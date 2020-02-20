Lake Geneva Badger put the finishing touches on a Southern Lakes Conference championship Thursday.
The Badgers girls basketball team held visiting Wilmot to just 11 points after halftime, pulling away to a 49-31 victory.
Badger finished the regular season with an 18-4 overall record and 11-3 mark in the SLC. It shared the league title with Union Grove, which finished with identical records after beating Westosha 56-45 on Thursday.
Junior Macie Todd scored eight of her 12 points in the decisive second half for the Badgers, and Ashlyn Welch had 10 of her 12 in the first.
The SLC title is Badger’s first since it went 16-8 overall and 11-3 in the Lakes in 2011-12.
BADGER 49, WILMOT 31Wilmot (31)—Hickey 1-0-3, Johnson 3-3-12, Parisi 0-4-4, Leber 1-0-2, Christiansen 1-0-2, Ketterhagen 1-0-2, Edmonds 1-0-2, Pittman 1-1-4. Totals: 9-8-31.
Badger (49)—Todd 4-4-12, Welch 5-2-12, Yakubov 3-1-7, Wright 0-5-5, Schulz 3-1-9, Johnston 2-0-4. Totals: 17-13-49.
Wilmot 20 11—31
Lake Geneva Badger 23 26—49
3-point goals—W 5 (Johnson 3, Hickey, Pittman), B 2 (Schulz 2). Free throws missed—W 6, B 7. Total fouls—W 14, B 14.
Elkhorn 45, Delavan-Darien 36—Haley Remington scored 18 points to lead the Elks past the visiting Comets.
Hannah Koss added 11 points as Elkhorn (15-7, 9-5 SLC) worked to hold off Delavan-Darien, a team the Elks handled easily, 43-24, at Delavan on Jan. 17.
“We played well,” said Comets coach Marty Speth. “I mean, they held us to four points in the first half the first time we played them. We were up 6-0 (Thursday), and I thought we outplayed them in the first half.
“We got the shots we wanted, but they just didn’t go in..”
McKenna Williams led the Comets (5-9, 9-13) with 15 points. Rylee Crull added 10.
The Comets host Burlington in a WIAA regional opener on Tuesday.
ELKHORN 45, DELAVAN-DARIEN 36Delavan-Darien (36)—Speth, 0-2-2; Timmerman, 3-0-7; Peralta, 0-1-1; Crull, 3-4-10; E. Gonzalez, 0-1-1; Williams, 7-1-15. Totals: 13-9-36.
Elkhorn (45)—Remington, 6-3-18; D. Ivey, 1-3-5; Grochowski, 0-3-3; M. Ivey, 3-2-8; Koss, 2-6-11. Totals: 12-17-35.
Delavan-Darien 19 17—36
Elkhorn 23 22—45
3-point goals—DD 1 (Timmerman), E 4 (Remington 3, Koss). Free throws missed—DD 5, E 10. Total fouls—DD 19, E 12.
Rock Valley
Evansville 55, Big Foot 36—Senior guard Paige Banks scored 22 points, and the Rock Valley Conference-champion Blue Devils closed out the regular season with their 11th straight victory.
Josey Rinehart added 10 points for Evansville, which lost its lone league game to Jefferson, 39-38, on Jan. 3. It has not lost since.
Reagan Courier scored 17 points to lead the visiting Chiefs, who finished 7-15 and 6-12 (eighth place).
EVANSVILLE 55, BIG FOOT 36Big Foot (36)—Courier 6-2-17, Vandebogert 3-0-6, L. Larson 3-3-11, Tracy 1-0-2. Totals: 13-5-36.
Evansville (55)—Hinkle 1-0-2, Rinehart 4-2-10, Tofte 2-0-5, Acker 1-0-3, Eftemoff 3-3-9, Banks 8-1-22, Messling 2-0-4. Totals: 21-6-55.
Walworth Big Foot 23 13—36
Evansville 31 24—55
3-point goals—BF 5 (Courier 3, L. Larson 2), E 7 (Banks 5, Tofte, Acker). Free throws missed—BF 5, E 4. Total fouls—BF 12, E 11.
Clinton 63, Whitewater 50—Liz Kalk scored 18 points and Olivia Roehl had 17 to lead Cougars past the host Whippets.
The Cougars (16-6, 13-5) closed out a solo second-place finish with the victory.
Whitewater’s Kacie Carollo led all scorers with 22 points. Cassidy Laue added 12 points for the Whippets (12-10, 11-7).
CLINTON 63, WHITEWATER 50Clinton (53)—E. Teubert, 3-0-9; f. Teubert, 3-0-6; Kalk, 7-2-18; Beaumont, 2-0-4; Nortier, 2-2-6; Welte, 1-1-3; Roehl, 7-3-17. Totals: 25-8-63.
Whitewater (50)—Grosinske, 4-1-9; Carollo, 7-5-22; Laue, 4-2-12; Zimdars, 3-0-6; Linos, 0-1-1. Totals: 18-9-50.
