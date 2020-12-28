Walworth Big Foot's boys basketball team turned its defense up a notch on the road in the second half Monday afternoon.
Trailing by six points at halftime, the Chiefs gave up just 24 points in the final 18 minutes.
It was enough to rally past Lake Geneva Badger for a 62-58 nonconference victory to improve Big Foot to 2-4 this season.
Gus Foster scored 27 points to lead the way for the Chiefs. Tyler Wilson was a major factor, contributing 18 of his 22 points in the second half.
Ty McGreevy scored 20 points for the Badgers (0-9).
BIG FOOT 62, BADGER 58
Big Foot (62)--Demco 1-1-3, Torrez 2-3-8, Hertel 1-0-3, Foster 10-6-27, Wilson 10-2-22. Totals: 23-12-62.
Badger (58)--McGreevy 7-1-20, Giovingo 0-3-3, White 6-1-16, McCarron 6-2-17, Maloney 1-0-2, Zukowski 2-1-6, Slayton 2-2-7. Totals: 24-10-58.
Walworth Big Foot;28;34--62
Lake Geneva Badger;34;24--58
3-point goals--BF 3 (Torrez, Hertel, Foster), Bad 13 (McGreevy 5, White 3, McCarron 3, Zukowski, Slayton). Free throws missed--BF 13, Bad 8. Total fouls--BF 15, Bad 22. Fouled out--Giovingo.
Girls
- Monroe 50, Elkhorn 48--Megan Benzschawel scored 16 points to help the visiting Cheesemakers fend off the Elks in Monroe's season opener.
Monroe had a 30-24 lead at halftime and was held to 20 points in the second half but held on when Elkhorn's 3-point attempt at the end of the game caromed off the front of the rim.
Sommer Tuescher led three Elks players in double figures with a dozen points. Mikayla Champeny added 11 and Dillyn Ivey 10.
MONROE 50, ELKHORN 48
Monroe (50)--Benzschawel 5-5-16, Bobak 1-1-3, Maurer 1-0-3, Giasson 3-4-10, Updike 1-0-2, Jacobson 3-0-6, Ambrose 3-3-10. Totals: 17-13-50.
Elkhorn (48)--Larson 0-2-2, Tuescher 5-2-12, Ivey 4-2-10, Harlan 2-0-4, Grochowski 4-0-9, Champeny 4-3-11. Totals: 19-9-48.
Monroe;30;20--50
Elkhorn;24;24--48
3-point goals--M 3 (Benzschawel, Maurer, Ambrose), E 1 (Grochowski). Free throws missed--M 7, E 4. Total fouls--M 15, E 17.