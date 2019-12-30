Big Foot’s girls basketball team used a strong first half to deliver a nonconference win to close out 2019 on Monday.

Reagan Courier scored 15 of her 18 points—including making three of her four 3-pointers—in the first half to help the Chiefs build a 24-point lead by halftime.

They breezed to a 62-46 victory over visiting Columbus from there.

Big Foot improved to 4-4 overall with its third consecutive victory.

Lindsay Paulsen added 15 points and Viola Larson 11 for the Chiefs.

They return to Rock Valley Conference play Friday night at Clinton.

BIG FOOT 62, COLUMBUS 46Columbus (46)—Link 3-1-7, Olson 2-1-5, Eilern 1-3-5, Zittel 1-2-4, Kahl 3-1-8, Hayes 1-0-2, Boettcher 1-1-4, Paulson 1-0-3, Dormans 0-4-4, Olson 2-0-4. Totals: 15-13-46.

Big Foot (62)—Peterson 2-0-4, Courier 7-0-18, Vandebogert 1-0-2, V. Larson 5-1-11, L. Larson 1-4-6, Paulsen 5-5-15, Eichmann 1-0-2, Tracy 1-1-4. Totals: 23-11-62.

Columbus 15 31—46

Walworth Big Foot 39 23—62

3-point goals—C 3 (Kahl, Boettcher, Paulson), BF 5 (Courier 4, Tracy). Free throws missed—C 7, BF 5. Total fouls—C 12, BF 20.

Boys

Columbus 77, Big Foot 48—In the nightcap in Walworth, the Columbus boys team raced out to a 17-point lead by halftime and extended it from there.

Gus Foster had 18 points for the Chiefs, who fell to 0-6.

COLUMBUS 77, BIG FOOT 48Columbus (77)—Anderson 1-0-2, Schultz 5-1-13, Campbell 4-2-12, Cotter 2-2-6, Carthew 4-1-9, Ranahock 0-1-1, Adam 0-1-1, Brunell 4-0-9, Emler 7-9-24. Totals: 27-17-77.

Big Foot (48)—Bennett 2-0-6, Demco 4-0-11, Greco 2-0-4, Peterson 1-0-2, Shillcross 0-1-1, Foster 8-2-18, Wilson 2-1-5, Schmitz 1-1-3. Totals: 15-5-48.

Columbus 42 34—76

Walworth Big Foot 25 24—49

3-point goals—C 6 (Schultz 2, Campbell 2, Brunell, Emler), BF 5 (Demco 3, Bennett 2). Free throws missed—C 7, BF 4. Total fouls—C 10, BF 20.