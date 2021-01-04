Stacy Skemp couldn’t help but wonder Monday what a game between her Milton program and Evansville might look like if both teams were midway through their season.
Behind 14 points from sophomore forward Maria Messling, the host Blue Devils edged the Red Hawks 45-38 in a nonconference game.
Evansville improved to 3-5 on the season in a game that was the first for Milton after the school district delayed the start of winter sports until after the first of the year.
“A couple times we lost someone on the outside. At times we did great against them and trapped them, but sometimes it came down to endurance, and we’re still building that up,” Skemp said.
“Maybe if we’re both playing our eighth game, it looks a little different. But I’m proud of the effort our girls had tonight.”
Ava Brandenburg added a dozen points for Evansville, which was up 22-19 at the half.
Sophomore guard Tressa Shaw led a balanced attack for Milton, scoring eight points.
Milton hosts Janesville Craig on Friday night.
EVANSVILLE 45, MILTON 38Milton (38)—Jaecks 0-1-1, Shaw 3-1-8, Steinke 2-0-5, Quade 2-3-7, Radke 2-5-9, Kanable 3-0-6, Ferguson 1-0-2. Totals: 13-10-38.
Evansville (45)—Hazard 1-0-3, Hinkle 1-4-6, Hermanson 1-2-4, Tofte 2-1-6, Brandenburg 4-4-12, Messling 3-6-14. TotalsL 12-17-45.
Milton 19 19—38
Evansville 22 23—45
3-point goal—M 2 (Shaw, Steinke), E 4 (Messling 2, Hazard, Tofte). Free throws missed—M 4, E 7. Total fouls—M 20, E 13.
Brodhead 69, Whitewater 40—The visiting Cardinals held the Whippets to just 10 first-half points to stay unbeaten at 6-0.
Kiarra Moe made four of Brodhead’s 11 3-pointers on the way to 19 points, while Abbie Dix added 16.
Kacie Carollo scored 19 for Whitewater.
BRODHEAD 69, WHITEWATER 40Brodhead (69)—Yates 2-1-5, McNeece 1-0-3, Oliver 2-0-6, Kail 2-0-5, Steinmann 2-2-7, Kammerer 2-0-6, Moe 6-3-19, Hoesly 1-0-2, Dix 4-8-16. Totals: 22-14-69.
Whitewater (40)—Kilar 1-0-2, Carollo 5-9-19, DePorter 4-3-14, Kopecky 0-1-1, Linos 1-2-4. Totals: 11-15-40.
Brodhead 36 33—69
Whitewater 10 30—40
3-point goals—B 11 (Moe 4, Kammerer 2, Oliver 2, McNeece, Kail, Steinmann), W 3 (DePorter 3). Free throws missed—B 5, W 5. Total fouls—B 16, W 14.
Jefferson 59, Big Foot 22—The visiting Eagles raced out to a 45-13 halftime lead to remain undefeated at 8-0.
JEFFERSON 59, BIG FOOT 22Jefferson (59) — Madden 2 0-0 6; Messmann 4 9-11 17; Howard 1 5-7; S. Peterson 3 2-4 8; Dearborn 1 1-2 4; Helmink 0 1-4 1; Johnson 4 3-8 11; J. Peterson 1 0-0 2; Krause 1 0-0 2; Fox 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 23-32 59.
Big Foot (22) — Harvey 0 3-5 3; Larson 1 6-10 9; Frederick 1 0-0 2; Gillingham 0 2-2 2; Ritchey 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 13-17 22
Jefferson 45 14—59
Big Foot 13 9—22
3-pointers: J 2 (Madden 2), BF 1 (Larson).
Boys
Milton 85, West Allis Hale 82—The Red Hawks needed to shake some rust off in their season opener, but they found a way to hold on for a road win.
Junior guard Jack Campion scored 30 points to lead the way for Milton, which buried 13 3-pointers. Tommy Widner had four 3s and 16 points. Sam Burdette had three 3s and 19 points.
MILTON 85, HALE 82Milton (85)—Campion 13-1-30, Goll 0-1-1 Jordahl 2-0-6, Burrows 4-1-9, Widner 6-0-16, Burdette 3-10-19, Mcintyre 1-0-2, Kavanaugh 1-0-3. Totals 30-11-85.
Hale (82)—Staskunas 2-2-6, Johnson 0-1-1, Gulczynski 1-2-4, Blagg 6-0-18, M. Staskunas 6-1-15, Henderson 7-1-19, Collings 1-0-2, Peters 7-3-17.
Milton 35 50—85
West Allis Hale 41 41—82
3-point goals—Milton 13 (Widner 4, Burdette 3, Campion 3, Jordahl 2, Kavanaugh), Hale. Free throws missed—Milton 8, Hale. Total fouls—Milton 15, Hale.
Cambridge 82, Clinton 50—The host Cougars fell behind by 26 by halftime and could not recover.
Peyton Bingham led Clinton with 15 points. Chase Peterson added 11.
CAMBRIDGE 82, CLINTON 50Cambridge (82)—Nikolay 8-3-21, Heth 2-0-5, Harrison 3-3-12, Horton 1-0-3, Burkman 5-1-13, Kurt 2-0-5, Schroeder 1-0-2, Colts 5-1-11, Davis 1-0-2, Tesdal 1-0-2, Kozler 2-0-4, Frey 1-0-2. Totals: 32-8-82.
Clinton (50)—Mullooly 1-1-3, Chr. Peterson 0-1-1, Pe. Bingham 6-1-15, Aceves 1-0-2, Cha. Peterson 3-5-11, Feggestad 0-1-1, Mueller 4-0-8, Klein 2-0-5, Pi. Bingham 2-0-4. Totals: 19-9-50.
Cambridge 46 36—82
Clinton 20 30—50
3-point goals—Cam 10 (Harrison 3, Nikolay 2, Burkman 2, Heth, Horton, Kurt), Clin 3 (Pey. Bingham 2, Klein). Free throws missed—Cam 5, Clin 10. Total fouls—Cam 13, Clin 12.