The Whitewater girls basketball team gave one-loss Edgerton all it could handle Tuesday night.
The Whippets and Crimson Tide were even throughout regulation, but it was Edgerton that prevailed, going 6 of 8 from the free-throw line in the extra four minutes to win 54-48 in a battle of Rock Valley Conference rivals.
Sylvia Fox led all scorers with 17 points for Edgerton, which is now 7-1. Carly Rebman scored 15, Kate Gunderson added 13 and Jillian Scharlau went 3 of 4 from the line in overtime to help put the game away.
Kacie Carollo led upset-minded Whitewater (2-6) with 16 points, while Kindyl Kilar added 13.
EDGERTON 54, WHITEWATER 48 (OT)
Edgerton (54)--Rebman 6-3-15, Gunderson 6-0-13, Scharlau 1-4-7, Fox 6-4-17, Rusch 0-2-2, Zeimet 0-2-2. Totals: 19-15-54.
Whitewater (48)--Skindingsrude 1-0-3, Kilar 3-5-13, Carollo 6-2-16, Navejas 1-0-3, DePorter 1-0-3, Juoni 2-0-6, Linos 2-0-4. Totals: 16-7-48.
Edgerton;21;25;8--54
Whitewater;23;23;2--48
3-point goals--E 3 (Gunderson, Scharlau, Fox), W 9 (Carollo 2, Kilar 2, Juoni 2, Skindingsrude, Navejas, DePorter). Free throws missed--E 10, W 6. Total fouls--E 15, W 21. Fouled out--Gunderson, Rusch, Skindingsrude, Carollo, DePorter.
- Clinton 82, Big Foot 65--Jayden Nortier scored 26 points and Olivia Roehl added 24 as the visiting Cougars pulled away in the second half for a victory over the Chiefs.
Clinton didn't push its lead to double digits for good until midway through the second half and then pulled away from there, with Elli Teubert adding 19 points.
Lydia Larson scored 22 for Big Foot.
CLINTON 82, BIG FOOT 65
Clinton (82)--E. Teubert 8-1-19, Mueller 0-1-1, Nortier 9-7-26, Blue 0-2-2, Mullooly 0-2-2, Bobolz 3-0-8, Roehl 9-6-24. Totals: 29-19-82.
Big Foot (65)--Lueck 5-1-13, Harvey 2-1-7, L. Larson 7-5-22, Quackenbush 2-0-5, Gillingham 0-1-1, Tracy 4-2-14, Wilson 1-1-3. Totals: 21-11-65.
Clinton;46;36--82
Walworth Big Foot;39;26--65
3-point goals--C 5 (Teubert 2, Bobolz 2, Nortier), BF 12 (Tracy 4, Larson 3, Lueck 2, Harvey 2, Quackenbush). Free throws missed--C 8, BF 15. Total fouls--C 19, BF 21. Fouled out--F. Teubert (C), Wilson.
- Brodhead 57, East Troy 38--Abbie Dix scored 18 of her game-high 30 points in the first half as the Cardinals raced away with a road win over their Rock Valley foe.
Kiarra Moe added 10 points for the Cardinals, who improved to 5-0.
Dix, a sophomore, is now averaging 21 points per game and has scored 80 points in her past three games.
BRODHEAD 57, EAST TROY 38
Brodhead (57)--Yates 0-1-1, Oliver 2-0-6, Kail 1-0-2, Steinmann 1-0-2, Moe 4-2-10, Dix 13-4-30, Urness 2-0-4. Totals: 23-7-57.
East Troy (38)--Pluess 2-0-5, Fitch 1-0-2, Aleckson 5-0-11, Lindow 1-0-2, Scurek 5-2-12, Nelson 2-0-4, Golabowski 0-2-2. Totals: 16-4-38.
Brodhead;31;26--57
East Troy;23;15--38
3-point goals--B 4 (Oliver 2, Moe 2), ET 2 (Pluess, Aleckson). Free throws missed--B 7, ET 6.
- Jefferson 59, Evansville 42--A big second half helped the Jefferson girls basketball team keep its perfect record Tuesday night.
The host Eagles led by just two points at halftime, but Ayianna Johnson scored nine of her 10 points from that point forward to help them pull away.
Ainsley Howard led all scorers with 17 points and Aidyn Messman scored 11 to help Jefferson improve to 7-0.
Ava Brandenburg led three Evansville players in double figures with 13 points. Rachel Tofte added a dozen and Maria Messling had 11.
JEFFERSON 59, EVANSVILLE 42
Evansville (42)--Hinkle 1-1-4, Tofte 4-2-12, Dobbs 1-0-2, Brandenburg 4-5-13, Messling 4-2-11. Totals: 14-11-42.
Jefferson (59)--Messmann 3-5-11, Howard 5-4-17, Peterson 3-2-9, Dearborn 2-0-6, Johnson 4-2-10, Peterson 2-0-4, Fox 1-0-2. Totals: 20-13-59.
