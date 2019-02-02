The Milton High girls basketball team overcame a four-point halftime deficit and Reagan Courier’s 34-point outburst to earn a 59-56 nonconference girls basketball victory over visiting Big Foot on Saturday.

Chloe Buescher scored 21 points to lead Milton, which evened its record at 8-8. Shelby Mack-Honold added 11 points, while Abbie Campion had 10.

Courier made 13 of Big Foot’s 23 field goals and was 6 of 11 at the free-throw line, but the Chiefs fell to 8-9.

MILTON 59, BIG FOOT 56

Big Foot (56)—Peterson 1-0-2, Courier 13-6-34, Vandebogart 2-0-4, V. Larson 2-0-4, L. Larson 1-1-4, Paulsen 3-0-6, Foster 1-0-2. Totals: 23-7-56.

Milton (59)—Mack-Honold 4-2-11, Buescher 10-1-21, Quade 1-0-2, Hanke 1-1-3, Campion 3-2-10, Rodenberg 1-3-5, Falk 2-3-7. Totals: 22-12-59.

Big Foot 34 22—56

Milton 30 29—59

3-point goals—BF 3 (Courier 2, L. Larson 1), Milton 4 (Mack-Honold 2, Campion 2). Free throws missed—BF 9, Milton 8. Total fouls—BF 15, Milton 20.

East Troy 50, Whitewater 44--Grace Lomen led the Trojans with 19 points as they earned a Rock Valley Conference win over the Whippets.

East Troy improved to 11-4 in league play, while Whitewater (10-8 overall) dropped to 8-6.

Cassidy Laue scored 15 points to lead the Whippets.

EAST TROY 50, WHITEWATER 44

East Troy (50)--Rice 4-0-11, Moker 2-0-5, A. Lomen 3-1-9, Scurek 3-0-6, G. Lomen 6-5-19. Totals: 18-6-50.

Whitewater (44)--Beecroft 2-0-4, Skindingsrude 1-1-4, Grosinske 1-0-2, Carollo 4-0-9, Henneman 2-6-10, Laue 4-6-15. Totals: 15-13-44.

East Troy;26;24--50

Whitewater;19;25--44

3-point goals--ET 7 (Rice 3, A. Lomen 2, Moker 1, G. Lomen 1), WW 3 (Skindingsrude 1, Carollo 1, Laue 1). Free throws missed--ET 9, WW 13. Total fouls--ET 17, WW 16.

McFarland 66, Brodhead 43—Bolstered by Katie Hildebrandt’s 21-point effort, the league-leading Spartans won their fifth straight game.

McFarland (12-6, 12-2 RVC) has won 11 straight conference games. The Spartans limited Brodhead’s Kiarra Moe, who had scored 20 points in the Cards’ win Friday over Edgerton, to eight points.

Brodhead (9-8, 6-8 RVC) remains a game behind Beloit Turner for sixth place in the Rock Valley.

MCFARLAND 66, BRODHEAD 43

McFarland (66)—Taylor 0-2-2, DeMuth 2-5-9, East 1-0-2, Butler 6-2-15, Jansen 1-0-2, Lonigro 5-0-12, Luessman 1-0-3, Hildebrandt 8-3-21. Totals: 24-12-66.

Brodhead (43)—Purdue 2-9-14, Wilson 0-1-1, O. Oliver 1-0-3, Kail 2-0-4, Steinman 2-0-4, Tresemer 1-2-4, Moe 2-4-8, Kleeman 0-1-1, A. Oliver 2-0-4. Totals: 12-17-43.

McFarland 30 36—66

Brodhead 18 25—43

3-point goals—McFarland 6 (Hildebrandt 2, Lonigro 2, Butler 1, Luessman 1), Brodhead 2 (O. Oliver 1, Purdue 1). Free throws missed—McFarland 7, Brodhead 12. Total fouls—McFarland 23, Brodhead 18. Fouled out—DeMuth.

Boys basketball

Edgerton 64, Milton 39—Brian Rusch scored 20 points to lead the Crimson Tide (8-6) to a nonconference boys basketball win over the visiting Red Hawks (2-13) on Saturday.

Edgerton held Milton scoreless for almost nine minutes to open the second half as it extended its lead to 19 points.

Cade Austin led the Red Hawks with 11 points.

EDGERTON 64, MILTON 39

Milton (39)—Campion 1-0-2, Bowditch 1-0-2, Radke 1-0-3, Austin 4-1-11, Stuckey 1-0-3, Brown 2-0-5, Burdette 4-0-10, Buswell 0-1-1. Totals: 15-2-39.

Edgerton (64)—Jenny 4-2-10, Hanson 4-1-12, Rusch 6-4-20, Fox 1-0-2, Norland 2-0-4, Wille 1-2-5, Spang 2-3-7, Coombs 0-2-2, Gullickson 1-0-2. Totals: 21-14-64.

