Whitewater’s girls basketball team went into Tuesday’s game at East Troy emphasizing three goals: reduce turnovers, make free throws and create scoring opportunities.
“I am proud to say that we not only met our goals but exceeded them,” Whippets head coach Kristen Lippens said.
Kindyl Kilar scored 11 of her game-high 21 points in a first half where Whitewater opened up an 11-point halftime lead, and the Whippets coasted to a 67-45 victory over the Trojans.
Kilar added six rebounds and two steals, while Kacie Carollo scored 19 points and had five assists and five steals, and Lexi Juoni had a dozen points for the Whippets.
They made 17 of their 22 free-throw attempts in the victory.
WHITEWATER 67, EAST TROY 45Whitewater (67)—Kilar 7-7-21, Carollo 5-7-19, Navejas 1-0-2, DePorter 1-0-2, Kopecky 1-0-3, Juoni 4-3-12, Truesdale 3-0-8. Totals: 22-17-67.
East Troy (45)—Pluess 1-0-3, Lindow 1-2-4, Scurek 7-1-15, Cherek 2-0-4, Nelson 3-2-8, Galabowski 4-3-11. Totals: 17-8-45.
Whitewater 33 34—67
East Troy 22 23—45
3-point goals—Whitewater 6 (Carollo 2, Truesdale 2, Kopecky, Juoni), East Troy 1 (Pluess). Free throws missed—Whitewater 7, East Troy 7. Total fouls—Whitewater 15, East Troy 20. Fouled out—Aleckson (ET).
Brodhead 63, Big Foot 23—Abbie Dix scored 14 of her game-high 18 points in the first half as the host Cardinals raced out to a 30-point halftime lead.
Kiarra Moe also had 11 of her 16 points in the first half for Brodhead.
BRODHEAD 63, BIG FOOT 23Big Foot (23)—Lueck 2-1-5, Larson 3-1-7, Frederick 1-1-3, Quackenbugh 1-0-2, Gillingham 2-0-4, Holt 1-0-2. Totals: 10-3-23.
Brodhead (63)—Yates 2-2-6, McNeece 0-1-1, Oliver 3-0-8, Kail 3-0-7, Steinmann 2-1-5, Moe 6-0-16, Dix 7-4-18, Urness 1-0-2. Totals: 24-8-63.
Big Foot 12 11-23
Brodhead 42 21—63
3-point goals—BF 0, Bro 7 (Moe 4, Oliver 2, Kail). Free throws missed—BF 10, Bro 14. Total fouls—BF 18, Bro 17. Fouled out—Bauman (BF).
Edgerton 64, Cambridge 50—Junior Abby Blum made five 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 26 points, and the Crimson Tide improved to 3-1 with a win at home.
Blum scored 15 points in the second half, when Edgerton pulled away from a six-point halftime lead.
Kate Gunderson added 18 points and Sylvia Fox 13 for the Crimson Tide.
EDGERTON 64, CAMBRIDGE 50Cambridge (50)—Downing 1-0-2, Roidt 3-0-6, Holzhueter 5-12-23, Stenkleft 4-0-10, Davis 2-2-7, Freeland 1-0-2. Totals: 21-14-50.
Edgerton (64)—Rebman 1-0-2, Blum 10-1-26, Scharlau 1-0-2, Gunderson 7-3-18, Fox 6-0-13, Rusch 1-0-3. Totals: 26-4-64.
Cambridge 25 25—50
Edgerton 31 33—64
3-point goals—C 4 (Stenkleft 2, Holzhueter, Davis), E 8 (Blum 5, Gunderson, Fox, Rusch). Free throws missed—C 0, E 3. Total fouls—C 10, E 10.
Jefferson 44, Turner 41—Aidyn Messmann and Ainsley Howard each scored nine points to help the host Eagles hold off the Trojans after building a 31-27 lead at half.
Liv Tinder, who committed this week to UW-Whitewater, scored a game-high 18 points for Turner.
JEFFERSON 44, TURNER 41Turner (41)—Adams 0-4-4, Fitzgerald 2-0-5, Hasse 1-0-3, Fernandez 0-1-1, Klossner 2-1-6, Tinder 6-6-18, Pey. Hasse 2-0-4. Totals: 13-12-41.
Jefferson (44)—Madden 2-0-5, Messmann 4-1-9, Howard 3-2-9, Dearborn 1-2-5, Helmink 1-1-4, Johnson 4-0-8, Peterson 1-2-4. Totals: 16-8-44.
Beloit Turner 27 14—41
Jefferson 31 13—44
3-point goals—BT 3 (Fitzgerald, Pr. Hasse, Klossner), J 4 (Madden, Howard, Dearborn, Helmink). Free throws missed—BT 5, J 11. Total fouls—BT 20, J 16. Fouled out—Tinder.
Boys
Williams Bay 92, Parkview 88—Ben Veuteicher scored 29 points as the Bulldogs held off the visiting Vikings in a high-scoring thriller.
Tyler Oswald led all scorers with 35 points for Parkview, while Carter Simonson made six 3-pointers on the way to 30.
WILLIAMS BAY 92, PARKVIEW 88Parkview (88)—Tr. Oswald 0-1-1, Ty. Oswald 14-4-35, Simonson 9-6-30, Leafe 5-2-12, Crane 1-1-4, Brown 3-0-6. Totals: 32-14-88.
Williams Bay (92)—Randall 10-1-27, Schultz 2-2-7, Millard 1-1-3, Viss 3-1-7, Mannelli 3-4-10, Veuteicher 12-5-29, Kuiper 4-1-9. Totals: 35-15-92.
Parkview 39 49—88
Williams Bay 42 50—92
3-point goals—P 10 (Simonson 6, Ty. Oswald 3, Crane), WB 7 (Randall 6, Schultz). Free throws missed—P 6, WB 9. Total fouls—P 20, WB 19. Fouled out—Leafe.