 31--The visiting Blue Devils held the Chiefs to just nine second-half points and then capped their comeback with Ava Brandenburg completing a three-point play in the final minute.
Brandenburg finished with a game-high 19 points, while Maria Messling added 10.
Lydia Larson had 10 to pace Big Foot.
EVANSVILLE 36, BIG FOOT 31
Evansville (36)--Hazard 1-0-2, Hermanson 1-2-4, Tofte 0-2-2, Brandenburg 7-4-19, Messling 2-5-10. Totals: 11-13-37.
Big Foot (31)--Lueck 1-0-3, Harvey 1-0-3, L. Larson 3-3-10, Gillingham 1-2-4, Tracy 3-0-8, Wilson 1-1-3. Totals: 10-6-31.
Evansville;15;22--37
Walworth Big Foot;22;9--31
3-point goals--E 2 (Brandenburg, Messling), BF 5 (Tracy 2, Lueck, Harvey, Larson). Free throws missed--E 5, BF 6. Total fouls--E 16, BF 19.
- Edgerton 57, Belleville 44--The host Crimson Tide led by just two points at halftime but pulled away down the stretch to improve to 8-1 on the season.
Sylvia Fox led three Edgerton players in double figures as Carly Rebman added 15 points and Kate Gunderson had 12.
EDGERTON 57, BELLEVILLE 44
Belleville (44)--Stampfli 2-0-6, Edge 2-0-4, Foley 4-2-10, Caskey 4-4-12, Smith 5-2-12. Totals: 17-8-44.
Edgerton (57)--Rebman 6-3-15, Scharlau 3-0-7, Gunderson 3-5-12, Fox 4-7-16, Rusch 1-5-7. Totals: 17-20-57.
Belleville;24;20--44
Edgerton;26;31--57
3-point goals--B 2 (Stampfli 2), E 3 (Scharlau, Gunderson, Fox). Free throws missed--B 11, E 11. Total fouls--B 26, E 18. Fouled out--Stampfli, Edge, Foley, Smith.
Boys
- Evansville 67, Monticello 59--Ryan Thompson socred 14 of his team-high 20 points in the first half, when the host Blue Devils built a 14-point halftime lead.
Tyr Severson added 16 points for Evansville, which prevailed despite a 39-point evening for Peter Gustafson.
EVANSVILLE 67, MONTICELLO 59
Monticello (59)--Ace 1-0-3, Gustafson 11-16-39, Blum 1-0-3, K. Ace 2-0-4, Wicker 3-2-10. Totals: 18-18-59.
Evansville (67)--Maves 3-0-6, Bahrs 1-0-3, Bettenhausen 1-0-3, Miller 3-2-11, Bisch 2-0-4, Stencel 1-0-2, Howlett 1-0-2, Severson 8-0-16, Thompson 6-5-20. Totals: 26-7-67.
Monticello;24;35--59
Evansville;38;29--67
3-point goals--M 5 (Wicker 2, D. Ace, Gustafson, Blum), E 8 (Miller 3, Thompson 3, Bahrs, Bettenhausen). Free throws missed--M 3, E 1. Total fouls--M 12, E 19. Fouled out--Stencel.
- Edgerton 92, Belleville 54--Clayton Jenny scored 38 points as the Crimson Tide had no problem remaining unbeaten in this nonconference home game.
Connor Coombs added 22 points, Peyton Fox 15 and Drew Hanson 10 for Edgerton, which is now 9-0.
EDGERTON 92, BELLEVILLE 54
Belleville (54)—Boyum 3 2-2 9, Ace 2 0-0 6, T. Fahey 1 0-1 2, C. Syse 2 0-1 4, Conner 3 0-0 6, Nolden 0 1-2 1, T. Syse 5 5-7 15, Erickson 2 3-3 8, DeSmet 1 0-2 3. Totals 19 11-18 54.
Edgerton (92)—Knauf 3 0-0 7, Jenny 12 9-9 38, D. Hanson 4 0-0 10, Coombs 7 3-4 22, P. Fox 6 3-5 15. Totals 32 15-18 92.
Belleville;26;28—54
Edgerton;46;46—92
3-point goals: B 5 (Ace 2, Boyum 1, DeSmet 1, Erickson 1); E 13 (Jenny 5, Coombs 5, D. Hanson 2, Knauf 1). Total fouls: B 18, E 17.
- New Glarus 67, Brodhead 61 (OT)--Visiting New Glarus rallied from a four-point halftime deficit to force overtmie and then held the Cardinals to just one point in the extra four minutes.
Owen Leifker led Brodhead with 23 points, and Connor Green added 15.
NEW GLARUS 67, BRODHEAD 61 (OT)
New Glarus (67)--Streiff 2-1-5, Martinson 3-1-7, Schuett 3-3-11, Seegenthaler 4-1-12, Strok 3-0-7, Walter 11-3-25. Totals: 26-9-67.
Brodhead (61)--Walker 2-0-6, Harnack 1-1-4, Green 5-4-15, Engen 0-1-1, Leifker 8-5-23, Boegli 1-0-2, Malkow 4-1-10. Totals: 21-12-61.
New Glarus;32;28;7--67
Brodhead;36;24;1--61
3-point goals--NG 6 (Seegenthaler 3, Schuett 2, Strok), B 7 (Walker 2, Leifker 2, Harnack, Green, Malkow). Free throws missed--NG 5, B 13. Total fouls--NG 17, B.