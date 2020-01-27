Tyler Oswald did most of his damage in the first half, and Noah Flood-Elyafi came through in the second.
The two combined for 31 points, and they helped Orfordville Parkview to its fourth victory in its past six games.
The Vikings took down visiting Juda 61-45 in a nonconference boys basketball game.
Oswald, the team’s leading scorer at 17.3 points per game, scored 10 of his 18 in the first half as Parkview took a 25-18 lead at the break.
Flood-Elyafi, a sophomore who had nine total points in four games played this season entering Monday night, had 11 in the second half alone and 13 overall.
Parkview (7-8) travels to Deerfield on Thursday looking to avenge a five-point Trailways South Conference loss the teams’ first meeting.
PARKVIEW 61, JUDA 45Juda (45)—M. Kammerer 1-2-5, Makos 1-1-3, Andersen 3-6-14, G. Kammerer 2-4-9, Brower 3-0-6, Johnson 4-0-8. Totals: 14-13-45.
Parkview (61)—Unseth 2-0-6, Barlass 2-0-4, Oswald 5-5-18, Simonson 0-2-2, Kundert 1-2-4, A. Crane 3-0-8, Schwartzlow 3-0-6, Flood-Elyafi 6-1-13. Totals: 22-10-61.
Juda 17 28—45
Orfordville Parkview 25 36—61
3-point goals—J 4 (Andersen 2, M. Kammerer, G. Kammerer), P 7 (Oswald 3, Unseth 2, Crane 2). Free throws missed—J 5, P 5. Total fouls—J 16, P 21. Fouled out—G. Kammerer.
Big Foot 67, Harvard 37—Gus Foster scored 20 points to lead the host Chiefs to a nonconference victory over Harvard (Illinois).
Mason Bennett and Tyler Wilson each added 11 points to help the Chiefs improve to 3-10.
BIG FOOT 67, HARVARD (ILL.) 37
Harvard (37)—Mueller 5-2-12, Perkins 1-1-3, Stanley 1-2-4, Lennus 2-0-5, Frenk 2-1-5, Rojas 1-0-3, Kobly 0-3-3, Amaya 1-0-2. Totals: 13-9-37.
Big Foot (67)—Bennett 4-0-11, Demco 2-1-6, Greco 1-0-2, Peterson 0-1-1, Gillingham 2-4-8, Foster 7-5-20, Ahrens 1-0-2, Wilson 4-3-11, Schmitz 0-2-2, Dickerson 2-0-4. Totals: 22-16-67
Harvard (Ill.) 17 22—39
Walworth Big Foot 32 35—67
3-point goals—H 2 (Lennus, Rojas), BF 5 (Bennett 3, Demco, Foster). Free throws missed—H 15, BF 12. Total fouls—H 22, BF 21.
Girls
Badger 67, Tremper 46—The host Badgers outscored Tremper 32-14 in the first half on the way to a nonconference victory.
Ava Schulz led four Badger players in double figures with 19 points, including three 3-pointers.
Macie Todd added 15 points, Ashlyn Welch 13 and Camryn Johnston 10.
BADGER 67, TREMPER 46
Tremper (46)—Yazquez 2-0-4, Pacetti 4-2-13, Clements 9-1-19, Gordon 1-2-4, Ignarski 1-0-2, Jankowski 1-0-2, Kasianewicz 1-0-2. Totals: 19-5-46.
Badger (67)—Todd 4-7-15, Welch 5-3-13, DeVries 1-1-3, Wright 1-0-3, Fahey 0-2-2, Schulz 8-0-19, Johnston 4-2-10, Bearder 2-0-4. Totals: 22-16-67.
Kenosha Tremper 14 32—46
Lake Geneva Badger 32 35—67
3-point goals—KT 3 (Pacetti 3), B 4 (Schulz 3, Wright). Free throws missed—KT 14, B 12. Total fouls—KT 15, B 19.