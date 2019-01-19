Four Edgerton players scored in double figures as the Crimson Tide topped the Beloit Turner Trojans 56-53 in a Rock Valley Conference boys basketball game Saturday afternoon.

Kyle Wille and Nick Spang led the Crimson Tide with 14 points each, while Ethan Norland contributed 12 and Clayton Jenny had 11. Edgerton (6-5) improved to 5-4 in league play and jumped past McFarland into fifth.

Turner (7-5, 6-4 RVC) remains in fourth place, despite losing twice this season to Edgerton.

Full stats were not reported.

Nonconference boys

Milton at Sauk Prairie—No report.

Rock Valley girls