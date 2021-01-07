The Brodhead Cardinals wanted to test themselves against the Rock Valley Conference elite.
They found out a lot about themselves in an intense 57-52 victory over a solid McFarland team making its season debut Thursday night. The victory gave the Cardinals a 7-0 record in their toughest test to date.
The Cardinals leaned heavily on the shoulders of Abbie Dix, who proved more than strong enough down the stretch to lead Brodhead to its biggest win of the season to date.
Dix, a sophomore, scored eight points in a critical second-half stretch to erase a three-point deficit and allow the Cardinals to take control of the game. She finished the game with 28 points and 15 rebounds.
"Abbie stepped up big-time for us," Brodhead coach Brian Kammerer said. "We found her a bunch toward the end of the game, and she was able to finish at the basket. And Kiarra Moe, she just runs our offense so well. I can't say enough about the job she does.
"McFarland is going to win a ton of games in the second half of the season, and there's no doubt that we caught a break by being the first team to get them out of the gate."
The first half was a seesaw affair that saw the game tied at 24 at halftime.
Along with Dix's heroics down the stretch, Joie Steinmann came up big, hitting a 3-pointer from the left wing to put Brodhead up 53-48 with 3:40 to play. McFarland got no closer than three points the rest of the way.
The Cardinals will travel to Janesville Parker Saturday in the hopes of keeping their undefeated season alive.
BRODHEAD 57, McFARLAND 52
McFarland (52)--Fortune 1-0-2, Butler 2-0-4, B. Kirch 3-1-7, A. Kirch 3-0-7, Lonigro 3-0-8, Dean 1-0-2, Hildebrandt 2-2-7, Mullegni 6-0-15. Totals: 21-3-52.
Brodhead (57)--Oliver 1-2-5, Kail 0-2-2, Steinmann 3-0-8, Kammerer 2-0-6, Moe 2-3-8, Dix 9-10-28. Totals: 17-17-57.
McFarland;24;28--52
Brodhead;24;33--57
3-point goals--M 7 (Mullegni 3, Lonigro 2, A. Kirch, Hildebrandt) , B 6 (Steinmann 2, Kammerer 2, Oliver, Moe). Free throws missed--M 0, B 8. Total fouls--M 21, B 13. Fouled out--Mullegni.
- Edgerton 51, East Troy 41--Sylvia Fox scored 10 of her 12 points in the second half as the host Crimson Tide pulled away from a one-point halftime lead.
Kate Gunderson scored a game-high 15 points for Edgerton (11-2).
Morgan Golabowski had 13 points for East Troy (2-9).
EDGERTON 51, EAST TROY 41
East Troy (41)--Pluess 0-2-2, Aleckson 3-0-7, Lindow 2-0-4, Scurek 3-2-8, Nelson 2-1-5, Gulig 1-0-2, Golabowski 3-7-13. Totals: 14-12-41.
Edgerton (51)--Rebman 2-6-11, Blum 1-2-5, Gunderson 5-2-15, Punzel 0-1-1, Delgado 0-1-1, Fox 5-2-12, Rusch 2-2-6. Totals: 15-16-51.
East Troy;16;25--41
Edgerton;17;34--51
3-point goals--ET 1 (Aleckson), Edg 5 (Gunderson 3, Rebman, Blum). Free throws missed--ET 10, Edg 10. Total fouls--ET 19, Edg 17. Fouled out--Aleckson.
- Jefferson 47, Whitewater 36--The host Eagles got out to a 21-9 lead by halftime and limited the Whippets to just nine made baskets as they remained unbeaten at 9-0.
Ayianna Johnson scored 12 of her game-high 17 points in the second half for Jefferson.
Kacie Carollo led Whitewater with 15 points.
JEFFERSON 47, WHITEWATER 36
Whitewater (36)--Kilar 2-6-11, Carollo 5-5-15, DePorter 1-5-7, Truesdale 1-1-3. Totals: 9-17-36.
Jefferson (47)--Madden 2-0-5, Kaus 1-0-2, Messmann 2-3-8, Howard 2-3-8, Peterson 1-1-3, Johnson 7-3-17, Peterson 1-0-2, Krause 1-0-2. Totals: 17-10-47.
