Nick Brown scored 23 points to lead the Elkhorn High boys basketball team to a 51-49 victory over Racine St. Catherine’s in a Milwaukee Pius tournament.
Brown had 15 of his points in the first half, when the Elks took a 33-28 lead.
Brown had a pair of 3-pointers, as did teammate Vince Umnus.
ELKHORN 51, ST. CATHERINE’S 49
Elkhorn (51)—Johnson, 1-2-4; Larson, 1-0-2; L. Umnus, 3-2-8; Davey, 1-3-6; V. Umnus, 3-0-8; Brown, 10-1-23. Totals: 19-8-51.
Elkhorn 33 18—51
St. Catherine’s 28 21—49
Three-point goals—Elkhorn 5 (V. Umnus 2, Brown 2, Davey), St. Catherine’s 2. Free throws missed—Elkhorn 3, St. Catherine’s 3. Total fouls—Elkhorn 12, St. Catherine’s 14.
North Boone (Ill.) 57, Clinton 46—The Cougars fell to 1-10 following a nonconference road loss to the Vikings.
Riley Anastasi led Clinton with 15 points. The Cougars trailed by 14 points at halftime but managed to trim North Boone’s lead in the second half.
NORTH BOONE 57, CLINTON 46
Clinton (46)—Anastasi 4-5-15, Dominy 1-0-2, Duggan 0-2-2, Fowlerd 1-2-4, Mueller 4-0-8, Peterson 1-4-6, Wellnitz 4-1-9. Totals: 15-14-46.
North Boone (57)—Hooker 3-0-8, Hoffman 9-1-19, Nolan 4-0-8, Esparza 3-0-9, Chacin 0-1-1, Yunk 2-2-8, Quartez 2-0-4. Totals: 23-4-57.
Clinton 13 33—46
North Boone 27 30—57
3-point goals—Clinton 2 (Anastasi 2), North Boone 7 (Esparza 3, Hooker 2, Yunk 2). Free throws missed—Clinton 6, North Boone 3. Total fouls—Clinton 10, North Boone 16.
Nonconference girls
Clinton 62, North Boone (Ill.) 27—Eleven different players scored for the Cougars as they routed the Vikings in a nonconference game Saturday.
Liz Kalk led Clinton (5-7) with 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including four 3-pointers. The Cougars held an opponent under 40 points for the first time this season and improved to 4-1 in their last five games.
CLINTON 62, NORTH BOONE 27
Clinton (62)—Kalk 5-0-14, Beaumont 1-0-2, Mueller 3-2-9, Welte 2-0-4, Pope 2-1-5, Ciochon 4-0-9, E. Teubert 1-1-3, Roehl 2-2-6, Birkholz 1-0-2, Kemp 2-2-6, F. Teubert 1-0-2. Totals: 24-8-62.
North Boone (27)—O’Hara 2-0-4, McMillan 4-0-8, Beran 1-0-2, Belvedere 2-1-5, Olsen 1-0-2, Witte 1-0-3, Osterberg 1-1-3. Totals: 12-2-27.
Clinton 33 29—62
North Boone 10 17—27
3-point goals—Clinton 6 (Kalk 4, Mueller 1, Ciochon 1), North Boone 1 (Witte). Free throws missed—Clinton 9, North Boone 6. Total fouls—Clinton 9, North Boone 12.
