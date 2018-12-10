Collin Long scored 16 points to pace the Union Grove Broncos in a 64-32 nonconference boys basketball rout of the Whitewater Whippets on Monday.
Jake Martin led Whitewater (1-4) with seven points. The Whippets return to Rock Valley Conference play Thursday at Edgerton.
Union Grove (1-4) held a 37-10 lead at halftime.
UNION GROVE 64, WHITEWATER 32
Whitewater (32)—J. Martin 2-3-7, C. Pease 2-0-4, Brown 1-1-4, Trost 1-0-3, D. Pease 2-1-6, Frye 1-1-3, H. Martin 2-1-5. Totals: 11-7-32.
Union Grove (64)—Domagalski 3-0-8, Koch 3-6-12, Mutchie 1-0-2, Hempel 2-1-6, Nelson 1-0-2, Long 8-0-16, Wiedenbeck 0-1-1, Delagrave 1-0-2, Younglove 2-0-5, Ross 0-2-2, Rampulla 4-0-8. Totals: 24-10-64.
Whitewater 10 22-32
Union Grove 37 27—64
3-point goals—WW 3 (Brown 1, Trost 1, D. Pease 1), UG 3 (Domagalski 2, Hempel 1). Free throws missed—WW 9, UG 6. Total fouls—WW 14, UG 15.
Antioch (Ill.) 59, Badger 50—The Badgers dropped a nonconference game to fall to 1-3.
Game stats were not reported.
Trailways South girls
Parkview 65, Madison Country Day 20—The Vikings won their first game of the season and improved to 1-1 in Trailways South Division play.
Game stats were not reported.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse