Edgerton’s boys basketball team rode a strong first half to a nonconference rivalry victory at Milton on Monday night.

The Crimson Tide saw their nine-point lead whittled to four early in the second half but pulled back away down the stretch to win 72-60.

Edgerton improved to 3-1, while Milton fell to 1-3.

Crimson Tide guard Clayton Jenny scored 13 of his team-high 22 points in the first half, where Edgerton built a 34-25 lead by the break. Jenny made 15 of his 17 free-throw attempts on the night.

Milton made two quick baskets to get within 34-30 in the opening minutes of the second half, but Edgerton kept the Red Hawks at bay.

Milton sophomore guard Jack Campion scored a game-high 26 points, including making four 3-pointers.

Brian Rusch added 11 points for Edgerton, while Connor Coombs had 10.

Evan Jordahl added 11 points for the Red Hawks.

Edgerton returns to Rock Valley Conference action Thursday at Jefferson. Milton plays at Oregon in Badger South play Friday.

EDGERTON 72, MILTON 60Edgerton (72)—Jenny 3-15-22, Hanson 4-0-8, Coombs 4-0-10, Rusch 5-0-11, Gullickson 3-1-7, P. Fox 1-3-5, Spang 4-1-9. Totals: 24-20-72.

Milton (60)—Campion 8-6-26, Jordahl 4-1-11, Burrows 0-4-4, Nelson 1-0-2, Weberpal 2-2-6, Widner 0-2-2, Kudrna 4-1-9. Totals: 19-16-60.

Edgerton 34 38—72

Milton 25 35—60

3-point goals—Edgerton 4 (Coombs 2, Rusch, Jenny), Milton 6 (Campion 4, Jordahl 2). Free throws missed—Edgerton 8, Milton 4. Total fouls—Edgerton 20, Milton 24.

Girls

Abundant Life 44, Parkview 37—The host Vikings were held to 10 first-half points in losing a Trailways South game.

Parkview, again without reigning co-conference player of the year Taylor Burrell due to injury, fell to 1-4 overall and 0-3 in league play.

Jenna Olin scored 14 points for Parkview, which plays at Johnson Creek next Monday.

ABUNDANT LIFE 44, PARKVIEW 37Abundant Life (44)—Gansir 1-0-3, Bakke 3-2-8, Okas 1-0-2, Schmising 7-0-17, Iwvagwu 3-0-7, Baeke 1-5-7. Totals: 16-7-44.

Parkview (37)—C. Burrell 3-2-8, Kopp 0-1-1, Mielke 2-0-4, Meyers 2-2-6, Kloften 1-0-2, Olin 3-7-14, Saglie 1-0-2. Totals: 12-12-37.

Abundant Life 15 29—44

Orfordville Parkview 10 27—37

3-point goals—AL 5 (Schmising 3, Iwvagwu, Gansir), P 1 (Olin). Free throws missed—AL 13, P 8. Total fouls—AL 19, P 19. Fouled out—Iwvagwu, Saglie.