Evansville;23;19--42
Jefferson;25;34--59
3-point goals--E 3 (Tofte 2, Messling), J 6 (Howard 3, Dearborn 2, Peterson). Free throws missed--E 8, J 7. Total fouls--E 17, J 17.
- Turner 71, Parkview 37--Olivia Tinder scored 13 points and Nadilee Fernandez had 10 in a balanced attack that led the host Trojans to a nonconference victory and 6-3 record.
Jenna Olin scored 13 for Parkview (2-7).
TURNER 71, PARKVIEW 37
Parkview (37)--C. Burrell 2-0-5, Kopp 1-0-2, Meyers 2-4-8, Mielke 0-2-2, Olin 3-7-13, Stark 1-0-3, Marcellus 2-0-4. Totals: 11-13-37.
Turner (71)--Adams 2-4-8, Wilson 2-0-4, Fitzgerald 2-1-5, Pr. Hasse 4-0-11, Martin 2-0-4, Fernandez 4-2-10, Jordan 1-0-2, Tinder 5-3-13, Combs 4-0-8, Pe. Hasse 3-0-6. Totals: 29-10-71.
Orfordville Parkview;17;20--37
Beloit Turner;36;35--71
3-point goals--P 2 (Burrell, Stark), T 3 (Pr. Hasse 3). Free throws missed--P 8, T 10. Total fouls--P 18, T 19. Fouled out--Marcellus, Adams.
- Fort Atkinson 43, Elkhorn 30--Taylor Marquardt scored 10 of her 16 points in the first half, when the Blackhawks jumped out to a double-digit lead and then coasted from there,
Tyla Staude added 10 points for Fort, which improved to 2-7 with the nonconference win.
Anastasia Grochowski and Grace Larson scored seven apiece for the Elks (1-4).
FORT ATKINSON 43, ELKHORN 30
Fort Atkinson (43)--Christiansen 2-0-4, Belzer 2-0-4, Marquardt 5-3-16, Staude 5-0-10, Kohl 0-3-3, Neste 3-0-6. Totals: 17-6-43.
Elkhorn (30)--Larson 2-3-7, Arnold 1-0-2, Harding 0-2-2, Ivey 2-1-5, Harlan 2-0-4, Grochowski 1-5-7, Champeny 1-0-3. Totals: 9-11-30.
Fort Atkinson;27;16--43
Elkhorn;15;15--30
3-point goals--FA 3 (Marquardt 3), E 1 (Champeny). Free throws missed--FA 7, E 12. Total fouls--FA 17, E 14. Fouled out--Harding.
BOYS
- Union Grove 63, Whitewater 56--Alex Johnson scored 21 points and Tyson Skalecki added 16 to lead the host Broncos over the Whippets in nonconference play.
Union Grove was up seven at halftime, and the teams played even the rest of the way.
Jake Martin led the Whippets (0-3) with 20 points, while Carter Brown added 16.
UNION GROVE 63, WHITEWATER 56
Whitewater (56)--Martin 8-4-20, Grosinske 2-0-4, Tillman 1-0-2, Zimdars 2-1-5, Aron 3-0-6, C. Brown 7-1-16, S. Brown 1-0-2. Totals: 24-6-56.
Union Grove (63)--Pfeiffer 2-0-6, Delagrove 3-3-9, Tenhagen 1-0-3, Skalecki 6-2-16, Ketterhagen 3-0-6, Kokak 1-0-2, Johnson 10-1-21. Totals: 26-6-63.
Whitewater;28;28--56
Union Grove;35;28--63
3-point goals--W 1 (C. Brown), UG 5 (Pfeiffer 2, Skalecki 2, Tenhagen). Free throws missed--W 4, UG 5. Total fouls--W 10, UG 12.
- Burlington 63, Delavan-Darien 41--Joey Berezowitz scored 19 points as the visiting Demons went up by a dozen points by halftime and never looked back in this Southern Lakes Conference game.
Eric Cesarz led the Comets with 19 points.
BURLINGTON 63, DELAVAN-DARIEN 41
Burlington (63)--Berezowitz 5-8-19, Lukenbill 2-1-6, Dietz 1-2-4, Diggins 1-0-3, Hackbarth 2-0-4, Safar 2-5-9, Kornely 3-1-8, Roffers 1-0-2, Kniep 3-0-6. Totals: 20-17-63.
Delavan-Darien (41)--McCann 2-0-4, Freitag 2-3-7, Mortlock 3-0-7, Jordan 1-0-2, Lumkes 0-2-2, Cesarz 6-7-19. Totals: 15-12-41.
Burlington;31;32--63
Delavan-Darien;19;22--41
3-point goals--B 3 (Berezowitz, Lukenbill, Kornely), DD 1 (Mortlock). Free throws missed--B 6, DD 5.