Milton 22 17—39

Edgerton 30 34—64

3-point goals—Milton 6 (Burdette 2, Radke 1, Brown 1, Austin 1, Stuckey 1), Edgerton 8 (Rusch 4, Hanson 3, Wille 1). Free throws missed—Milton 4, Edgerton 6. Total fouls—Milton 16, Edgerton 13.

Golda Meir 76, Turner 67—Brandon Harmon and Marvin Jones III scored 23 points apiece to lead Milwaukee Golda Meir (10-5) over Beloit Turner (8-6) at the Chekouras Classic at Mequon Homestead.

Turner made 14 3-pointers but it was not enough.

Jordan Majeed finished with a game-high 25 points for the Trojans, who also got 22 from Steve Dillard.

GOLDA MEIR 76, TURNER 67

Turner (67)—Lomax 3-0-9, majeed 10-1-25, Wash 1-0-3, Draeving 2-1-5, Tinder 0-1-1, Dillard 8-0-22, Hoppe 1-0-2. Totals: 25-3-67.

Golda Meir (76)—Williams 3-0-7, Boston 1-1-3, Harmon 10-3-23, Jones 8-7-23, Parham 5-0-14, Dime 1-0-2, Rodgers 0-4-4. Totals: 28-15-76.

Turner 29 38—67

Golda Meir 35 41—76

3-point goals—Turner 14 (Dillard 6, Majeed 4, Lomax 3, Wash), Golda 5 (Parham 4, Williams). Free throws missed—Turner 5, Golda 9.

Tremper 71, Badger 59—Kenosha Tremper rolled into Lake Geneva and handed the Badgers a nonconference loss Saturday afternoon.

Badger trailed 37-30 at halftime and couldn’t get back in the game in the second half.

Senior Kale Rodgers led Badger (3-11) with 22 points. Junior Grant DuMez added 14. Another junior, Spencer Bishop, contributed 11 points, including three 3-pointers.

TREMPER 71, BADGER 59

Tremper (71)—Cardana, 7-0-16; Young, 5-4-17; Huss, 3-1-9; Hoffman, 4-3-11; Gross, 5-0-10; Coleman, 2-1-5; Karbakes, 0-3-3. Totals: 26-12-71.

Badger (59)—McGreevy, 1-0-3; Rodgers, 9-2-22; DuMez, 5-4-14; Bishop, 4-0-11; Johnston, 0-1-1; Slayton, 2-0-4; Papenhagen, 2-0-4. Totals: 22-8-59.

Tremper 37 34—71

Badger 30 29—59

Three-point goals—Tremper 7 (Cardana 2, Young 3, Huss 2), Badger 7 (McGreevy, rodgers 2, DuMez, Bishop 3). Free throws missed—Tremper 11, Badger 4. Total fouls—Tremper 16, Badger 21.

Milwaukee South 67, Big Foot 60—The Cardinals (7-10) built a 12-point lead at halftime en route to a nonconference win over the Chiefs (7-7).

A.J. Courier led Big Foot with 17 points, while Logan Eischeid added 15.

MILWAUKEE SOUTH 67, BIG FOOT 60

Big Foot (60)—Hildebrandt 3-0-9, Greco 2-0-4, Eischeid 7-2-15, Trosclair 2-0-5, Courier 7-3-17, Gillingham 3-0-7. Totals: 24-5-60.

South—Mabry 5-2-12, Logan 3-3-9, Ford 10-1-21, Williams 4-0-9, Rolon 4-0-11, Rivera-Batista 2-0-5. Totals: 28-6-67.

Big Foot 25 35—60

South 37 30—67

3-point goals—BF 7 (Hildebrandt 3, Eischeid 2, Trosclair 1, Gillingham 1), South 5 (Rolon 3, Rivera-Batista 1, Williams 1). Free throws missed—BF 8, South 4. Total fouls—BF 10, South 11.

Parkview 63, Brodhead 60--Eli Hoscheit scored 21 points and Justin Balch added 15, leading the Vikings (9-4) to a road nonconference win over the Cardinals.

Dawson Van Whye had 22 points to lead Brodhead (3-11).

PARKVIEW 63, BRODHEAD 60

Parkview (63)--Meza 4-1-10, Brown 2-0-5, Oswald 1-0-2, Campbell 4-0-8, Hoscheit 9-0-21, Balch 4-5-15, Crane 1-0-2. Totals: 24-6-63.

Brodhead (60)--Walker 5-1-12, Green 2-3-7, Baker 1-0-2, Van Whye 8-5-22, Malcook 2-5-10, McGinty 2-3-7. Totals: 20-17-60.

Parkview;28;35--63

Brodhead;24;36--60

3-point goals--Parkview 7 (Hoscheit 3, Balch 2, Meza 1, Brown 1), Brodhead 3 (Walker 1, Van Whye 1, Malcook 1). Free throws missed--Parkview 6, Brodhead 5. Total fouls--Parkview 19, Brodhead 13.