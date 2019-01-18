Another strong defensive effort allowed the Elkhorn Area High boys basketball team to tighten its grip on second place in the Southern Lakes Conference.

The Elks gave up just 10 field goals and had three players score in double figures during a 55-35 win over the Burlington Demons on Friday.

Chance Larson scored 14 points, while Luke and Vince Umnus each had 11 points for Elkhorn (12-2, 6-1 SLC), which has held three of its last four conference opponents under 40 points.

Dylan Punkel had 10 points to lead Burlington (7-7), which dropped to 4-3 in league play.

ELKHORN 55, BURLINGTON 35

Burlington (35)—Krause 2-1-6, Barezowitz 1-0-2, Ohm 0-2-2, Safan 0-2-2, O’Laughlin 3-1-9, Korrely 1-0-2, Punkel 3-4-10, Turzenski 0-2-2. Totals: 10-12-35.

Elkhorn (55)—Johnson 2-0-6, Stebnitz 1-0-2, Larson 6-2-14, L. Umnus 4-0-11, Davey 3-0-7, V. Umnus 5-0-11, Hergott 1-0-2, Brown 1-0-2. Totals: 23-2-55.

Burlington 15 20—35

Elkhorn 26 29—55

3-point goals—Burlington 3 (O’Laughlin 2, Krause 1), Elkhorn 7 (L. Umnus 3, Johnson 2, V. Umnus 1). Free throws missed—Burlington 2, Elkhorn 3. Total fouls—Burlington 9, Elkhorn 16.

Badger 59, Waterford 46—Kale Rodgers and Grant DuMez each scored 12 points as the Badgers snapped a four-game losing streak.

Badger (3-8) improved to 2-4 in Southern Lakes Conference play.

Willie Ketterhagen scored 18 points to lead Waterford (1-6 SLC).

BADGER 59, WATERFORD 46

Waterford (46)—Kempken 1-0-2, Ketterhagen 6-2-18, Hancock 4-0-8, Karpinski 5-2-12, Chart 1-0-2, Roanhouse 2-0-4. Totals: 19-4-46.

Badger (59)—McGeevy 2-0-6, Rodgers 3-6-12, DuMez 4-4-12, Bishop 1-1-3, Johnston 3-3-9, Faul 1-0-2, Slayton 3-0-6, Deering 1-0-3, Popenhagen 3-0-6. Totals: 21-14-59.

Waterford 21 25—46

Badger 27 32—59

3-point goals—Waterford 4 (Ketterhagen 4), Badger 3 (McGreevy 2, Deering 1). Free throws missed—Waterford 4, Badger 4. Total fouls—Waterford 16, Badger 12.

Wilmot 83, Delavan-Darien 52—The visiting Panthers routed the Comets to move into third place in the Southern Lakes.

Delavan-Darien (0-7 SLC) fell to 0-12 overall.

Game stats were not reported.

Southern Lakes girls

Waterford 51, Badger 37—The league-leading Wolverines defeated the Badgers to extend their advantage atop the Southern Lakes.

Waterford improved to 8-0 in league play, while Badger (10-5 overall) dropped to 6-2. Kathleen Fitzgerald led the Wolverines with 16 points.

Jada Moss led the Badgers with 14 points.

Full stats for Waterford were not reported.

WATERFORD 51, BADGER 37

Badger (37)—Todd 3-0-7, Sproul 2-1-5, Wieseman 3-0-6, Schulz 2-0-5, Moss 3-8-14. Totals: 11-9-37.

Badger 18 19—37

Waterford 22 29—51

Elkhorn 56, Burlington 19—The Elks overwhelmed the Demons in the first half and evened their record in the Southern Lakes Conference.

Payton Christensen scored 19 points—her best offensive night since scoring 21 in Elkhorn’s season opener—and Chloe Ehrhardt added 10 points for Elkhorn (11-4, 4-4 SLC), which led 37-12 at halftime.

Burlington fell to 0-8 in conference play.

ELKHORN 56, BURLINGTON 19

Elkhorn (56)—Rand 1-0-2, DeVries 1-0-2, D. Ivey 1-0-2, Remington 2-3-7, Christensen 8-3-19, Ehrhardt 5-0-10, Grochowski 3-1-7, M. Ivey 1-0-2, Koss 1-0-3. Totals: 24-7-56.

Burlington (19)—Che. Madson 1-2-4, Anderson 1-1-3, Cai. Madson 2-0-5, Harris 2-0-5, Runkel 1-0-2. Totals: 7-3-19.

Elkhorn 37 19—56

Burlington 12 7—19

3-point goals—Elkhorn 1 (Koss), Burlington 2 (Harris 1, Cai. Madson 1). Free throws missed—Elkhorn 9, Burlington 7. Total fouls—Elkhorn 8, Burlington 14.

Wilmot 54, Delavan-Darien 43—The visiting Panthers outscored the Comets 28-20 in the second half to pull away and improve to 6-2 in conference play.

Junior guard Julia Hickey scored 17 points to lead Wilmot (8-6) to its third straight win.

Annyce Peralta had 13 points, while Kailea Timmerman added 11 points for Delavan-Darien (4-10, 2-6 SLC).

“We played tough but couldn’t finish some easy baskets,” Delavan-Darien coach Marty Speth said.

WILMOT 54, DELAVAN-DARIEN 43

Wilmot (54)—Hickey 6-1-17, Lamberson 2-0-4, Alexander 3-3-10, Lieber 2-2-6, Reeda 0-1-1, Klahs 0-2-2, Ketterhagen 2-0-4, Edmonds 1-0-2, Salah 1-0-2, Thompson 1-0-2, Brown 2-0-4. Totals: 20-9-54.

Delavan-Darien (43)—Timmerman 4-3-11, Peralta 3-6-13, Anderson 2-4-8, Williams 4-1-9, Kolego 0-2-2. Totals: 13-16-43.

Wilmot 26 28—54

Delavan-Darien 23 20—43

3-point goals—Wilmot 5 (Hickey 4, Alexander 1). DD 1 (Peralta). Free throws missed—Wilmot 15, DD 9. Total fouls—Wilmot 25, DD 17. Fouled out—Anderson.