Ryan Thompson and the Evansville boys basketball team will ride a five-game winning streak into the new year.
Thompson scored 24 points Wednesday to lead the Blue Devils over visiting Edgewood 44-30 in a nonconference game.
Since losing their season opener to Belleville, the Blue Devils have won five in a row. Thompson, a senior forward, is averaging nearly 18 points per game during that stretch.
Against the Crusaders, Evansville led just 21-16 at the break but pulled away down the stretch. Anderson scored 13 points in the first half and went 5 of 5 from the free-throw line in the second. Charlie Bisch added eight points.
EVANSVILLE 44, EDGEWOOD 30
Edgewood (30)--Trudgkon 1-0-2, Hackworthy 1-0-3, Jamonez 1-0-3, Reguer 1-0-3, Clepstone 1-0-2, Tomenez 1-2-5, Nwankwo 4-3-11, Schenk 0-1-1. Totals: 10-6-30.
Evansville (44)--Bahrs 1-0-2, Miller 1-1-3, Bisch 2-4-8, Stencel 1-0-2, Severson 2-1-5, Thompson 9-5-24. Totals: 16-11-44.
Madison Edgewood;16;14--30
Evansville;21;23--44
3-point goals--ME 4 (Hackworthy, Jamonez, Reguer, Tomenez), Eva 1 (Thompson). Free throws missed--ME 5, Eva 8. Total fouls--ME 23, Eva 12. Fouled out--Reguer.
- Fort Atkinson 54, Elkhorn 45--The visiting Blackhawks outscored the Elks 32-23 in the first half and held on from there.
Drew Davey scored 17 points to lead Elkhorn.
FORT ATKINSON 54, ELKHORN 45
Fort Atkinson (54)--Glisch 1-0-2, Baker 4-3-13, Cosson 7-0-14, Buchta 1-0-2, Wixom 2-0-4, Kees 3-0-6, Opperman 2-0-4, Evans 4-1-9. Totals: 24-4-54.
Elkhorn (45)--Johnson 1-3-6, Davey 6-2-17, Bestul 3-0-9, Hall 1-0-2, Christiansen 0-2-2, Franz 1-0-2, Nickelson 3-0-7. Totals: 15-7-45.
Fort Atkinson;32;22--54
Elkhorn;23;22--45
3-point goals--FA 2 (Baker 2), E 8 (Davey 3, Bestul 3, Johnson, Nickelson). Free throws missed--FA 8, E 2. Total fouls--FA 14, E 15.
- Waterford 62, Big Foot 54--The visiting Wolverines made 12 3-pointers.
Gus Foster led the Chiefs with 21 points, while Tyler Wilson had 16.
WATERFORD 62, BIG FOOT 54
Waterford (62)--Riska 3-4-12, Martinson 1-0-3, Johnson 4-5-15, Hancock 1-1-3, Brekke 5-2-16, Esch 3-0-9, Kunze 2-0-4. Totals: 19-12-62.
Big Foot (54)--Greco 2-0-6, Torrez 1-0-2, Gerdes 3-0-7, Hertel 1-0-2, Foster 7-7-21, Wilson 5-6-16. Totals: 19-13-54.
Waterford;28;34--62
Walworth Big Foot;25;29--54
3-point goals--W 12 (Brekke 4, Esch 3, Riska 2, Johnson 2, Martinson), BF 3 (Greco 2, Gerdes). Free throws missed--W 10, BF 7. Total fouls--W 17, BF 18.
Girls
- Columbus 41, Edgerton 36--The host Crimson Tide saw their six-game winning streak come to an end despite being up one, 20-19, at halftime.
Sylvia Fox scored 12 points to lead Edgerton, while Kate Gunderson had 10.
The Tide are now 8-2.
COLUMBUS 41, EDGERTON 36
Columbus (41)--Link 4-2-11, Olson 1-0-3, Treilen 5-0-11, Hayes 3-0-6, Boettcher 0-2-2, Paulson 1-0-2, Dornaus 3-0-6. Totals: 17-4-41.
Edgerton (36)--Rebman 2-0-4, Blum 1-1-4, Gunderson 4-2-10, Fox 5-1-12, Rusch 3-0-6. Totals: 15-4-36.
Columbus;19;22--41
Edgerton;20;16--36
3-point goals--C 3 (Link, Olson, Treilen), E 2 (Blum, Fox). Free throws missed--C 5, E 4. Total fouls--C 13, E 17.
- Badger 59, Elkhorn 38--The Badgers returned from a layoff due to COVID-19 issues and won behind 20 points from Chloe Wright.
A full box score was not made available.