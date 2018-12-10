01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Collin Long scored 16 points to pace the Union Grove Broncos in a 64-32 nonconference boys basketball rout of the Whitewater Whippets on Monday.

Jake Martin led Whitewater (1-4) with seven points. The Whippets return to Rock Valley Conference play Thursday at Edgerton.

Union Grove (1-4) held a 37-10 lead at halftime.

UNION GROVE 64, WHITEWATER 32

Whitewater (32)—J. Martin 2-3-7, C. Pease 2-0-4, Brown 1-1-4, Trost 1-0-3, D. Pease 2-1-6, Frye 1-1-3, H. Martin 2-1-5. Totals: 11-7-32.

Union Grove (64)—Domagalski 3-0-8, Koch 3-6-12, Mutchie 1-0-2, Hempel 2-1-6, Nelson 1-0-2, Long 8-0-16, Wiedenbeck 0-1-1, Delagrave 1-0-2, Younglove 2-0-5, Ross 0-2-2, Rampulla 4-0-8. Totals: 24-10-64.

Whitewater 10 22-32

Union Grove 37 27—64

3-point goals—WW 3 (Brown 1, Trost 1, D. Pease 1), UG 3 (Domagalski 2, Hempel 1). Free throws missed—WW 9, UG 6. Total fouls—WW 14, UG 15.

Antioch (Ill.) 59, Badger 50—The Badgers dropped a nonconference game to fall to 1-3.

Game stats were not reported.

Trailways South girls

Parkview 65, Madison Country Day 20—The Vikings won their first game of the season and improved to 1-1 in Trailways South Division play.

Game stats were not reported.