Whitewater;9;27--36
Jefferson;21;26--47
3-point goals--W 1 (Kilar), J 3 (Madden, Messmann, Howard). Free throws missed--W 10, J 7. Total fouls--W 20, J 21. Fouled out--Skindingsrude (W), Peterson.
- Clinton 65, Evansville 54--Elli Teubert made three of her four 3-pointers during a first half where the visiting Cougars built a nine-point lead, and Olivia Roehl had 12 of her game-high 19 in a second half as Clinton improved to 2-5.
Sydney Hazard also had four 3s for the Blue Devils (3-6) on her way to a team-high 15 points.
CLINTON 65, EVANSVILLE 54
Clinton (65)--E. Teubert 5-0-14, F. Teubert 2-1-6, Nortier 3-5-11, Blue 1-1-4, Wellnitz 1-0-2, Bobolz 3-3-9, Roehl 7-5-19. Totals: 22-15-65.
Evansville (54)--Hazard 5-1-15, Hinkle 0-3-3, Tofte 3-1-7, Hanson 1-0-2, Dobbs 1-2-5, Klaehn 1-0-2, Brandenburg 5-1-12, Messling 2-3-8. Totals: 17-11-54.
Clinton;34;31--65
Evansville;25;29--54
3-point goals--C 6 (E. Teubert 4, F. Teubert, Blue), E 7 (Hazard 4, Dobbs, Brandenburg, Messling). Free throws missed--C 7, E 10. Total fouls--C 18, E 19. Fouled out--E. Teubert.
BOYS
- Milton 83, Turner 52--Jack Campion scored 17 of his game-high 28 points in the second half, where the host Red Hawks outscored the Trojans 53-25 to pull away.
Sam Burdette added 11 points for Milton, which improved to 2-0 on the season.
Konner Giddley paced Turner (2-5) with 13 points.
MILTON 83, TURNER 52
Turner (52)--Revels 3-0-6, Burrows 2-2-8, Heldt 4-0-9, Jacobs 0-1-1, Lauterbach 1-1-3, Giddley 3-6-13, Cain 4-2-10, O'Neal 1-0-2. Totals: 18-12-52.
Milton (83)--Campion 10-8-28, Jordahl 1-0-3, Goll 1-0-2, Burrows 1-0-2, Wafford 1-1-4, Opdahl 1-0-2, Jensen 2-0-4, Widner 3-0-7, Burdette 4-0-11, McIntyre 1-3-5, Ratzburg 2-1-5, Kavanaugh 2-0-5, Kirk 2-0-5. Totals: 31-13-83.
Beloit Turner;27;25--52
Milton;30;53--83
3-point goals--T 4 (Burrows 2, Heldt, Giddley), M 8 (Burdette 3, Jordahl, Wafford, Widner, Kavanaugh, Kirk). Free throws missed--T 5, M 6. Total fouls--T 19, M 21.
- Parkview 73, Palmyra-Eagle 57--Avery Crane made six of the host Vikings’ 11 3-pointers on his way to 22 points as Parkview improved to 3-5.
Tyler Oswald added 15 for Parkview, which was up 15 at halftime and held on from there.
Aiden Calderon scored 20 points, including going 12 of 13 from the free-throw line, for Palmyra-Eagle (3-5).
PARKVIEW 73, PALMYRA-EAGLE 57
Palmyra-Eagle (57)--Joyner 2-2-6, Harris 3-0-9, Koutskey 3-0-7, Schneider 2-0-4, Webber 2-1-5, Carpenter 2-0-4, Calderon 4-12-20, Jrolf 0-2-2. Totals: 18-17-57.
Parkview (73)--Tr. Oswald 2-0-6, Ty. Oswald 6-2-15, Simonson 3-2-9, Flood-Elyafi 2-2-6, Crane 8-0-22, Schwartzlow 1-5-7, Klitzman 2-0-4, Brown 1-0-2, Lyons 1-0-2. Totals: 25-11-73
Palmyra-Eagle;29;28--57
Orfordville Parkview;44;29--73
3-point goals--PE 4 (Harris 3, Koutskey), Par 11 (Crane 6, Tr. Oswald 2, Ty. Oswald, Simonson, Schwartzlow). Free throws missed--PE 5, Par 1. Total fouls--PE 9, Par 15.