Clinton 37 26—63
Whitewater 32 18—50
3-point goals—C 5 (Teubert 3, Kalk 2), W 5 (Carollo 3, Laue 2). Free throws missed—C 6. W 5. Total fouls—C 13, W 14.
Edgerton 54, McFarland 50—Sylvia Fox scored 17 points to lead a trio of double-figure scorers as the Crimson Tide took a first-half lead and surprised the host Spartans.
Kate Fox Gunderson added 14 points and Lauren Radtke had 10 as Edgerton finished the regular season with a 6-16 overall mark and 4-14 Rock Valley record.
McFarland finished the regular season at 9-13 and 9-9.
EDGERTON 54, MCFARLAND 50Edgerton (54)—Rebman, 0-1-1; Cas. Danks, 1-3-6; Gunderson, 5-2-14; Schuman, 0-1-1; Fox, 4-7-17; Rusch, 1-3-5; Radtke, 2-6-10. Totals: 13-23-54.
McFarland (50)—Witt, 5-0-12; Gray, 0-1-1; Fortune, 2-0-4; Kirch, 1-1-3; Lonigro, 1-2-4; Gilbertson, 3-2-8; Brandt, 1-0-2; Hildebrandt, 5-5-16. Totals: 18-11-50.
Edgerton 22 32—54
McFarland 15 35—50
3-point goals—E 5 (Cas. Danks, Gunderson 2, Fox 2), M 3 (Witt 2, Hildebrandt). Free throws missed—E 12, M 8. Total fouls—E 16, M 19.
Brodhead 54, Turner 51—The Cardinals’ Kiarra Moe scored 21 points, including three of four free throws down the stretch, to help send Brodhead past host Turner.
Moe scored 11 of her points in the second half. Abbie Dix added nine of her 13 points in the second half, and Carissa Purdue had nine of her 11 in the final half, as well for Brodhead (15-7, 11-7).
Olivia Tinder led the Trojans (13-9, 9-9) with 18 points, and Sabrina Fitzgerald added 12.
BRODHEAD 54, TURNER 51Brodhead (54)—Purdue, 3-5-11; Oliver, 1-0-3; Kammerer, 1-2-4; Moe, 5-4-21; Condon, 1-0-2; Dix, 5-3-13. Totals: 19-14-54.
Turner (51)—Puleo, 3-0-7; Fitzgerald, 5-1-12; Young, 2-0-5; Njoo, 3-2-9; tinder, 7-2-18. Totals: 20-5-51.
Brodhead 21 33-54
Turner 21 30—51
3-point goals—B 2 (Oliver, Moe), T 6 (Puleo, Fitzgerald, Young, Njoo, Tinder 2). Free throws missed—B 7, T 10. Total fouls—B 12, T 18.
Jefferson 52, East Troy 43—The Eagles picked up a road win to finish the season at .500 (11-11 overall and 9-9, fifth-place tie with Turner and McFarland).
Badger South
Watertown 52, Milton 28—The visiting Goslings made sure to finish their season by never allowing a Badger South team to score more than 50 points.
Shelby Mack-Honold scored a dozen points for the Red Hawks, who trailed just 19-12 at half but never found an offensive rhythm.
They finished the regular season 7-15 overall and 4-10 in the Badger South and will play a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal next week Friday at Waukesha West.
WATERTOWN 52, MILTON 28Watertown (52)—Meyers 2-0-6, Fredrick 1-0-2, Quinn 1-2-4, Schmutzler 1-0-3, Gifford 4-1-10, Maas 5-3-13, Uecke 6-0-14. Totals: 20-5-52.
Milton (28)—Mack-Honold 3-6-12, Campion 0-3-3, Rodenberg 1-0-3, Stuckey 1-0-2, Falk 4-0-8. Totals: 9-9-28.
Watertown 19 33—52
Milton 12 16—28
3-point goals—W 6 (Meyers 2, Uecke 2, Schmutzler, Gifford), M 1 (Rodenberg). Free throws missed—W 6, M 3. Total fouls—W 13, M 14.
Rock Valley boys
Big Foot 66, Clinton 36—Tyler Wilson scored 20 points, including 11 in a first half where the visiting Chiefs (5-15, 3-13) outscored the Cougars 41-11.
BIG FOOT 66, CLINTON 36Big Foot (66)—Demco 1-0-3, Greco 2-0-5, Peterson 2-0-4, Gillingham 4-3-13, Foster 4-2-10, Wilson 6-8-20, Schmitz 2-0-5, Dickerson 1-3-6. Totals: 22-16-66.
Clinton (36)—Dominy 0-1-1, Marchill 1-2-5, Espinoza 1-1-4, Howard 0-2-2, Rangel 2-1-7, DuCharme 2-0-4, Peterson 3-3-9, Mueller 2-0-4. Totals: 11-10-36.
Walworth Big Foot 41 25—66
Clinton 11 25—36
3-point goals—BF 6 (Gillingham 2, Dmco, Greco, Schmitz, Dickerson), C 4 (Rangel 2, Espinoza, Marchillo). Free throws missed—BF 6, C 9. Total fouls—BF 16, C 20.