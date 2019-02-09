A two-point deficit at halftime quickly turned into an eight-point victory for the Jefferson High boys basketball team Saturday.

The host Big Foot Chiefs took a 29-27 lead into the break, but Jefferson responded with a big second half to seal a 62-54 victory.

Jefferson junior James Monogue scored 17 of his game-high 23 points in the second half to propel the Eagles. Aidan Greco led the Chiefs with 19 points.

Jefferson remains in second place in the Rock Valley Conference with the victory and now holds a 14-4 overall record to go with an 11-3 pace in the RVC.

Big Foot fell to 7-10 overall and 5-9 in conference play.

JEFFERSON 62, BIG FOOT 54

Jefferson (62)—Sukow 2-3-7; Simdon 2-2-6; Kaiser 2-1-5; Fetherstone 2-0-5; Stelse 2-3-7; Brost 3-2-9; Monogue 8-6-23. Totals: 21-17-62.

Big Foot (54)—Hildebrandt 2-2-8; Greco 8-0-19; Eischeid 1-4-6; Trosclair 0-2-2; Foster 4-2-10; Courier 3-1-7; Gillingham 1-0-2. Totals: 19-11-54.

Jefferson 27 35—62

Big Foot 29 25—54

3-point goals—Jefferson 3 (Fetherston, Brost, Monogue), Big Foot 5 (Greco 3, Hildebrandt 2). Free throws missed—Jefferson 5, Big Foot 0. Total fouls—Jefferson 14, Big Foot 19.

McFarland 78, Brodhead 42—Trevon Chislom scored 20 points and three other Spartans scored in double digits as McFarland improved to 12-5 overall and 8-5 in the Rock Valley.

Brodhead got 10 points from Connor Green and fell to 4-13, 3-11.

MCFARLAND 78, BRODHEAD 42

Brodhead (42)—Walker 3-0-6; Kloepping 1-0-3; Green 4-0-10; Baker 2-0-5; Van Wyhe 4-0-8; Malcook 2-1-5; McGinty 2-1-5. Totals: 18-2-42.

McFarland (78)—Schwarting 1-0-2; Semman 0-1-1; Price-Johnson 5-2-15; Pavelec 3-1-9; C. Werwinski 1-0-2; Witter 4-2-13; J. Werwinski 6-0-12; Hanson 2-0-4; Chislom 9-2-20. Totals: 31-8-78.

Brodhead 19 23—42

McFarland 40 38—78

3-point goals—Brodhead 4 (Green 2, Baker, Kloepping), McFarland 8 (Price-Johnson 3, Witter 3, Pavelec 2). Free throws missed—Brodhead 5, McFarland 7. Total fouls—Brodhead 14, McFarland 12.

Nonconference boys

Milton 70, Delavan-Darien 52—No report.

Rock Valley girls

Clinton 44, Big Foot 39—The visiting Cougars (10-9, 7-8 RVC) downed the Chiefs behind 14 points from junior Liz Kalk.

Big Foot (10-10, 9-7) got a game-high 16 points from Reagan Courier.

CLINTON 44, BIG FOOT 39

Big Foot (39)—Peterson 2-1-5; Courier 5-4-16; VandeBogart 3-0-6; V. Larson 2-0-4; L. Larson 1-0-3; Paulsen 0-5-5. Totals: 13-10-39.

Clinton (44)—Kalk 4-5-14; Mueller 1-0-2; Welte 4-1-10; Ciochon 3-0-6; Roehl 6-0-12. Totals: 18-6-44.

Big Foot 15 24—39

Clinton 23 21—44

3-point goals—Big Foot 3 (Courier 2, L. Larson 1), Clinton 2 (Kalk, Welte). Free throws missed—Big Foot 9, Clinton 15. Total fouls—Big Foot 18, Clinton 14.

Evansville 56, East Troy 32—The Blue Devils held the visiting Trojans to just 13 points in the first half and improved to 12-8 on the season and 11-5 in the Rock Valley Conference.

Paige Banks scored a game-high 16 points for Evansville, and Grace Lomen scored 15 to pace East Troy (14-6, 11-5 RVC).

EVANSVILLE 56, EAST TROY 32

East Troy (32)—Rice 3-0-7; Moker 2-0-5; Aleckson 0-1-1; A. Lomen 1-1-4; G. Lomen 7-0-15. Totals: 13-2-32.

Evansville (56)—Hinkle 1-8-10; Hazard 0-1-1; Fillner 1-3-5; Efftemoff 2-2-6; Wagner 4-1-9; Tofte 2-0-5; Banks 6-4-16; Bush 1-2-4. Totals: 17-23-56.

East Troy 13 19—32

Evansville 25 31—56

3-point goals—East Troy 4 (Rice 1, Moker 1, A. Lomen 1). Evansville 1 (Tofte). Free throws missed—East Troy 5, Evansville 13. Total fouls—East Troy 24, Evansville 12.

Badger South girls

Oregon 57, Milton 46—Oregon used a surge at the end of the first half to open up an 11-point lead and then held off Milton’s comeback attempt for a Badger South Conference girls basketball win Saturday night.

The Red Hawks (3-9 Badger South and 8-11 overall) cut the Panthers’ lead to four points with about six minutes left in the game, but the visitors were able to rebuild their lead.

Chloe Buescher led the Red Hawks with 21 points. Abbie Campion finished with 10 points.

OREGON 57, MILTON 46

Oregon (57)—Eisele, 0-2-2; Peterson, 4-1-9; Statz, 0-2-2; C. Roberts, 1-2-4; Spilde, 2-0-4; Goltz, 5-1-11; Schrimpf, 1-0-2; Nedelcoff, 4-6-15; S. Robert, 3-0-6. Totals: 20-16-57.

Milton (46)—Rice, 1-0-2; Buescher, 7-7-21; Hanke, 3-0-7; Campion, 4-0-10; Falk, 2-2-6. Totals: 17-9-46.

Oregon 30 27—57

Milton 19 27—46

Three-point goals—Oregon 1 (Nedelcoff), Milton 3 (Hanke, Campion 2). Free throws missed—Oregon 10, Milton 3. Total fouls—Oregon 14, Milton 21. Fouled out—Hanke.